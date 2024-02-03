Persona 3 Reload voice actors and main cast

The Persona 3 Reload voice actors are among the people responsible for the immersive nature of the game. Atlus' remake of one of its iconic RPGs features new English voice actors for the core cast. This decision is understandable, given the original game came out nearly 18 years ago. However, the Japanese VAs remain the same except for one.
If you're curious about the Persona 3 Reload voice actors, this article reveals who they are and which characters they voice.
Note: This article contains minor spoilers for Persona 3 Reload.
Persona 3 Reload voice actors for S.E.E.S and main cast
Here are all the Japanese and English Persona 3 Reload voice actors for the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad (S.E.E.S) members in the game:
1) Makoto Yuki (Protagonist)
- Aleks Le (English)
- Akira Ishida (Japanese)
2) Yukari Takeba
- Heather Gonzalez (English)
- Megumi Toyoguchi (Japanese)
3) Junpei Iori
- Zeno Robinson (English)
- Kosuke Toriumi (Japanese)
4) Mitsuru Kirijo
- Allegra Clarke (English)
- Rie Tanaka (Japanese)
5) Akihiko Sanada
- Alejandro Saab (English)
- Hikaru Midorikawa (Japanese)
6) Aigis
- Dawn M Bennett (English)
- Maaya Sakamoto (Japanese)
7) Fuuka Yamagishi
- Suzie Yeung (English)
- Mamiko Noto (Japanese)
8) Koromaru
- Shinya Takahashi
9) Ken Amada
- Justin Lee (English)
- Megumi Ogata (Japanese)
10) Shinjiro Aragaki
- Justice Slocum (English)
- Kazuya Nakai (Japanese)
11) Shuji Ikutsuki
- Jake Green (English)
- Hideyuki Hori (Japanese)
Persona 3 Reload voice actors for Strega
Here are the Japanese and English voice actors behind each member of Strega in the title:
1) Takaya Sakai
- Damian Mills (English)
- Nobutoshi Canna
2) Jin Shirato
- Chris Hackney
- Masaya Onosaka
3) Chidori Yoshino
- Merit Leighton
- Miyuki Sawashiro
Cast for Velvet Room and supporting voice actors
Igor's voice actor is the only one (in the Japanese language) who has been changed. The previous VA for the Servant of Philemon, the late Isamu Tanonaka, passed away in 2010.
Here is the cast of the Velvet Room:
1) Igor
- Kirk Thornton (English)
- Bin Shimada (Japanese)
2) Elizabeth
- Tara Platt (English)
- Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese)
3) Pharos
- Aleks Le (English)
- Akira Ishida (Japanese)
4) Ryoji Mochizuki
- Aleks Le (English)
- Akira Ishida (Japanese)
