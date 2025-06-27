10 laid-back Isekai protagonists you want to be friends with

Laid-back Isekai protagonists have become beloved figures in anime and manga, offering a refreshing take on the genre. These characters value a simple life, real friendships, and peaceful living over adrenaline-filled adventures.

These laid-back Isekai protagonists are a symbol of the new style in literature. Here, the focus is more about being a better person, building communities, and finding happiness in the little things that life offers. Their nonchalant style and sincerity make them lovable, and otherwise, such friends are sometimes hard to come by in the real world.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and is not ranked in any order.

Trending

Rimuru Tempest, Hiraku Machio, and 8 other laid-back Isekai protagonists

1) Rimuru Tempest from

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

One of the laid-back Isekai protagonists, Rimuru Tempest (Image via Eight Bit)

Rimuru is a typical example of laid-back Isekai protagonists. Instead of using his superpowers, like a slime that can devour and freeze anything to help other people, he is mainly interested in eating good food, building a peaceful nation, and having wonderful relationships with people.

His power allows him to devour everything and mimic it as a slime. However, his primary concerns remain creating harmony, ensuring everyone gets along, and savoring life's simple pleasures.

For example, he often takes a diplomatic approach to conflict resolution, and the dragon kin who attend his party would end up learning a lot about the different food that Rimuru loves to open their eyes with. The fact that he sees positivity in everyone, along with his fondness for little joys, creates a friendly atmosphere where friendships can flourish.

Also read: 10 high school anime characters more mature than their age

2) Hiraku Machio from Farming Life in Another World

Hiraku Machio as seen in the anime (Image via ZERO-G)

In the universe of chill isekai heroes, Hiraku stands out as one of the most committed to agriculture and community construction primarily. Receiving a tranquil second life, he decides to prioritize farming, fostering ties with various races who come to his settlement and stay in the process.

The slow rate of plant growth that comes with it imparts a lesson about the value of patience, both in friendships and crops. If everybody could be a lot like Hiraku, who is multicultural, promotes such ideas, and additionally, interacts with people from different cultures, the world would be a peaceful place.

Also read: 10 most hated anime characters who deserve no sympathy for their actions

3) Tsuyoshi Mukouda from Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

One of the laid-back Isekai protagonists, Tsuyoshi Mukouda (Image via MAPPA)

Tsuyoshi is one of the laid-back Isekai protagonists who is a real kitchen artist and is incredibly modest. The mythical creatures that accompany him are due to his sharing of food and his extraordinary power. Even the most unpretentious mealtime can be a means of emotional connection and memory-making.

He would be that type of friend who would first pick the finest and most sustainable seasonal ingredients and create prepared and shared meals that are pleasurable for you and also for others with joy. Tsuyoshi has demonstrated that sometimes the most powerful kind of magic is simply the act of bringing people together over a good meal.

Also read: 10 overhyped anime moments, ranked

4) Ryoma from By the Grace of the Gods

One of the laid-back Isekai protagonists, Ryoma (Image via Maho Film) Luciel from The Great Cleric( image via Yokohama Animation Laboratory, Cloud Hearts) Takumi from A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring(image via EMT Squared) Enter caption

Even though the adventure is quiet and lacks big quests, laid-back Isekai protagonists like Ryoma can still find tranquility and contentment in research and simple achievements. His stream ecology projects and rational investigations into the art of magic show us that having a kind heart and helping others are just two forms of heroism.

Even though Ryoma has powerful magical abilities, he remains modest and deals with the capabilities he possesses pragmatically. His commitment to learning and his honest wish to assist other parties through his breakthroughs are the reasons why he is a true friend of the kind who would explain in detail and share beneficial information.

Also read: 10 adventurers in anime who love to explore

5) Luciel from The Great Cleric

Enter caption

Luciel unfolds the narrative of laid-back isekai protagonists in the service of others. Starting as an average man and turning into an outstanding healer is an illustration of consistent effort devoid of the power-abusive intent seen. His focus on the craft of healing and his actual worries about the well-being of the patients are fine examples of the quiet heroics of the hard-working professionals.

Luciel is the type of person you would find on your side during hard times, due to his dependability and ability to remain level-headed at these times. Sticking around Luciel would make anyone feel better, as he is both a physical healer and an emotional support to the group.

Also read: 10 anime mentors who inspired me the most

6) Takumi from A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring

Enter caption

Takumi is an example of a laid-back Isekai protagonists who bring adventure together with family obligations. His caring nature around children, combined with his cooking skills and the down-to-earth approach he takes to issues, creates a home-like environment.

He is the one who makes simple family moments special, and that is a great lesson for all of us. Takumi is the kind of friend who would always remember everyone’s birthday, cook comfort food for you when you are sick, and tell you wise things he has learnt from being an adventurer and a caregiver.

Also read: 10 Mangaka who have no mercy for their Animation Studios

7) Falma de Médicis from Parallel World Pharmacy

One of the laid-back Isekai protagonists, Falma de Médicis (Image via studio Diomedéa)

Falma's case is different in the sense that the main character in a show focused on improving healthcare in a new world has to deal with practical formation and treatment. The storyline presents the character as not just a health worker but as one who imprints his knowledge on the world through acts of service.

He stands by his patients' interests and approaches the production of drugs in a systematic manner, which shows how science should always be put to use with compassion. We would be friends the way he would always check your health, learn your allergies, and sincerely show his concern for your physical and mental well-being.

Also read: 10 Isekai anime characters who should have been reverse Isekai'd

8) Sei Takanashi from The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent

One of the laid-back Isekai protagonists, Sei Takanashi (Image via Studio Diomedea)

In the universe of calm isekai protagonists, Sei is the less patronizing and more down-to-earth character compared to the other isekai heroes. Although she is a saint with fantastic powers, she prefers to research and make potions. She cultivates a modest mindset and pursues her interests in science, which is a research area where she is average.

Sei is not the one who puts her powers on display to the public; instead, she prefers to be the one who operates behind the veil and thereby finds joy in discovering new innovative applications for her abilities. She would be an eccentric friend who shares her creative research insights while actively listening to you convey your ideas on the subject matter.

Also read: 10 Isekai anime heroes loved by all fans, ranked in terms of strength

9) Femicia from The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash

One of the laid-back Isekai protagonists, Femicia (Image via Studio Massket) Enter caption Saitou from Handyman Saitou in Another World (image via C2C)

Femicia stands as an icon of laid-back isekai characters looking at the values in things and people that others tend to overlook. Femicia uses a gentle method to befriend creatures, and her unusual ability to spot crap that eyes can’t see is the very nature of friendship and worth.

Her journey is a demonstration of the fact that kindness, persistence, and the ability to help growth in unsuspected sites are the true sources of strength. Femicia would be that friend who sees your potential even when you are yet to discover it, who finds beauty in mundane things, and who develops every friendship with patience and understanding.

Also read: 10 Isekai anime set in video games

10) Saitou from Handyman Saitou in Another World

Saitou is our last addition to the community of relaxed isekai protagonists with his outsmarting skills and helpfulness. He is a super thinker who sees the root cause of things and gets them done, making him a sought-after asset in any society. His direct and simple modified technique for countering problems testifies to the value of making useful contributions through practicality.

Saitou is the one who is always at your side because he is trustworthy, super skillful, and never disobeys a call for help. He brings a secure and powerful feeling during any occurrence, as he knows just if something is damaged, he would most likely repair it.

Also read: 8 most hated Isekai anime characters, ranked

Conclusion

These laid-back isekai protagonists teach us that a heroic act does not need to have battles or grand quests. Their way of living as a community, through friendship, and learning to cherish little pleasures in life, presents an alternative approach to a fulfilling life.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More