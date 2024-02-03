Persona 3 Reload voice actors and main cast

The Persona 3 Reload voice actors are among the people responsible for the immersive nature of the game. Atlus' remake of one of its iconic RPGs features new English voice actors for the core cast. This decision is understandable, given the original game came out nearly 18 years ago. However, the Japanese VAs remain the same except for one.

If you're curious about the Persona 3 Reload voice actors, this article reveals who they are and which characters they voice.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload voice actors for S.E.E.S and main cast

The Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad is the main group of characters in Persona 3 Reload (Image via Atlus)

Here are all the Japanese and English Persona 3 Reload voice actors for the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad (S.E.E.S) members in the game:

1) Makoto Yuki (Protagonist)

Aleks Le (English)

Akira Ishida (Japanese)

2) Yukari Takeba

Heather Gonzalez (English)

Megumi Toyoguchi (Japanese)

3) Junpei Iori

Zeno Robinson (English)

Kosuke Toriumi (Japanese)

4) Mitsuru Kirijo

Allegra Clarke (English)

Rie Tanaka (Japanese)

5) Akihiko Sanada

Alejandro Saab (English)

Hikaru Midorikawa (Japanese)

6) Aigis

Dawn M Bennett (English)

Maaya Sakamoto (Japanese)

7) Fuuka Yamagishi

Suzie Yeung (English)

Mamiko Noto (Japanese)

8) Koromaru

Shinya Takahashi

9) Ken Amada

Justin Lee (English)

Megumi Ogata (Japanese)

10) Shinjiro Aragaki

Justice Slocum (English)

Kazuya Nakai (Japanese)

11) Shuji Ikutsuki

Jake Green (English)

Hideyuki Hori (Japanese)

Persona 3 Reload voice actors for Strega

Strega is a mysterious organization whose motivations will remain unknown for a while (Image via Atlus)

Here are the Japanese and English voice actors behind each member of Strega in the title:

1) Takaya Sakai

Damian Mills (English)

Nobutoshi Canna

2) Jin Shirato

Chris Hackney

Masaya Onosaka

3) Chidori Yoshino

Merit Leighton

Miyuki Sawashiro

Cast for Velvet Room and supporting voice actors

Welcome to the Velvet Room (Image via Atlus)

Igor's voice actor is the only one (in the Japanese language) who has been changed. The previous VA for the Servant of Philemon, the late Isamu Tanonaka, passed away in 2010.

Here is the cast of the Velvet Room:

1) Igor

Kirk Thornton (English)

Bin Shimada (Japanese)

2) Elizabeth

Tara Platt (English)

Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese)

3) Pharos

Aleks Le (English)

Akira Ishida (Japanese)

4) Ryoji Mochizuki

Aleks Le (English)

Akira Ishida (Japanese)

