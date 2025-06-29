5 new-gen heroes in My Hero Academia who would be great as parents (& 5 who might fail)

My Hero Academia has introduced fans to a hyper-dynamic cast of new-gen heroes, where each has unique personalities and strengths. Those who are good fighters and strategists are the ones who defeat the villain, and the nurturing qualities are for the ones who are meant to be parents.
Even though some heroes have potential, they may not have the selflessness and patience that are required for parenting. Today, let’s talk about the My Hero Academia new-gen heroes who would be good parents and the ones who would fail in this aspect.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.
5 New-Gen Heroes in My Hero Academia who would be great at parenting
1)Tenya Iida
Tenya Iida, the class representative of 1-A, the embodiment of duty and structure, the best possible father. His solid ethical values and instinct to protect a child give them a safe, supportive home. Raised in a family of admired heroes, he has learned to temper discipline with understanding.
The way Iida can communicate concepts to his classmates demonstrates the patience and leadership he has. He is strict but also very caring. He has the traits of becoming a great parent, teaching the children to grow well.
2) Momo Yaoyorozu
Momo Yaoyorozu is like the motherly figure in Class 1-A. She effortlessly demonstrates intelligence, patience, and emotional maturity. Should she be faced with insurmountable odds, she would still be the one to strategize and control her child's expectations.
Expenses wouldn't be an issue for Momo as she would offer an excellent education and opportunities because of her affluent background. Momo's selflessness is her need to be kind and help others, which is key to raising kids in a hero society.
3) Izuku Midoriya
According to his loving mother, Izuku Midoriya can show emotions and empathy, which are two important factors in good parenting. The fact that he could rescue Shigaraki, despite his despair, shows that he is deeply kind.
He is also patient and persevering, has many common factors, and is a good teacher, which would make his children kind and brave. As one of the most selfless new-gen heroes in My Hero Academia, he would create a home atmosphere full of love, encouragement, and honorable values.
4) Ochaco Uraraka
Uraraka Ochaco is from a humble family. Her well-developed emotional mind and staying calm in crisis would be the major factors for the stability of their family life. Ochako's down-to-earth nature and her caring personality would work magic, and her kids would feel affirmed and heard.
Her spunky and motherly traits are exhibited in her interaction with Eri and Deku. She is one of the warm, supportive parents among the new-gen heroes, having a practical feel.
5) Eijiro Kirishima
Kirishima's enormous loyalty and positivity would create an atmosphere of pure love, alongside the correct level of encouragement, for kids. For Kirishima, he expresses his manliness through kindness when helping other people, so he would teach that lesson to his kids.
Kirishima is also a person who brings his friends the best kind of smiles possible. It's such an emotional intelligence sign in him. Being one of the most reliable new-gen heroes, he would provide a home where children would feel secure to learn, accept failures, and become better versions of themselves.
5 Who Might Fail as Parents
1) Katsuki Bakugo
Even though Bakugo is now buff and strong, his temper and communication style would be very difficult to adapt to as a parent. He is a perfectionist, and he typically gets angry when he cannot do something. He would also be very controlling and pushy towards a child.
It is obvious he cares a lot. However, he would create a lot of tension because of his inability to control his emotions. He cannot be a patient parent or show love with some kind of patient and gentle discipline without figuring out his issues first.
2) Minoru Mineta
Mineta's perverse behavior and selfishness make him a terrible fit for parenting. His habit of not respecting privacy and childishness would surely cause big problems.
In contrast to the new-gen heroes in My Hero Academia, he is unable to show the necessary emotional connection to take care of a child. If he doesn’t acquire any significant life lessons, Mineta’s irresponsible deeds would turn him into a horrible father.
3) Denki Kaminari
Kaminari's fun-loving nature is charming. However, his recklessness and lack of concentration would prevent the regularity of his parenting. His statement about always short-circuiting in hard times earns a special place in the unreliability category.
Despite his good intentions, his childish behavior might prevent him from being a steady role model. Out of all the new-gen heroes in My Hero Academia, he would be the "fun dad", but he won't help anybody in the matter of being responsible.
4) Yuga Aoyama
Aoyama's narcissism and need for validation would undermine the selflessness that parenting requires. His history of betrayal, though coerced, reveals insecurities that make it hard for him to have stable emotions.
If he focuses on his image instead of a real connection, the child may feel abandoned. On the other hand, contrary to other new-gen heroes in My Hero Academia, he wouldn't manage the unconditional love that children need.
5) Fumikage Tokoyami
Tokoyami's self-reflection makes him very wise yet also emotionally distant. He often comes across as indifferent. Hence, a child might feel lonely. Despite his best intentions, not being able to say words of affection may create a distance.
When compared with the rest of the new-gen heroes of My Hero Academia, Tokoyami needs to develop the ability to express emotions to be a good parent.
Conclusion
My Hero Academia's new-gen heroes have good and bad qualities that would either help or hurt their parenting abilities. Empathy and stability are the dominant qualities of heroes like Iida, Momo, and Deku, while the issues regarding Bakugo and Mineta's personalities are a hindrance to parenting.
To be effective parents, one needs virtues like patience, self-control, and emotional intelligence, which are not fully developed in some of the heroes. To think about their family life in terms of success or failure, the possible new My Hero Academia heroes handling family life is interesting. After all, it is not only the battle that proves someone a hero, but also the personal caring.
