One Pro Hero shouldn't be in My Hero Academia's final top 5 (& it's not Deku or Bakugo)

Mt. Lady’s placement at number three in My Hero Academia’s final hero rankings felt out of step with the series’ core message. While Mirio taking the top spot honored All Might’s legacy and Shoto’s second-place ranking marked his growth beyond his father’s shadow, Mt. Lady’s inclusion disrupted the narrative of generational change.
Deku’s opening promise, “how we became the greatest heroes,” framed the story around Class 1-A’s rise. By giving a top spot to a character from the previous era instead of one of Deku’s peers, the series missed a chance to fully realize its vision of a new heroic generation.
The missed opportunity for generational shift in My Hero Academia
My Hero Academia's central narrative always revolved around transitioning from the Symbol of Peace era to a new heroic paradigm. All Might's retirement created a vacuum that the series repeatedly suggested would be filled by Deku's generation.
The final rankings offered the perfect opportunity to illustrate this transition in concrete terms. While Lemillion and Shoto earning top spots aligns with this theme, Mt. Lady's presence at number three interrupts what could have been a more cohesive statement about the new generation's ascendance.
Consider the alternatives: Nejire Chan, ranked seventh, would have completed the representation of U.A.'s Big 3 in the top ranks. Tenya Iida, who developed from a revenge-driven individual into a principled leader, finished in thirteenth place.
The character development of Ochaco Uraraka through her emotional story arc and crucial role in saving Deku established her as one of the story's most developed personalities, yet she ended up in twenty-fourth place.
Mt. Lady's problematic positioning
Mt. Lady's character arc, while showing growth from her initial fame-seeking behavior, never reached the transformative heights of many students. Her development from attention-seeking hero to someone willing to risk herself in battle was meaningful but relatively standard compared to the profound evolutions undergone by characters like Bakugo or Shoji.
Her presence in the top three feels more like a nod to the established pro hero order rather than a reflection of the series' underlying message about heroism's changing nature. For a series that consistently emphasized how the definition of heroism was evolving, placing Mt. Lady above characters who embodied this evolution more thoroughly seems contradictory.
Characters like Monoma, whose quirk-copying abilities initially marked him as a mere imitator but eventually proved crucial in the final battle, deserved recognition better aligned with their growth and contribution to this new heroic paradigm.
The symbolic weight of the rankings
Rankings in My Hero Academia were never just about power levels—they conveyed societal recognition and embodied the culture's values. The final rankings represented the series' last word on which qualities would be most valued in its heroic future.
By placing Mt. Lady at number three, the narrative suggests that the old guard still dominates, despite everything the students accomplished and sacrificed throughout their journey.
In a story that repeatedly proclaims how Deku and his peers will surpass their predecessors, the final rankings feel like a half-measure, acknowledging some of the new generation's achievements while still clinging to established figures in positions of highest prestige.
To finalize
The conclusion of My Hero Academia portrayed a society reshaped by crisis and growth, yet the final hero rankings missed a chance to fully reflect that change. While Mt. Lady’s development is commendable, her placement in the top three clashes with the series’ central theme: the torch passing to a new generation.
Deku’s opening line, “This is the story of how we became the greatest heroes,” framed the story around his peers’ rise. By not fully spotlighting Class 1-A’s journeys in the final rankings, the series fell short of affirming the transformative legacy it spent years building through its young heroes.
