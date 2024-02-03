How to level up social stats quickly in Persona 3 Reload

It’s important to level up social stats quickly in Persona 3 Reload. Beyond simply doing well on your final exams, it’s also key to interacting with certain members of the cast. There are party members that won’t hang out with you - thus limiting your Social Link growth - depending on what your social stats are. Thankfully, it’s not too hard to grow them if you just spend your time wisely. Depending on what stat you’re trying to grow, there are certain things that help.

It’s worth mentioning that just focusing on these tasks doesn’t guarantee quick growth. But, if you’re looking to focus on your Academics, Charm, and Courage, here are some ways to level up social stats quickly in Persona 3 Reload.

Level up social stats quickly in Persona 3 Reload by focusing on extracurricular activities

Prioritizing your social stats is important (Image via Atlus)

You will certainly want to level up social stats quickly in Persona 3 Reload: Academics, Charm, and Courage. The higher these are, the more access to aspects of the game you’ll have. Whether it’s getting good grades on your exams, hanging out with certain characters - such as Mitsuru Kirijo, one of the best party members in the game, or simply trying new challenges, these stats are key.

We’ll go over some of the best ways to increase these so you level up social stats quickly in Persona 3 Reload. When it comes to Academics, my personal favorite ways to level are to Stay Awake in Class, Study (Dorm/Library), and Read with Mitsuru. These don’t cost you anything but time.

The School Library is more effective than your dorm, so do it when you can. Also, always make sure to Study with your party before exams for maximum gains and comical character interactions.

Take the time to study (Image via Atlus)

Academics

Study at your desk

Study at the Library at Gekkoukan

Study with your party before Exams

Stay Awake in Class

Work at Screen Shot (When you don’t have class, it pays yen and also increases Courage)

Work at Be Blue V (Opens 7/22, also increases Charm, pays yen)

Order from Wakatsu

Play “You’re The Answer” (Sunday/Wednesday)

Shared PC Programs

Go to the Movies (Wednesday/Saturday)

Read with Mitsuru (once you can hang out with your team at night)

There are quite a few ways to quickly level up social stats in the game, and that goes for Charm as well. One of my favorite ways is to make sure you Answer Correctly in Class. This is harder now that the quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload have been updated, but we’re working on that as well.

Working at either Cafe Chagall or Be Blue V is also a great way to increase Charm. They have the effect of working on other stats, too. Simply drinking coffee at the Cafe is another great way, as is ordering from Hagakure Ramen - just make sure you have access to the secret menu items.

See? Video games are good for you (Image via Atlus)

Charm

Answer correctly in class

Work at Cafe Chagall (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights, also increases courage, pays yen)

Work at Be Blue V

Drink Pheremone Coffee

Play “High School of Youth’ at the arcade

Score top of the class on your Exams

Eat at Hagakure Ramen

Shared PC Programs

Go to the movies

Watch DVDs with Yukari (6/16 and beyond)

The final social stat to level up quickly in Persona 3 Reload is Courage. If you want to do the most daring things in the game - and also hang out with Fuuka Yamagishi and Mutatsu - you’ll need a high Courage stat - at least 4. I tend to focus on Cafe Chagall, Drinking Mr. Edogawa’s Concoctions, and Eat at Wilduck Burger for my courage gains.

I've already used most of the PC programs, but some of these can increase Courage (Image via Atlus)

Courage

Work at Cafe Chagall (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night, also increases Courage, pays yen)

Work at Screen Shot (On days off from school, also pays yen and increases Academics)

Perform Karaoke at Mandragora (May be too busy to get in)

Drink Mr. Edogawa’s Concoctions (Go the day after you visit Tartarus)

Eat at Wilduck Burger

Go to the Movies (Monday, Thursday)

Shared PC Programs

Watch DVDs with Akihiko (6/16 and beyond)

