5 beginner tips for Persona 3 Reload

New players might need some tips for Persona 3 Reload. Atlus' latest title is naturally different from all the previous entries in the popular Persona franchise, with many new mechanics being introduced. With approximately 80 hours of content and a campaign, the game could be overwhelming for those new to the series.

This article lists five beginner-friendly tips for Persona 3 Reload to help you on your journey through Iwatodai City.

What are some good tips for Persona 3 Reload beginners?

1) Spend your time wisely

Make sure you spend your time taking part in the various activities available in Persona 3 Reload (Image via Atlus)

One of our first tips for Persona 3 Reload is that you should spend your day in the game doing various activities around town. You can work part-time jobs, visit the eateries, or hang out with different people.

Make sure you spend your time doing multiple activities and not waste it by immediately heading to the Iwatodai Dorm once your school is over.

2) Explore Tartarus

Don't hesitate to explore Tartarus, the game's main dungeon (Image via Atlus)

A common mistake that many players new to the JRPG genre make is not grinding the dungeons. One of the most essential tips for Persona 3 Reload is to always explore Tartarus, the game's main dungeon, whenever you can. Fighting the shadows there will help you level up quickly.

Besides leveling up your party, Tartarus will also provide you with crucial information about the Dark Hour, items that you can sell for money, or even craftable materials for weapons and armor.

3) Use the Velvet Room often

Make sure to use the Velvet Room to your advantage in Persona 3 Reload (Image via Atlus)

You will gain access to the Velvet Room early on in the story. This room will appear in Paulownia Mall and Tartarus's entrance.

One of the most important tips for Persona 3 Reload is to visit the Velvet Room often. Elizabeth, the attendant, will give you twilight fragments to use inside Tartarus. You can then fuse and create powerful Personas in the room.

4) Participate in Dorm activities

There are many Dorm activities in Persona 3 Reload that you can participate in as a beginner (Image via Atlus)

If you are not in the mood to fight shadows or work part-time jobs, you can participate in Dorm activities and hang out with the S.E.E.S. members. Each dorm activity will allow you to go on various adventures around town with your friends.

Make sure to participate in these activities, as they will give you various powerful battle items or Social Stat boosts as rewards.

5) Keep track of missing persons

Always be on the lookout for missing persons in Persona 3 Reload, as rescuing them is a way to get rewards (Image via Atlus)

One of the most essential tips for Persona 3 Reload is to always be on the lookout for missing persons who roam inside Tartarus. You will need to rescue each one of them before the next full moon.

Check the board outside of the police station in Paulownia Mall to see who needs rescuing. Once you reach Tartarus, talk with Elizabeth, and she will give you the victims' estimated locations. Make sure to thoroughly check each area and rescue them.

