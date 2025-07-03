10 vampire romance anime, ranked by popularity

Vampire romance anime has an intriguing blend of the supernatural and intense romantic relationships, creating a premise that resonates with a global audience. From forbidden love to dark fantasy, vampire love stories showcase the complex dynamics between humans and vampires, often featuring intense action, raw emotion, and compelling chemistry.

If you prefer gothic romance, reverse harems, or comedy, there is a vampire love story out there for you. Below, we will rank the 10 most popular vampire romance anime and help you choose what to watch that you won't forget.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Karin, Vampire in the Garden, and 8 other vampire romance anime, ranked

10) Karin

Vampire romance anime, Karin (Image via J.C.Staff)

A unique inversion of vampire tropes, Karin centers around a girl who spits blood instead of drinking it. Karin experiences many humorous and endearing situations due to her condition, such as when she meets her human love interest, classmate Kenta. A well-written blend of comedy and romance, this anime features a unique and light-hearted approach to vampire-human dating.

9) Vampire in the Garden

Vampire romance anime, Vampire in the Garden (Image via WIT Studio)

A vampire queen meets and falls for a human soldier. This tragically romantic love story is a memorable anime original on Netflix. Vampire in the Garden takes place in a decimated storyline where vampires and humans are engaged in a mortal war, but it also features beautiful animation and a twist of sadness.

Most characters wrestled with some loss or sacrifice in this short yet potent tale set in the background of a magical garden.

8) Blood Lad

Vampire romance anime, Blood Lad (Image via Brain's Base)

Blood Lad is a solid choice if you like your romance with a side of comedy. Staz is an extremely powerful vampire otaku who falls in love with Fuyumi, a human girl. When Fuyumi dies tragically and becomes a ghost, Staz will do anything in his power to bring her back. This leads to a scary adventure in the demon realm, with Staz seeking to resurrect her.

There's action, humor, and even the budding of a romance between the two. All in all, it's a fun ride, even if the romance is less pronounced than in other series, but both characters do have some chemistry, and it is certainly interesting to see.

7) Blood+

Vampire romance anime, Blood+ (Image via Production I.G and Aniplex)

Gritty and action-driven, the vampire romance anime, Blood+, follows Saya, a girl who can't remember her past. The heart of the series lies in Saya's interactions with Haji, the samurai who has been protecting her her whole life, as it develops into a slow-burn romantic relationship based on loyalty and heartache.

If you prefer your vampire romance to be slightly more mature and well-developed, with a rich history, supernatural conflict, and drama, you will find the experience rewarding.

6) Dance with Devils

Vampire romance anime, Dance with Devils (Image via Brain's Base)

Dance with Devils pulls in vampires, demons, and plenty of musical numbers to make for a wild ride. A normal high school girl named Ritsuka gets caught in the middle of a supernatural war over a forbidden grimoire.

Vampires and demons alike show up at her doorstep, so fans can expect a good bit of reverse harem. Throw in the gothic aesthetic and sing-along tunes, and you've got a refreshing, fun anime to watch.

5) Call of the Night

Vampire romance anime, Call of the Night (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Taking its cue from the momentum it has gained, Call of the Night follows Ko, a boy who cannot sleep. He meets Nazuna, a vampire girl, and rather than being fearful of a vampire, he falls in love with her and the nightlife she introduces him to.

The series explores themes of rejection and loneliness, as well as the complexities of freedom, all with a subtle touch, through the lens of love's fine line between obsession and affection. It is beautiful, soon to be an anime classic, atmospheric, and a dreamy work of art that is stylishly new for a generation that will devour the vampire romance subgenre.

4) Strike the Blood

Vampire romance anime, Strike the Blood (Image via Silver Link and Connect)

Action and romance all blend into Strike the Blood, the story of Kojou, the strongest vampire on earth, and Yukina, the sword-shaman sent to watch over him. Action-packed with lots of supernatural foes and their complicated power dynamics fill their story as they go from uneasy allies to something more.

All set within a light novel-style format and harem series, it may not be for everyone, but the central romance is strong enough to warrant it for fans.

3) Rosario + Vampire

Vampire romance anime Rosario + Vampire (Image via Gonzo)

Very much a classic in this genre, Rosario + Vampire follows Tsukune, a human who accidentally joins a school for monsters, and catches the attention of Moka, a sweet but potentially dangerous vampire.

There is plenty of fan service and genuine romantic development of the main characters. With its comedic scenes, plenty of action, and heartwarming moments, it remains a fan favorite among fans of vampire romance.

2) Diabolik Lovers

Vampire romance anime, Diabolik Lovers (Image via Zexcs)

Taking an adaptation and reworking of an otome game of the same name, Diabolik Lovers, is a dark reverse harem. A human girl named Yui becomes the prey of six sadistic vampire brothers.

The series focuses heavily on gory gothic horror and psychological terror with dark and borderline toxic romance elements. Diabolik Lovers is a messy and not for the faint of heart series, but if you can handle it and like dark vampire romances, it can be a guilty pleasure.

1) Vampire Knight

Vampire romance anime, Vampire Knight (Image via Studio Deen)

Vampire Knight ranks at the top of the list. Vampire stories often deal in dark fantasies of the forbidden, and Vampire Knight is no different. Set at Cross Academy, where humans and vampires coexist in secret, we follow the main protagonist Yuki and her love triangle with pureblood vampire Kaname and tormented ex-human Zero.

Vampire Knight has a strong blend of romance, drama, and supernatural elements that blend well together. With its dark gothic attitudes and romantic premise, the anime has become an iconic anime in its sub-genre.

Final Thoughts

Vampire romance anime is a very popular sub-genre and for good reason. They are filled with engaging, heart-racing danger and generally have the supernatural element of intrigue. Here is a short list of some vampire romance anime that have something for everyone. If you are into dark fantasy, comedy, reverse harems, or anything else, there is a vampire love story out there for you to sink your teeth into.

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More