Persona 3 Reload completion time: How long does it take to beat the game?

People curious about Persona 3 Reload completion time can expect to spend almost 100 hours in Tatsumi Port Island and Iwatodai City before the credit rolls. There is no post-campaign content in Atlus's latest offering, and the only DLCs on offer are purely cosmetic (Persona 5 and Persona 4 uniforms) or digital goodies such as artbooks and soundtracks.

One thing you should consider is that the Persona 3 Reload completion time may vary from person to person as many may indulge in continuous Tartarus exploration to grind experience points and level up.

Note: This article will indulge in story spoilers regarding the epilogue chapter, The Answer of Persona 3 FES. Proceed at your own risk. Also, the protagonist will be referred to by his canon name, Makoto Yuki (or simply Makoto).

Persona 3 Reload completion time: Details and campaign length

You will get one year to spend time and bond with the residents of Iwatodai City (Image via Atlus)

Just like its prior releases and other games in the franchise, the events of Persona 3 Reload take place over a year. The story starts when you arrive at the Iwatodai Student Dorm and ends after a year. You will face challenges and form bonds with various people you will meet around Iwatodai and Tatsumi Port Island before the game ends.

Persona 3 Reload completion time depends on what activities you partake in during this one year. If you skip almost everything (which is not recommended), you can finish the game in around 60 hours. If you are willing to form social connections and level up your team by exploring Tartarus, the game can take about 80 to 90 hours.

For people who will spend considerable time grinding experience points in Tartarus and exploring the city to form connections with its residents, the game can take up to or more than 100 hours. The playtime will depend on what content you want to indulge in, but Atlus's latest game provides a solid experience that will keep you engaged for hours.

Persona 3 Reload post-campaign content

Persona 3 Reload completion time depends on how you approach the game (Image via Atlus)

Unfortunately, once the credit rolls, you cannot access your saved file for story reasons. You can start the game once again from the beginning, but your journey ends once you hit the one-year mark in the game. This means that Persona 3 Reload completion time will be around 80 to 100 hours and not more, as the game currently lacks any post-game content.

If Atlus decides to release The Answer epilogue chapter, which was introduced with Persona 3 FES, players will once again face the shadows, but this time, Aigis will be the protagonist and not Makoto. The Answer will add a further 30 hours if it gets released as a DLC in the future.

Persona 3 Reload also lacks the playable Female Protagonist campaign, which was a part of the Portable release of the game. Atlus currently has no plans to release this campaign mode for Reload.

