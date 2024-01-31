Persona 3 Reload Trophies Guide: All Trophies and Achievements

Any completionist will want to know about all the available Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements, as they are among the most satisfying aspects of playing the game. If you're someone who takes pride in being a video game completionist, you will be delighted to learn that there are numerous Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements.
This article provides you with a list of all the Persona 3 Reload trophies and how to obtain them.
Note: This list of Persona 3 Reload Trophies contains game spoilers. Proceed at your own risk.
All Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements
Persona 3 Reload has a whopping 49 Trophies and Achievements for you to collect, most of which will be unlocked during the campaign itself.
Here is the complete list of all the Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements:
- A Most Remarkable Guest - Acquired all trophies
- Awakened Power - Obtained Orpheus
- SEES the Day - Joined the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad
- Back on Track - Defeated the Princess
- Empowered Protector - Defeated the Empress and Emperor
- Never Toy with Matters of the Heart - Defeated the Hierophant and the Lovers
- Armor Disarmed - Defeated the Chariot and Justice
- Dodging Lightning - Defeated the Hermit
- Twist of Fate - Defeated Fortune and Strength
- A Sense of Finality - Defeated the Hanged Man
- The Great Seal - Sealed Nyx
- From Shadows into Light - Watched the good ending
- The Fool’s Journey - Obtained 10 Major Arcana during Shuffle Time
- Distinguished Visitor - Invited Elizabeth to your room
- Top of the Class - Aced an exam
- A Legacy of Friendships - Maxed out all Social Links
- People Person - Unlocked all Social Links
- That Special Someone - Nurtured a romance
- Unbreakable Link - Maxed out one Social Link
- A Newfound Strength - Awakened all teammates’ ultimate Personas
- The Power of Choice - Obtained 10 Personas during Shuffle Time
- There’s No “I” in “Team - Performed a Shift
- The Strength of Our Hearts - Used all teammates’ Theurgy
- Extracurricular Excellence - Rescued a missing person
- Get a Load of Those Numbers! - Dealt 999 damage in a single attack (All-Out Attacks excluded)
- Shrouded Assassin - Initiated 50 Chance Encounters
- The Thrill of the Hunt - Defeated a rare, golden enemy
- Making the Dream Work - Performed 50 All-Out Attacks
- Glimpse of the Depths - Discovered and conquered 10 Monad doors
- Briefcase Burglar - Opened 50 treasure chests
- Shattered Plumes - Used a total of 50 Twilight Fragments
- The Horror of the Shade - Encountered a Dark Zone in Tartarus
- Reaper Reaped - Defeated the Reaper
- The First of Many - Performed a Dyad Fusion
- Fusion Artisan - Performed a fusion with three or more Personas
- Birthday Present - Obtained an item from a Persona Conception
- Path to Salvation - Fused Messiah
- Tempting Fate - Triggered a skill change during fusion
- Eat Your Veggies, Peas! - Harvested a crop that you grew with a teammate
- The Grindset Mindset - Earned 50,000 yen total from part-time jobs
- Specialist - Maxed out one Social Stat
- Peak Performance - Maxed out all Social Stats
- Dorm Life - Spent an evening in the dorm with a teammate
- Gourmand - Ordered from a secret menu at the Iwatodai strip mall at night
- Benevolent Purr-tector - Nursed a cat back to full health
- In High Demand - Accepted an invitation to hang out five times
- Beyond the Darkness - Unlocked access to the remaining Major Arcana
- Through Thick and Thin - Unlocked a teammate’s Combat Characteristic
- Eagle Eye - Acquired every Twilight Fragment in town
This concludes our list of all the 49 Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements. You can check out our review of Persona 3 here.