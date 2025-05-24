I hated the My Hero Academia manga's ending, then Horikoshi fixed it, and now it's my favorite

My Hero Academia’s ending left me conflicted. Chapter 430 led to widespread discussion and despite not disliking it, I found it unsatisfying as the conclusion to Izuku Midoriya's extensive story. The final episode did not deliver the powerful conclusion I expected after years of emotional investment, which led me to question Horikoshi's recent creative direction.

Ad

Yet, chapter 431 and the Eri one-shot changed everything. They showed a creator who listened, acknowledged the fans’ feelings, and delivered a heartfelt epilogue that restored meaning without betraying his vision. It turned disappointment into closure, proving Horikoshi still had something powerful left to say.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

A triumphant recovery: How My Hero Academia’s extended ending redeemed its finale

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The transformation between these final chapters speaks volumes about the creative process. The rushed nature of chapter 430 reflected the unfortunate reality many mangaka face—crushing deadlines that force artistic compromises. With just one week to wrap up years of storytelling, Horikoshi delivered something that technically concluded the story but lacked emotional resonance.

The stark improvement in chapter 431 and the Eri one-shot reveals what proper time allows: thoughtful closure, meaningful character moments, and artistic flourishes that elevate the narrative. What struck me most was how these additional materials addressed specific fan concerns without feeling like pandering.

Ad

Also read: My Hero Academia: Vigilantes shows Stain for who he truly is (& all his biggest issues)

Midoriya achieving fourth place hero status along with his "legendary hero" recognition concluded his character development in an ideal manner. Achieving rank one would have contradicted his modest character. Instead, his placement acknowledges his tremendous growth while leaving room for continued development.

This subtle distinction shows Horikoshi's deep understanding of his protagonist. The relationship between Midoriya and Uraraka offers another example of Horikoshi's thoughtful closure. Rather than an explicit declaration, the mangaka provided meaningful visual storytelling that conveyed their connection with genuine warmth.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Their scenes together carry the comfortable intimacy of two people who have found their person. This approach feels true to both characters—neither would make grand romantic gestures, but their quiet moments together speak volumes. The final character placements feel equally considered. Mirio ascending to the number 1 spot honors his character's trajectory and sacrifices.

Todoroki at number 2 completes his arc of following his father's path while redefining what that legacy means. Bakugo at number 5 represents tremendous growth while maintaining his competitive spirit. The rankings represent the logical outcome of each character's personal development and narrative arc.

Ad

Also read: Shigaraki's lowest moment in My Hero Academia isn't what fans think

Horikoshi's ability to achieve this narrative recovery while preserving his original ending showcases his exceptional skill. The narrative content in chapter 431 together with the one-shot extends and clarifies the prior story rather than conflicting with it. The method used demonstrates respect for both the narrative and the audience's intellectual capabilities.

These new elements recognize that endings possess complexity and multiple dimensions without dismissing the original conclusion. These thoughtful additions have completely changed how I view the entire series. The perceived misstep at the series conclusion now feels like a triumphant celebration.

Ad

Also read: My Hero Academia's final Pro Hero Rankings aren't what fans think (& Hawks' final goal is why)

My Hero Academia accomplished something rare in a long-running series: The ending of My Hero Academia stands as a fitting tribute to its major themes which include legacy and heroism along with individual development. Heroes should be recognized by how they impact others and create meaningful change rather than their position on a leaderboard or memorable feats.

Ad

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reflecting on it now I have profound gratitude for Horikoshi's accomplishment with My Hero Academia. From its modest start to a rich exploration of heroism, the series exemplifies masterful manga storytelling. While the ending couldn’t please everyone—especially amid heated shipping debates—Horikoshi stayed true to his characters and themes.

The narrative's expansion alongside its ultimate reward made the wait worthwhile. The series may be finished, but its influence still lives on and continues to inspire both fans and the entire medium. Through his work, Horikoshi illustrated how true heroism for creators lies in balancing their original vision with attentive audience engagement.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More