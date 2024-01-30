Is Persona 3 Reload on Xbox Game Pass?

Many players want to know about the availability of Persona 3 Reload on Xbox Game Pass. After all, a good number of them already have active Game Pass subscriptions, as Microsoft's service offers a plethora of games at very low prices. Atlus' upcoming remake of Persona 3 is one of the most anticipated titles of 2024, and it will be released this week on February 2.

This article discusses the availability of Persona 3 Reload on Xbox Game Pass.

Persona 3 Reload on Xbox Game Pass: Atlus brings the game to Microsoft's service

Persona 3 Reload will be arriving on the Xbox Game Pass (Image via Atlus)

Persona 3 Reload will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it is released on February 2, 2024. Given Persona 3 has been predominantly native to the PlayStation as the original, FES and Portable were only available on Sony's native console until recently.

With the availability of Persona 3 Reload on Xbox Game Pass at launch, many players who have wanted to give the JRPG classic a go will finally be able to play it.

What platforms is the Persona 3 Reload on?

Next stop is Iwatodai (Image via Atlus)

Persona 3 Reload can be played on the following platforms when it is released on February 2, 2024.

PC (via Steam and Xbox Game Pass)

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox Series One

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

You can preload Persona 3 Reload starting from January 31, 2024. It is uncertain if the preloading option is only available to people who have purchased the title or if it will be available for Xbox Game Pass owners.

Content that will be available for Persona 3 Reload at launch

The Dark Hour begins (Image via Atlus)

While many players are looking forward to playing Persona 3 Reload on Xbox Game Pass, people who were looking forward to experiencing the extra content that was added in prior releases will be disappointed.

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original title, which was released back in 2007. So, the additional epilogue campaign, titled The Answer, which was added in FES will be absent from the game. Portable's female protagonist campaign will also not be included.

If you want to know about the pre-order bonus, check out this article on what additional DLC will be available for each edition of Persona 3 Reload.