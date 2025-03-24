My Hero Academia is known for its great heroes, unusual Quirks, and amazing battles— but what if these characters had the capabilities of the Grimoires? In Black Clover, a Grimoire is a magical tome that aids its user in accessing a number of spells that heighten their natural capabilities.

The ability to access magical spellbooks is vital to mages since it establishes the dimensions of their combat potential and growth. If any of the My Hero Academia cast could take advantage of access to Grimoires, they would grow significantly in overall power in the battle.

Imagine Shoto Todoroki mastering dual-element magic, Bakugo refining his explosive techniques, or Tokoyami unlocking the full potential of Dark Shadow through Shadow Magic. A Grimoire could reshape the abilities of these heroes, turning them into fearsome warriors with magical prowess. Here are 10 My Hero Academia characters who deserve a Grimoire from Black Clover.

Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

What If My Hero Academia’s Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki, and more wielded Grimoires from Black Clover?

1) Izuku Midoriya

A still of Izuku Midoriya (Image via Studio Bones)

Midoriya’s One For All already grants him immense strength, but during the Dark Deku arc, he struggled with the toll of using multiple Quirks. A Grimoire with multiple attributes, like Licht’s, would complement his abilities. He may also have Strength Magic, further boosting his duly impressive strength, and Wind Magic, allowing for top-tier speed and mobility.

Midoriya's intelligence would allow him to use the spells in a Grimoire creatively, making him a force to be reckoned with. A spellbook would also put him at the level of the strongest heroes in My Hero Academia, if not stronger.

2) Mirio Togata

A still of Mirio Togata (Image via Studio Bones)

Mirio’s Permeation Quirk makes him one of the strongest U.A. students, but during the Shie Hassaikai arc, he lost his quirk while protecting Eri. A Grimoire specializing in Permeation Magic could restore his ability to phase through attacks, while also granting him Enhancement Magic to boost his strength.

He could create spells that allow him to phase through objects while simultaneously launching powerful counterattacks. With a Grimoire, Mirio would return to being an unstoppable force— combining strategy, speed, and magic to outmatch even the toughest opponents.

3) Endeavor

A still of Endeavor (Image via Studio Bones)

As My Hero Academia’s top Pro Hero, Endeavor already wields intense flames, but during the Pro Hero arc, he struggled against High-End Nomu. A Fire Magic Grimoire would push his power even further. Black Clover features incredibly powerful fire mages, and Endeavor could harness their magical techniques to refine his Hellflame abilities.

His attacks would become more precise, his flames hotter than ever, and he might even learn spells to heal or manipulate fire beyond simple offense. With a Grimoire, he could surpass all previous fire users and become an unstoppable force in battle.

4) Momo Yaoyorozu

A still of Momo Yaoyorozu (Image via Studio Bones)

Yaoyorozu’s Quirk enables her to create objects, and a Grimoire specializing in Creation Magic would turn her into a true battlefield tactician. During the Final Exams arc, she showed strategic brilliance but struggled under pressure. Black Clover’s Creation Magic allows users to form weapons, armor, and tools instantly.

With a Grimoire, she could summon magical barriers, construct weapons infused with mana, and create objects far beyond her current physical limits. Her intelligence and strategic mind, combined with an endless arsenal of magically enhanced tools, would make her one of the most resourceful fighters in My Hero Academia.

5) Ochaco Uraraka

A still of Ochaco (Image via Studio Bones)

Uraraka’s ability to manipulate gravity could be amplified through Gravity Magic, akin to Lucifero’s abilities in Black Clover. During the U.A. Sports Festival, she showed her strategic side but lacked sheer power. A Grimoire could grant her control over an enemy’s weight, allowing her to pin foes in place or crush them with increased gravitational force.

She could even use levitation spells to gain aerial superiority, making her an unpredictable force in battle. With a spellbook, her potential would go far beyond simple weight manipulation, allowing her to become a true aerial combat specialist.

6) Fumikage Tokoyami

A still of Fumikage (Image via Studio Bones)

Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow would pair perfectly with Shadow Magic, similar to Nacht Faust’s abilities in Black Clover. During My Hero Academia’s Joint Training Arc, he showed immense growth but struggled in bright environments. Black Clover’s Shadow Magic users can move between darkness and summon creatures, an ability that would complement Tokoyami’s combat style.

With a Grimoire, he could enhance Dark Shadow’s strength, manipulate shadows for stealth or attacks, and create illusions. These upgrades would make him a more unpredictable and formidable force in My Hero Academia’s battles.

7) Eijiro Kirishima

A still of Eijiro (Image via Studio Bones)

Kirishima's Hardening Quirk gives him an edge in terms of defense in My Hero Academia, but during the Shie Hassaikai arc, he struggled to deal with Rappa's sheer force. If he had Reinforcement Magic like the knights in Black Clover, he would be able to enhance both his durability and strength with his Grimoire, which would be devastating.

With magically reinforced skin, he could endure even greater attacks and strike back with immense force. This would turn him into an unbreakable shield and an even stronger warrior in My Hero Academia’s toughest battles.

8) Tenya Iida

A still of Tenya (Image via Studio Bones)

As the fastest student in My Hero Academia, Iida’s Quirk allows him to achieve incredible speeds. During the Hero Killer Stain arc, he pushed himself to his limits but still struggled to keep up. A Grimoire specializing in Light Magic, similar to Licht’s, would elevate his abilities further.

With enhanced acceleration spells or teleportation techniques, Iida could become a blur on the battlefield, outmaneuvering enemies with ease. A Grimoire would allow him to maintain his high speeds without exhausting himself, ensuring he remains a key player in any high-stakes battle.

9) Katsuki Bakugo

A still of Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Bakugo’s explosive quirk already makes him a dominant force in My Hero Academia, but a Grimoire would refine his combat style even further. During the Paranormal Liberation War arc, he showcased exceptional intelligence and agility in battle. In Black Clover, explosive magic could grant him superior mobility, long-range attacks, and defensive spells.

Imagine Katsuki Bakugo launching fire-infused explosions like a fire mage from the Clover Kingdom or generating controlled blasts that rival the strongest mages. His aggressive fighting style would be amplified, allowing him to dominate any battlefield with his signature explosive fury.

10) Shoto Todoroki

A still of Todoroki (Image via Studio Bones)

Shoto Todoroki’s Half-Cold Half-Hot Quirk makes him a standout in My Hero Academia, but during the U.A. Sports Festival arc, he struggled to balance his fire and ice powers. If he received a Grimoire from Black Clover, he could wield fire and ice magic like the Silva and Vermillion families.

A Grimoire would refine his elemental control, allowing him to summon devastating ice storms or infernos effortlessly. With a spellbook, Todoroki’s strategic mind and sheer power would make him an unstoppable force in My Hero Academia’s toughest battles.

Final thoughts

Grimoires in Black Clover define the strength and potential of their wielders, and if My Hero Academia’s heroes had access to them, their abilities would reach new heights.

Whether enhancing their existing quirks or introducing new magical abilities, these spellbooks would transform them into even greater warriors. While these characters already showcase immense power and skill, a Grimoire would make them truly legendary.

