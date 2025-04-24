My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will show a new side to this character (& it's not All Might)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has recently started its anime adaptation, and some of the characters from the original series are going to get their time in the spotlight. While some fans might want to see more of All Might in his prime, this spin-off is going to focus heavily on the character of his friend and detective of the police, Naomasa Tsukauchi.

Ad

Tsukauchi has a rather minor role in My Hero Academia, he has a more hands-on approach in Vigilantes, and is also a representation of the law clashing with the adventures of Koichi, Knuckleduster, and Pop. However, this series is also going to provide another side of his character when it comes to his job as a policeman, and also on a personal level because of his sister, Makoto.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ad

Trending

Tsukauchi is going to show another side of his character in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

The character of Tsukauchi as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

A lot of fans of the series believe that Tsukauchi is a rather strict police officer with binary thinking when it comes to the law, although that isn't the case.

Ad

As shown during the events of Yuga Aoyama's revelation of being a spy of All For One, he emphasizes that he has sympathy for the student but they have to maintain a degree of order because of the state of the world at the time, which is what he said in chapter 340 of the original manga.

When it comes to Vigilantes, this is even more notorious, adding another layer to his character regarding the law. A good example of this is the Sky Egg incident when Koichi Haimawari decides to help Captain Celebrity to keep the building from falling, with Tsukauchi leaving the protagonist off the hook because he did more good than bad in that event, even going as far as thanking him.

Ad

Moreover, in chapter 103 of the spin-off manga, he asks Koichi to go get All Might's help because of the latter's speed, since Six is currently destroying the city of Naruhata. This shows a degree of trust in a vigilante, while also showing sympathy for Pop Step after her Bee Queen arc, stating that she is innocent of wrongdoing in chapter 124 because she was drugged and only wants a statement from her.

Ad

The role of Tsukauchi in the series

Makoto Tsukauchi as seen in the opening of the anime (Image via Bones)

When compared to his role in the main My Hero Academia series, Tsukauchi is a lot more prominent in the spin-off, with his relationship with her sister, Makoto, being a key plot point of the story. It also features how the detective forms a friendship with All Might, which is going to be quite fruitful for both characters during the rest of the franchise.

Ad

Moreover, Makoto's friendship with Koichi and Pop Step proves to be a major plot point in the story, with Tsukauchi's sister constantly coming up with situations that could clash with her brother's law enforcement work. This is an element that leads to discussions between them that can range from comical to serious, giving both characters a moment to display their ideologies.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is going to provide Tsukauchi with another version of his character when it comes to law enforcement, while also showing the beginning of his friendship with All Might.

Ad

Furthermore, her sister Makoto is going to be a pivotal element of the story, whose anime debut is due to happen soon as well.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More