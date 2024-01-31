Persona 3 Reload Trophies Guide: All Trophies and Achievements

Any completionist will want to know about all the available Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements, as they are among the most satisfying aspects of playing the game. If you're someone who takes pride in being a video game completionist, you will be delighted to learn that there are numerous Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements.

This article provides you with a list of all the Persona 3 Reload trophies and how to obtain them.

Note: This list of Persona 3 Reload Trophies contains game spoilers. Proceed at your own risk.

All Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements

Persona 3 Reload has a whopping 49 Trophies and Achievements for you to collect, most of which will be unlocked during the campaign itself.

Here is the complete list of all the Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements:

A Most Remarkable Guest - Acquired all trophies

- Acquired all trophies Awakened Power - Obtained Orpheus

- Obtained Orpheus SEES the Day - Joined the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad

- Joined the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad Back on Track - Defeated the Princess

- Defeated the Princess Empowered Protector - Defeated the Empress and Emperor

- Defeated the Empress and Emperor Never Toy with Matters of the Heart - Defeated the Hierophant and the Lovers

- Defeated the Hierophant and the Lovers Armor Disarmed - Defeated the Chariot and Justice

- Defeated the Chariot and Justice Dodging Lightning - Defeated the Hermit

- Defeated the Hermit Twist of Fate - Defeated Fortune and Strength

- Defeated Fortune and Strength A Sense of Finality - Defeated the Hanged Man

- Defeated the Hanged Man The Great Seal - Sealed Nyx

- Sealed Nyx From Shadows into Light - Watched the good ending

- Watched the good ending The Fool’s Journey - Obtained 10 Major Arcana during Shuffle Time

- Obtained 10 Major Arcana during Shuffle Time Distinguished Visitor - Invited Elizabeth to your room

- Invited Elizabeth to your room Top of the Class - Aced an exam

- Aced an exam A Legacy of Friendships - Maxed out all Social Links

- Maxed out all Social Links People Person - Unlocked all Social Links

- Unlocked all Social Links That Special Someone - Nurtured a romance

- Nurtured a romance Unbreakable Link - Maxed out one Social Link

- Maxed out one Social Link A Newfound Strength - Awakened all teammates’ ultimate Personas

- Awakened all teammates’ ultimate Personas The Power of Choice - Obtained 10 Personas during Shuffle Time

- Obtained 10 Personas during Shuffle Time There’s No “I” in “Team - Performed a Shift

- Performed a Shift The Strength of Our Hearts - Used all teammates’ Theurgy

- Used all teammates’ Theurgy Extracurricular Excellence - Rescued a missing person

- Rescued a missing person Get a Load of Those Numbers! - Dealt 999 damage in a single attack (All-Out Attacks excluded)

- Dealt 999 damage in a single attack (All-Out Attacks excluded) Shrouded Assassin - Initiated 50 Chance Encounters

- Initiated 50 Chance Encounters The Thrill of the Hunt - Defeated a rare, golden enemy

- Defeated a rare, golden enemy Making the Dream Work - Performed 50 All-Out Attacks

- Performed 50 All-Out Attacks Glimpse of the Depths - Discovered and conquered 10 Monad doors

- Discovered and conquered 10 Monad doors Briefcase Burglar - Opened 50 treasure chests

- Opened 50 treasure chests Shattered Plumes - Used a total of 50 Twilight Fragments

- Used a total of 50 Twilight Fragments The Horror of the Shade - Encountered a Dark Zone in Tartarus

- Encountered a Dark Zone in Tartarus Reaper Reaped - Defeated the Reaper

- Defeated the Reaper The First of Many - Performed a Dyad Fusion

- Performed a Dyad Fusion Fusion Artisan - Performed a fusion with three or more Personas

- Performed a fusion with three or more Personas Birthday Present - Obtained an item from a Persona Conception

- Obtained an item from a Persona Conception Path to Salvation - Fused Messiah

- Fused Messiah Tempting Fate - Triggered a skill change during fusion

- Triggered a skill change during fusion Eat Your Veggies, Peas! - Harvested a crop that you grew with a teammate

- Harvested a crop that you grew with a teammate The Grindset Mindset - Earned 50,000 yen total from part-time jobs

- Earned 50,000 yen total from part-time jobs Specialist - Maxed out one Social Stat

- Maxed out one Social Stat Peak Performance - Maxed out all Social Stats

- Maxed out all Social Stats Dorm Life - Spent an evening in the dorm with a teammate

- Spent an evening in the dorm with a teammate Gourmand - Ordered from a secret menu at the Iwatodai strip mall at night

- Ordered from a secret menu at the Iwatodai strip mall at night Benevolent Purr-tector - Nursed a cat back to full health

- Nursed a cat back to full health In High Demand - Accepted an invitation to hang out five times

- Accepted an invitation to hang out five times Beyond the Darkness - Unlocked access to the remaining Major Arcana

- Unlocked access to the remaining Major Arcana Through Thick and Thin - Unlocked a teammate’s Combat Characteristic

- Unlocked a teammate’s Combat Characteristic Eagle Eye - Acquired every Twilight Fragment in town

This concludes our list of all the 49 Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements. You can check out our review of Persona 3 here.