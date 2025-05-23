Deku's journey in My Hero Academia felt pointless, then I realized its hidden meaning

The story of My Hero Academia starts with Izuku "Deku" Midoriya who lives in a world full of superpowers but lacks any of his own, while working hard to achieve his dream of becoming a hero. Deku learned to control One For All perfectly until the final arc revealed his return to a quirkless condition, which shocked many viewers.

Ad

This conclusion should not be seen as a failure but rather as a strong validation of what the series has consistently aimed to convey. The essence of Deku's strength is his persistent determination and his deep moral beliefs, rather than his borrowed powers.

Deku demonstrates through his journey that true heroism originates from courage and heart rather than quirks, and shows that ingenuity makes heroes regardless of supernatural abilities.

Deku's return to Quirklessness redefines heroism in My Hero Academia

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Deku's journey subverts the typical shonen power fantasy in a revolutionary way. Unlike most protagonists who continuously accumulate greater abilities, Midoriya's story becomes one of borrowed power that must ultimately be returned. This twist forces us to reconsider what truly defines him as a character.

From the beginning, what separated Deku wasn't his potential for physical strength but his analytical mind, strategic thinking, and unwavering heroic spirit. These qualities remained consistent whether he possessed One For All or not. His meticulous hero notebooks, filled with detailed observations and analyses, foreshadowed his true strength long before All Might discovered him.

Ad

Also read: My Hero Academia: Vigilantes shows Stain for who he truly is (& all his biggest issues)

The development of the "Iron Deku" suit represents not a consolation prize but the perfect culmination of these inherent talents— technology powered by the same intellect that once filled those notebooks. Society within My Hero Academia established rigid parameters for heroism, with characters like the young Bakugo explicitly telling Deku that without a quirk, his dream was impossible.

Ad

The cultural belief that quirks determine one's potential becomes the central prejudice that Deku must overcome. When All Might initially tells him, "You can't be a hero without a quirk," it establishes the fundamental conflict that drives the entire narrative. Importantly, this statement becomes the measuring stick against which Deku's ultimate success must be evaluated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

By the series' conclusion, when Deku stands as a professional hero without a quirk, he hasn't failed to achieve his dream— he's fulfilled it in the most meaningful way possible, by completely dismantling the assumption that limited him from the start. The "Iron Deku" solution brilliantly bridges the practical realities of hero work with the thematic heart of the story.

It acknowledges that in a world of superhuman threats, effectiveness matters, while still honoring Deku's original status. The suit doesn't contradict the premise that a quirkless person can become a hero— it reinforces it by demonstrating that innovation and adaptability are themselves forms of strength.

Ad

Also read: Shigaraki's lowest moment in My Hero Academia isn't what fans think

This conclusion resonates with real-world messages about disability and accessibility: sometimes tools and technology don't diminish accomplishment but enable people to express their true potential. Deku's use of support equipment parallels the journey of Mei Hatsume and the entire Support Course, whose contributions to heroism the series consistently validates.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deku’s journey from quirkless child to temporary quirk-bearer and back to quirkless hero forms a perfect thematic arc. What seems like regression is actually profound growth— both for Deku and society. By succeeding without powers, he challenges the world’s reliance on quirks and redefines heroism itself.

Losing One For All isn’t a loss, but the final, essential step in proving that true heroism lies not in supernatural ability, but in courage, conviction, and selflessness. My Hero Academia delivers its deepest message not through flashy battles, but through Deku’s transformation into a symbol of hope that transcends power entirely.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More