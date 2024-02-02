The Reaper in Persona 3 Reload boss guide: Best strategies to defeat the Reaper

The Reaper in Persona 3 Reload is one of the most challenging foes you will come across while climbing the floors of Tartarus. Boasting high defense stats and almighty attacks, this enemy can one-shot your party if you are not prepared. Although the boss fight is pretty straightforward, The Reaper's defensive and offensive stats are what make it a menace.

This boss-fight guide will provide you with a few essential tips and tricks to deal with The Reaper in Persona 3 Reload so you can easily best this emissary of death.

Note: The protagonist will be referred to by his canon name Makoto Yuki (or simply Makoto) throughout this article.

How to easily defeat The Reaper in Persona 3 Reload

There are a few things to keep in mind while facing the Reaper (Image via Atlus)

The Reaper in Persona 3 Reload is an enemy from the Death Arcana. This enemy is extremely powerful, so it takes a bit of leveling up before you can challenge him in battle.

How to summon The Reaper in Persona 3 Reload

The Reaper is a common boss that has been present in every game in the franchise since the original Persona 3. In Persona 5, you needed to go AFK or idle inside Mementos to summon the reaper. The same is true for Persona 3 Reload. Just remain idle for a while on any floor inside Tartarus, and you will hear chains rattling, signaling that The Reaper is approaching you.

Go ahead and strike its shadow to begin the boss battle.

Essential tips to defeat The Reaper in Persona 3 Reload

Make sure that everyone in your party is at least level 60 or above.

Your main team setup should consist of two supports and two Zio users. So take Makoto, Akihiko (As support and as a Zio user), Yukari (focused purely on healing and cleansing status effects), and either Aigis or Junpei as the fourth team member.

You will also need one essential Persona, Odin, to best The Reaper. Odin's Thunder Reign ability guarantees a stun on the Reaper.

Equip the shoes with the highest speed on Makoto, as you will need him to take turns first.

Hit The Reaper with Thunder Reign and knock him down with Aigis or Junpei.

Alternate buffing and healing using Yukari's Mediarma spells and any Attack/Magic boost items you have in your stock.

If you miss your stun on The Reaper by any chance, use defensive items to increase your team's evasion and defense.

If any of your allies has the Concentrate spell, use it to buff Makoto before hitting The Reaper with Thunder Reign.

Repeat the process above, and you will be able to defeat The Reaper.

The Reaper gives a massive amount of XP after being defeated, allowing you to quickly level up.

This concludes the boss guide for The Reaper in Persona 3 Reload.

