Persona 3 Reload Trophies Guide: All Trophies and Achievements

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jan 31, 2024 03:53 GMT
Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements list
Hunting various Trophies and Achievements is one of the most fun parts about playing Persona 3 (Image via Atlus)

Any completionist will want to know about all the available Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements, as they are among the most satisfying aspects of playing the game. If you're someone who takes pride in being a video game completionist, you will be delighted to learn that there are numerous Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements.

This article provides you with a list of all the Persona 3 Reload trophies and how to obtain them.

Note: This list of Persona 3 Reload Trophies contains game spoilers. Proceed at your own risk.

All Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements

I am thou, thou art I (Image via Atlus)
I am thou, thou art I (Image via Atlus)

Persona 3 Reload has a whopping 49 Trophies and Achievements for you to collect, most of which will be unlocked during the campaign itself.

Here is the complete list of all the Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements:

  • A Most Remarkable Guest - Acquired all trophies
  • Awakened Power - Obtained Orpheus
  • SEES the Day - Joined the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad
  • Back on Track - Defeated the Princess
  • Empowered Protector - Defeated the Empress and Emperor
  • Never Toy with Matters of the Heart - Defeated the Hierophant and the Lovers
  • Armor Disarmed - Defeated the Chariot and Justice
  • Dodging Lightning - Defeated the Hermit
  • Twist of Fate - Defeated Fortune and Strength
  • A Sense of Finality - Defeated the Hanged Man
  • The Great Seal - Sealed Nyx
  • From Shadows into Light - Watched the good ending
  • The Fool’s Journey - Obtained 10 Major Arcana during Shuffle Time
  • Distinguished Visitor - Invited Elizabeth to your room
  • Top of the Class - Aced an exam
  • A Legacy of Friendships - Maxed out all Social Links
  • People Person - Unlocked all Social Links
  • That Special Someone - Nurtured a romance
  • Unbreakable Link - Maxed out one Social Link
  • A Newfound Strength - Awakened all teammates’ ultimate Personas
  • The Power of Choice - Obtained 10 Personas during Shuffle Time
  • There’s No “I” in “Team - Performed a Shift
  • The Strength of Our Hearts - Used all teammates’ Theurgy
  • Extracurricular Excellence - Rescued a missing person
  • Get a Load of Those Numbers! - Dealt 999 damage in a single attack (All-Out Attacks excluded)
  • Shrouded Assassin - Initiated 50 Chance Encounters
  • The Thrill of the Hunt - Defeated a rare, golden enemy
  • Making the Dream Work - Performed 50 All-Out Attacks
  • Glimpse of the Depths - Discovered and conquered 10 Monad doors
  • Briefcase Burglar - Opened 50 treasure chests
  • Shattered Plumes - Used a total of 50 Twilight Fragments
  • The Horror of the Shade - Encountered a Dark Zone in Tartarus
  • Reaper Reaped - Defeated the Reaper
  • The First of Many - Performed a Dyad Fusion
  • Fusion Artisan - Performed a fusion with three or more Personas
  • Birthday Present - Obtained an item from a Persona Conception
  • Path to Salvation - Fused Messiah
  • Tempting Fate - Triggered a skill change during fusion
  • Eat Your Veggies, Peas! - Harvested a crop that you grew with a teammate
  • The Grindset Mindset - Earned 50,000 yen total from part-time jobs
  • Specialist - Maxed out one Social Stat
  • Peak Performance - Maxed out all Social Stats
  • Dorm Life - Spent an evening in the dorm with a teammate
  • Gourmand - Ordered from a secret menu at the Iwatodai strip mall at night
  • Benevolent Purr-tector - Nursed a cat back to full health
  • In High Demand - Accepted an invitation to hang out five times
  • Beyond the Darkness - Unlocked access to the remaining Major Arcana
  • Through Thick and Thin - Unlocked a teammate’s Combat Characteristic
  • Eagle Eye - Acquired every Twilight Fragment in town

This concludes our list of all the 49 Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements. You can check out our review of Persona 3 here.