What is Uraraka's ability in My Hero Academia? Her Quirk, explained

Ochako Uraraka's immense popularity among the My Hero Academia fanbase can be attributed to several reasons - her positive mindset, helpful nature, and overall cheerful personality. Her unwavering determination to become a pro hero, driven by her desire to support her family, added to her relatability, making her one of the most beloved characters in My Hero Academia.

Additionally, Uraraka possesses one of the most interesting and versatile Quirks in the entire series - Zero Gravity, which allows her to make objects weightless by simply touching them with the pads on her fingertips.

More importantly, Uraraka's efficient and practical use of her Quirk in combat made her one of the most valuable and capable aspiring heroes of U.A. High. It also demonstrated that a great hero is defined not just by their Quirks, but rather by their creativity and resourcefulness in using it.

Uraraka's Quirk in My Hero Academia

Ochako Uraraka's Quirk as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

Ochako Uraraka's Quirk, called Zero Gravity, allows her to nullify the effects of gravity on her targets, both living and non-living, by touching them with the pads on her fingertips, which causes them to become weightless and float upwards.

In other words, her Quirk is activated when she touches an object with all five fingers. She can manipulate anything within a weight limit of around three tons, including large debris, vehicles, and even people.

To release the effect of her Quirk and return objects to normal gravity, Uraraka simply brings her fingertips together, which causes her Quirk to deactivate. Over the course of the series, Uraraka has showcased an impressive amount of proficiency in using her Quirk in various ways, be it in cleaning up disaster zones, or attacking her opponents with large chunks of debris.

During the Final War arc, Uraraka's Quirk went through a much-needed Awakening, which allowed the effects of Zero Gravity to spread among different targets touching each other, without having her touch them directly.

The strengths and weaknesses of her Quirk

Ochako Uraraka as seen in My Hero Academia (image via Bones)

As seen over the course of the My Hero Academia series, Ochako Uraraka's Zero Gravity Quirk had its fair share of strengths as well as downsides.

Zero Gravity is an extremely versatile Quirk that can be used for offensive and defensive maneuvers. She can not only use it to lift heavy objects and hurl them at enemies as makeshift projectiles, but she can also create barriers with floating debris and disarm her opponents or restrain them, by making them or their weapons weightless.

Additionally, her Quirk can also be used for rescue operations, as she can effortlessly lift rubble and free the people trapped underneath. She can also use the Quirk on herself to achieve a variation of flight, albeit she doesn't have direct control over it.

Uraraka's Quirk has its fair share of weaknesses (image via Bones)

As for the drawbacks of Zero Gravity, the primary one is its weight limit. Uraraka can only lift objects within an upper weight limit of around three tons, exceeding which can cause her to suffer extreme nausea and dizziness. This is also applicable when she uses the Quirk on herself. Motion sickness is another major drawback of prolonged usage of the Quirk.

Lastly, Uraraka has no direct control over the trajectory of the objects she touches once they become weightless, albeit it is not as major a downside when compared to her weight limit or the nausea that is caused upon exceeding it.

Her other abilities, explained

Uraraka and Toga as seen in My Hero Academia (image via Bones)

Apart from her Zero Gravity Quirk, Ochako Uraraka possesses various other abilities that make her just as formidable an opponent as the rest of her class.

By far, her most popular and useful ability is Gunhead Martial Arts, a martial arts style she learned while training under the pro hero Gunhead, to fight opponents at close range more effectively. Her intensive training in hand-to-hand combat included mastering several forms of grappling, takedowns, and throws, where she used her opponents' force against themselves.

Her combat training also improved her overall agility and reflexes. She can think quickly on her feet, and dodge attacks with remarkable speed and precision. She is a strategic fighter, who can quickly assess her surroundings to use them to her advantage, and deduce her opponents' weaknesses and their combat style within a few minutes into a fight.

In summation, all of these abilities in addition to her Zero Gravity Quirk, allow Ochako Uraraka to hold her own against powerful villains, and sometimes even overwhelm them momentarily.

