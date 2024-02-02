Persona 3 Reload PC settings and system requirements explored

With the Persona 3 Reload PC port out as of February 2, 2024, fans may be wondering about the various visual features and frame rates offered. They may also want to know about the system specifications to see whether their PC can handle Atlus' latest offering.

This article will go over Persona 3 Reload PC settings as well as the recommended and minimum specifications that Steam users should look forward to.

Persona 3 Reload PC settings

Persona 3 Reload display settings (Image via Atlus)

Unlike many other video games of the current age, Persona 3 Reload PC settings lack a lot of features. You can access this menu by heading to the Config option in the main menu or by pausing the game. There are two options under this menu: Graphics Settings and Display Settings.

Here are all the available choices for you to tweak if you are playing on PC via the Xbox Game Pass or Steam.

Display Settings

Resolution : Available till 4K

: Available till 4K Vsync: Yes

Yes Screen mode: Select between Windowed, Fullscreen, and Borderless

Select between Windowed, Fullscreen, and Borderless Monitors: Yes

Graphics Settings

Graphics Quality: Select between Low, Middle, High, and Custom

Select between Low, Middle, High, and Custom Rendering Scale : Select between 0 to 200 %

: Select between 0 to 200 % Shadow Quality: Select between Low, Middle and High

Select between Low, Middle and High Frame Rate : Select between 30, 60 and 120

: Select between 30, 60 and 120 Reflections: Yes

Yes Brightness: You can increase or decrease using the Slider

You can toggle these options while playing the game, although some might require a restart to be applied. You can also change your keybinds and mouse sensitivity if you prefer using those over a controller.

The game lacks a few things, such as an FOV slider and ultra-wide screen support. However, PC players will not face many issues as the field of view is quite wide compared to what was offered in Persona 5 Royal.

Persona 3 Reload PC system requirements

Persona 3 Reload can run on most systems (Image via Atlus)

While a concern regarding PC versions remains, players will be relieved to know that the Persona 3 Reload PC port is well-optimized and can run on most systems. Here are the system requirements for Atlus' latest RPG title.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, AMD FX-4350

Intel Core i5-2300, AMD FX-4350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB; AMD Radeon HD 7850, 2 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB; AMD Radeon HD 7850, 2 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 30 GB available space

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i7-4790, AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB, AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB, AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 30 GB available space

Check out more Persona 3 Reload guides and articles:

Persona 3 Reload Review II All trophies and achievements II Is Persona 3 Reload available on the Xbox Game Pass II Beginner tips for P3 Reload II How to defeat the Reaper