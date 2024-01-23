Persona 3 Reload preload size, how to download, and more

The Persona 3 Reload preload will be available across multiple platforms and will give players access to load the game files beforehand. This helps in quickly launching the game as soon as it goes live on February 2, 2024. Atlus's classic RPG has received a massive overhaul in visuals and gameplay, and it is one of the most awaited titles of 2024.

With the game only two weeks away, here are all the details you need to know about preloading Persona 3 Reload on the platform of your choice.

Persona 3 Reload preload size and date across all platforms

Persona 3 Reload preloading option is available across several platforms (Image via Atlus)

Persona 3 Reload preload will be available on Steam and PlayStation on January 31, 2024, two days before the game's launch. You can currently preload the game if you own it on an Xbox console, as Atlus granted access for preloading the title on Microsoft's home platform on January 11, 2024.

Atlus's upcoming remake of Persona 3 is available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Here are all the known sizes of Persona 3 Reload preload across various platforms:

PS4: 24.457 GB

24.457 GB PS5: 25.532 GB

25.532 GB PC via Steam: 22.54 GB

22.54 GB Xbox Series X/S: 20.69 GB

The size of the files for Xbox One should be around 20 GB as well.

How to preload Persona 3 Reload

Atlus brings one of the iconic JRPGs to modern audiences (Image via Atlus)

Persona 3 Reload preload will be available to you for Steam and PlayStation on January 31, 2024. If you have pre-ordered any Persona 3 Reload editions, you can download the game files before the title goes live on February 2. You can pre-order the title by heading to the storefront of the platform of your choice and searching for and purchasing Persona 3 Reload. Follow these steps once you have bought the game.

For Xbox

Head to the store page of the game.

Click on the game and click Pre-Install button.

button. Your download will begin.

For PlayStation

Head to your library after you have pre-purchased the title.

Select the game.

Click on the Download button, and the preloading of the files will commence.

For Steam

Head to your library and search for Persona 3 Reload.

Click on the game and then on the Download option.

option. Select the disk on which you want to install the files. Click on Install, and then agree to the EULA.

and then agree to the EULA. This will initiate the download.

Persona 3's remake is not the only thing Atlus is working on, as the Japanese developers also have a new IP, Metaphor: ReFantazio, in store for 2024.