Persona 3 Reload: Release date, platforms, editions, prices, and more

Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the original Persona 3, was announced by Atlus earlier this year in 2023. Many consider the original one of the best turn-based JRPGs, first released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2. Throughout the year, Atlus has published several trailers and videos highlighting the enhanced visual aesthetic and gameplay enhancements designed to appeal to a more modern audience.

While Persona 3 Reload is not the only game Atlus has planned for 2024, it is undoubtedly the most anticipated one with a confirmed release window. The following article will cover all you need to know about the game, from the release date to the platforms it will be available on.

When will Persona 3 Reload Release?

Atlus's upcoming RPG is set to be released on February 2, 2024, as was announced during The Game Awards 2023. Players will find themselves exploring the Tatsumi Port Island while attending school and fighting mysterious entities called shadows in this slice-of-life adventure.

Persona 3 Reload release platforms

Image via Atlus

Atlus's upcoming RPG is set to arrive on both last and current-generation consoles, which include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and S. It will also be released on PC via Steam. The game will also be available on the Xbox game pass.

Unfortunately for Nintendo fans, the game will not be making its way to the Switch console.

Persona 3 Reload Editions and pre-order bonus explored

There are a total of three digital editions available for the game. Here is a complete breakdown of all of them and their content and pricing.

Digital Standard ($69.99)

Base game

P4G BGM set (Pre-order bonus)

Digital Deluxe ($79.99)

Base game

P4G BGM set (Pre-order bonus)

Digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

Digital Premium ($99.99)

Base game

P4G BGM set (Pre-order bonus)

Digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

Persona 3 Reload DLC pack

The DLC pack will contain additional outfits and personas from Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal.

There are also two physical editions of the game for the various consoles it is available on.

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

P4G BGM set (Pre-order bonus)

Aigis Edition ($199.99)

Base game

P4G BGM set (Pre-order bonus)

Digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

Persona 3 Reload DLC pack

Aigis figure

Content that will be available at launch

Image via Atlus

Atlus has revealed that the title is a remake of the original Persona 3. The base game will be the same for everyone, with DLC comprising only additional personas, apparel, and audio files.

However, if you were looking forward to the contents of Persona 3 FES or Portable, you will be disappointed to learn that they will not be included at launch. So the extra epilogue chapter dubbed The Answer from P3 FES and the playable female protagonist campaign alongside her additional social links of Portable will not be available.

Atlus may bring these contents as an expansion in the future. But for now, only the original story is available.