My Hero Academia fans furious at Endeavor's survival after learning the truth of Toga's death

The final My Hero Academia fanbook, titled Ultra Age: The Final Fan Book, has recently come out and offers a lot of different details regarding the making of the series and some tidbits about the decisions author Kohei Horikoshi made. One detail that recently surprised and annoyed a good percentage of the fandom is that Horikoshi initially wanted Himiko Toga to survive and then changed his mind.

Ad

The My Hero Academia fanbook features Horikoshi talking about this topic with his editor, Imamura. This detail has left the fandom divided regarding how Toga died and Endeavor survived despite the latter's mistreatment of his family. However, there are different aspects that need to be taken into account, especially regarding the actions of both characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer and the people quoted.

Ad

Trending

The My Hero Academia fandom is angry over the fates of Endeavor and Toga in the series

Expand Tweet

Ad

As shown in the final fanbook of the series, Ultra Age: The Final Fan Book, author Kohei Horikoshi reveals that his initial plan for Himiko Toga was for her to survive the final war arc and spend the rest of his life in prison, with Ochako Uraraka visiting her from time to time. However, the author reveals that he eventually changed his mind and informed his editor, Imamura, leading to a meeting where the mangaka explained his reasoning for eliminating the character.

Ad

This frustrated a very vocal section of the fandom. From their perspective, if Toga had to take responsibility for her actions, as per Horikoshi and Imamura in the fanbook, then Endeavor should have suffered the same fate because of the abuse he dealt to his family. The main difference is how both characters reacted to the damage they caused and how the story played out.

While Endeavor's actions to the Todoroki family can't be excused, his journey in the series is trying to make up for the sins he committed and search for atonement, even if his own children don't want him in their lives. On the other hand, Toga took the lives of innocent people and never showed remorse, with her final moments saving Uraraka being perhaps her first selfless action in the story.

Ad

More reactions online

Expand Tweet

Ad

The character of Endeavor is bound to be divisive in the My Hero Academia community for the foreseeable future, which does make sense when considering that his subplot has Horikoshi dealing with the topic of domestic abuse. Therefore, there are some people who can't accept the character's redemption regardless of how it is written, which does make sense to a degree, even if this is a work of fiction.

On the other hand, there are people who think that Toga and the rest of the League of Villains were mistreated by society, but never showed remorse when destroying entire cities. This is shown by Toga's actions of saving Uraraka since the latter showed her kindness, but the former didn't show regret for the people she murdered.

Ad

"I love toga but I think it was a good call hori made, it’s much more poetic," someone said.

"Endeavour saved so many people he is and was a hero!! He was not good father but he wasn't definitely a hero!!!" another person said.

"Glad he changed his mind, also I don't know why people started saying it was Imamura who decided Toga died lol. It was Horikoshi's decision and it was he himself who suggested the idea that she should die in the first place," someone said.

Ad

Both Endeavor and Toga are divisive figures in My Hero Academia, and this debate is bound to continue for a long time.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More