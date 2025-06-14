I am tired of pretending the Endeavor hate isn't forced, and My Hero Academia fans never seem to accept it

Through its portrayal of morally complex characters My Hero Academia encourages viewers to delve into deep questions about heroism and redemption. Enji Todoroki as Endeavor stands out as the character that generates the most fan debate within My Hero Academia.

Ad

The tragic pasts of the series' villains attract fan sympathy yet Endeavor's genuine personal redemption attempts go largely unnoticed. The differing responses from viewers demonstrate a concerning disparity that weakens one of the show's most engaging character development paths while prompting essential discussions about forgiveness and moral responsibility.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Reassessing Endeavor's redemption journey in My Hero Academia

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The core problem stems from the way fans evaluate the moral intricacies of these characters. Endeavor recognizes his parenting and marital errors while actively working to correct them. He admits his abusive conduct without attempting to justify his family's mistreatment.

The main character takes complete ownership of his actions despite public scrutiny while he always places his family's needs before his personal desires. He prioritizes his children's protection from threats by taking action without thinking about his own safety. He brings flowers to his hospitalized wife and gives his family their personal space to heal.

Ad

Also read: I hated the My Hero Academia manga's ending, then Horikoshi fixed it, and now it's my favorite

The series' villains display sympathetic backstories yet their actions are significantly more brutal than those described here. Many fans overlook the fact that characters such as Dabi murdered innocents and brought about massive destruction because they recognize their tragic backgrounds.

A strange moral ranking emerges where real murderers gain more sympathy than people who sincerely seek redemption from emotional abuse. Narrative depth requires understanding an antagonist's motives but this should never diminish the reality of their deeds nor hide true efforts towards redemption. Endeavor's character development represents something rarely seen in media.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Endeavor displays an unusual character trait when he takes accountability for his actions without anyone compelling him to do so. His transformation resulted from taking personal responsibility to identify his mistakes and implement changes independently.

His evolution into a better father, husband, and hero proves that individuals can attain meaningful change through internal reflection and personal development. The way audiences reject Endeavor's redemption represents a worrying pattern in their approach to complex narratives.

Ad

Also read: My Hero Academia fans call latest viral Toga fanart her "cutest picture" yet

People prefer to understand narratives through straightforward moral judgments instead of accepting complicated human behaviors. They prefer to label someone as permanently corrupt instead of believing in their capacity for true transformation. Black-and-white thinking limits the appreciation of My Hero Academia's sophisticated narrative structure.

Rejecting the development of Endeavor contradicts the entire principle of redemption. How is it possible for real-world reconciliation and healing to develop if individuals who demonstrate accountability and transformative behavior remain unforgiven? The series presents Endeavor's evolution as proof of dedication rather than showing it as complete absolution.

Ad

Conclusion

Endeavor and Dabi as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia distinguishes itself through its comprehensive exploration of human morality and nature. Through Endeavor's quest for redemption, the series delves into themes of personal responsibility and development which stands independently of fan opinions.

Ad

Viewers need to acknowledge the bravery required for someone to achieve real transformation. Our polarized world needs stories about redemption and reconciliation because they merit our respect and attention.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More