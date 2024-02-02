All quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload

The quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload (P3R) have changed, and that’s huge news. While working on the review for P3R here, we noticed that none of the guides, FAQs, or walkthroughs had correct answers for the game. However, we’re here to help. Unfortunately, since I have not beaten the game yet, I do not have all the answers. As we get them, we’ll update this article accordingly.
It’s important to have all the quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload if you want to maximize your stat growth. Between that and staying awake in class, there’s a lot of stat exp to be gained for the main protagonist, regardless of what difficulty level you play on.
Disclaimer: This article will be updated as more quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload are found.
Classroom quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload
As we found in our Persona 3 Reload review, the quiz and exam answers differ wildly. The dates, questions, and answers have all changed from the previous releases of this game. That means you have to either pay close attention to the teachers and answer appropriately or look up a guide.
Some of the new quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 Reload aren’t immediately obvious, either. That is unless you’re excellent at things like Mathematics and/or have a good knowledge of trains. This is a good example of a Persona 3 Reload beginner tip, “spend your time wisely.”
Below are the date, question, and answer for each of the quiz and exam answers in Persona 3. Even if you have expert knowledge of the previous game, it will not help you in the classroom this time around.
1) April
The April quiz and exam answers in Persona 3 cover a wide assortment of educational grounds. From poetry and storytelling to historical facts and complex mathematical concepts, there’s plenty to learn in the first month.
2) May (and May Exams)
May’s quiz and exam answers focus on mechanical and social questions. Knowledge of trains certainly helps, especially when the teacher doesn’t answer right out.
May also features a series of exam days, where players must recall the questions they were asked earlier in the semester.
3) June
June’s quiz and exam answers are more eclectic. Magical questions, common phrases, and other magical questions are given this month. They are challenging but not impossible.
4) July (and July Exams)
When we get to the July quiz and exam answers, remember that you’re going to have an exam this month. That means you’ll have to recall all the information we’ve learned between June and July. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about that.
Persona 3 Reload is now available across a variety of platforms. It comes with plenty of new challenges, storylines, and trophies to collect.