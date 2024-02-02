All quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload

The quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload (P3R) have changed, and that’s huge news. While working on the review for P3R here, we noticed that none of the guides, FAQs, or walkthroughs had correct answers for the game. However, we’re here to help. Unfortunately, since I have not beaten the game yet, I do not have all the answers. As we get them, we’ll update this article accordingly.

It’s important to have all the quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload if you want to maximize your stat growth. Between that and staying awake in class, there’s a lot of stat exp to be gained for the main protagonist, regardless of what difficulty level you play on.

Disclaimer: This article will be updated as more quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload are found.

Classroom quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload

As we found in our Persona 3 Reload review, the quiz and exam answers differ wildly. The dates, questions, and answers have all changed from the previous releases of this game. That means you have to either pay close attention to the teachers and answer appropriately or look up a guide.

Some of the new quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload aren’t immediately obvious, either. That is unless you’re excellent at things like Mathematics and/or have a good knowledge of trains. This is a good example of a Persona 3 Reload beginner tip, “spend your time wisely.”

Below are the date, question, and answer for each of the quiz and exam answers in Persona 3. Even if you have expert knowledge of the previous game, it will not help you in the classroom this time around.

1) April

The April quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 cover a wide assortment of educational grounds. From poetry and storytelling to historical facts and complex mathematical concepts, there’s plenty to learn in the first month.

Date Question Answer April 4/8 What phrase symbolizes summer? Vivid carp streamers 4/18 The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period - What were they called? Middens 4/27 Which of the following is not an algebraic spiral? A.

2) May (and May Exams)

May’s quiz and exam answers focus on mechanical and social questions. Knowledge of trains certainly helps, especially when the teacher doesn’t answer right out.

May also features a series of exam days, where players must recall the questions they were asked earlier in the semester.

Date Question Answer May 5/6 What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train? A pantograph 5/13 Which tool did Leon Foucault use in his experiments? The pendulum 5/15 What's the other name for May sickness - the more casual one? May Blues May Exams 5/19 What is the other common expression used to describe "May sickness"? May Blues 5/20 Which of the following did Leon Foucault use in his experiment? A pendulum 5/21 Which of the following is generated by a pantograph? Electricity 5/22 During which historical period were middens most commonly used? Jomon

3) June

June’s quiz and exam answers are more eclectic. Magical questions, common phrases, and other magical questions are given this month. They are challenging but not impossible.

Date Question Answer June 6/15 Which phrase means "able to see things as they really are?" Keen eye 6/17 What early religious practice was the origin of magic? Shamanism 6/22 What do people call this curve? Witch of Agnesi 6/25 What's it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate? The flutter effect 6/29 What form of natural magic is used to find water sources? Dowsing

4) July (and July Exams)

When we get to the July quiz and exam answers, remember that you’re going to have an exam this month. That means you’ll have to recall all the information we’ve learned between June and July. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about that.

Date Question Answer July 7/3 What kinda tale is he talkin' about? A romance 7/8 Where is the comma splice found in the following sentence? Between "time" and "it's" 7/9 At the same time, a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what it was? Social disparity 7/10 What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called? Kabbalah 7/11 Now, what do you think that item was? It's something every samurai needs! The katana July Exams 7/14 Which form of magic is used to find water sources? Dowsing 7/15 How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name? An error in translation 7/16 Who designed the prototype for the katana? Taira no Masakado 7/17 There's an error in this sentence, what kind is it? Comma splice

