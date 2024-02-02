There are a total of seven team members in Persona 3 Reload who have unique abilities to assist you in defeating the various shadows you face during the Dark Hour. Like most other JRPGs, you form a party of four characters, and you can control three companions apart from the protagonist during combat scenarios. As such, selecting the best squad mates is essential to quickly and efficiently dispatch enemies.

You will want to pick good team members in Persona 3 Reload to be able to take out the shadows efficiently. This article will guide you in selecting the best squad mates in Persona 3 Reload who you should level up and always use.

Note: This article is based on the writer's own experience and is subjective.

Best team members in Persona 3 Reload to form a squad with

1) Koromaru

Koromaru will join your team midway through the game (Image via Atlus)

Persona: Cerberus

Specialty: Curse Damage

The resident dog of Iwatodai Dorm, who joins you midway through the game, is undoubtedly one of the best party members in Persona 3 Reload. Koromaru specializes in Dark Spells such as Mudo and Eiha variants. The middle area of Tartarus features several bosses who are weak to Dark, and Koromaru helps in taking them down.

Koromaru also possesses two Theurgy attacks, one of which helps easily defeat bosses that are vulnerable to Dark.

2 ) Mitsuru Kirijo

Mitsuru's abilities make her one of the best damage dealers in the game (Image via Atlus)

Persona: Pentheselea

Specialty: Ice Damage

Mitsuru initially acts as the navigator for the S.E.E.S team and later joins the frontline alongside you. Her Persona, Pentheselea, excels in dealing Ice attacks using Bufu spells. She also possesses a few skills, such as Marin Karin, which can charm enemies and make them lose turns.

Pentheselea and Mitsuru's Theurgy deals high Ice Damage to enemies, making it easy to dispatch boss-level enemies with Ice weakness. Mitsuru is a great attacker and is one of the best team members in Persona 3 Reload to take out enemies weak to Ice.

3) Yukari Takeba

Yukari's usefulness comes from her strong healing abilities (Image via Atlus)

Persona: Io

Specialty: Wind Spells, Debuff Cleanse and Healing

Yukari boasts powerful healing abilities that perfectly synergize with her Theurgy. Her Theurgy meter starts filling up when she applies healing on a party member, and her Theurgy allows her to unleash strong Wind damage on enemies and easily devastate bosses with Wind weaknesses.

Given that she gets various spells like Mediarma (which provides party-wide healing) and Amrita Drop (which can cleanse status effects), she easily becomes one of the must-have team members in Persona 3 Reload.

4) Aigis (Late Game)

Aigis is a character you will want at your side during the late game (Image via Atlus)

Persona: Palladion

Specialty: Pierce Damage and Buffing

Aigis is a great team member in Persona 3 Reload once you level her up and get access to her buffing abilities. Her buffs are party-wide, which synergizes well with the Theurgy system as even characters like Yukari (who is focused on healing) can benefit from it.

Unfortunately, her Theurgy itself can be a bit underwhelming and situational because once it is used, you cannot control Aigis for three turns, and she will enter an Overheat state, making her lose another turn once her Theurgy ends.

5) Akihiko Sanada

Akihiko is one of the best team members in Persona 3 Reload (Image via Atlus)

Persona: Polydeuces

Specialty: Electric Damage and Debuffing

While Aigis takes the spot as the best party-wide buffer, Akihiko can make the enemy defense crumble thanks to the huge amount of debuffing skills Polydeuces obtains. Reducing or nullifying the enemy's stats is a core aspect of turn-based RPGs, and Akihiko gains access to Marakunda and Masukunda, which can reduce enemy defense and accuracy/evasion rate, respectively.

His Theurgy attacks also inflict massive Zio or Electric attacks on a single enemy, which may stun them and make them lose turns. Akihiko also gets access to single-target healing spells, making him one of the best team members in Persona 3 Reload.

