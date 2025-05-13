My Hero Academia's final Pro Hero Rankings aren't what fans think (& Hawks' final goal is why)

In My Hero Academia, the Pro Hero Rankings serve as a standard for evaluating a hero's societal influence. All Might once dominated the Pro Hero Rankings until the final war caused a significant transformation in the hero society's structure.

The Hero Billboard Chart, once a straightforward measurement system, evolved into something more nuanced that reflected the changing values of the post-war hero world. What Hawks and All Might ultimately implemented was not a complete overhaul but rather a thoughtful recalibration that acknowledged that heroism extends beyond mere combat prowess.

This evolution tells us much about the series' final message on what truly defines a hero in this complex universe.

How the Hero Ranking System now reflects social impact over raw power in My Hero Academia

The original Hero Billboard Chart appeared to operate on a roughly equal split between combat effectiveness and public popularity. Heroes like Endeavor climbed the ranks through sheer power and resolved incidents, while others like Hawks maintained their standings through a mix of capability and public image management.

However, after the final war, the ranking system shifted to place greater emphasis on popularity and social impact, with the formula reportedly adjusting to approximately 33% power and 66% popularity and social contribution. This recalibration signifies a philosophical change in how society measures heroic worth.

Perhaps the most telling evidence of this shift appears in the positioning of certain heroes after the time skip. Mirio Togata claiming the number one position speaks volumes about how the system now values heroes who embody hope and inspiration alongside raw power.

Similarly, Shoji's rise to the top ten highlights how the system now rewards heroes who drive social change, specifically addressing heteromorph discrimination. Mt. Lady's number three ranking further confirms that combat prowess alone no longer determines a hero's placement. The revised ranking system also acknowledges heroic acts performed outside official hero work.

This groundbreaking change meant that heroes could earn recognition for volunteer work, community service, and other forms of social contribution even when off-duty. A hero spending time at a soup kitchen or engaging with community outreach programs now factored into their overall heroic assessment.

This holistic approach to heroism represents a mature evolution from the more simplistic, power-based metrics of the past. Bakugo's relatively lower ranking (initially 16th before Deku's return), despite possessing arguably the greatest combat capabilities among active heroes, serves as strong evidence that the system truly has changed.

His placement suggests that, while strength remains a factor, it now constitutes a smaller piece of the overall evaluation. The system seems to impose penalties for inadequate public relations and reward heroes who excel at connecting with the public they serve, reflecting a more nuanced understanding of what constitutes an effective professional hero.

Conclusion

The most profound change to the Hero Billboard Chart may be philosophical rather than mathematical. In the All Might era, the number one position seemed unassailable—a singular pinnacle that reinforced the "Symbol of Peace" narrative. The post-war system, however, embraces fluidity at the top, acknowledging that different types of heroes can take the mantle of number one.

This shift speaks to a society that has learned from putting too much pressure on a single figure and now values diversity in heroic approaches. My Hero Academia's final message seems clear: heroism comes in many forms, and a truly healthy hero society recognizes and celebrates that diversity rather than forcing heroes into a single idealized mold.

