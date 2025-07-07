The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses, also known as The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses, premiered in the summer of 2025. The TV anime was adapted from the manga series written by Norishiro-chan and illustrated by Yukiji Setsuda by Studio Connect.

With episode 1 already aired as part of a special advanced screening on Saturday, July 5, 2025, The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses is listed with a total of 12 episodes for the pilot season. The episodes are streamed on Saturdays on ABEMA Premium and Crunchyroll, one week before the broadcast on Japanese TV networks.

While the information source is unofficial, they have proven themselves as a pretty accurate anime leaker from previous instances. Furthermore, the alignment of their date and the official broadcast date for the first episode also provides validity to the information.

Total episode count and timings for The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses is expected to run a total of 12 episodes for the pilot season of the series, as of the time this article was written. Although Blu-ray has yet to confirm the official episode count of the season, the unofficial sources have been known for their accuracy when it comes to providing information about episode counts for a series.

The first episode of the series aired on July 5, 2025, as a special advanced screening on ABEMA Premium in Japan and on Crunchyroll globally. The episode is yet to be broadcast on Japanese TV networks and other streaming services, scheduled for July 12, 2025.

Keeping all the facts into consideration, the following chart will follow the advanced streaming dates and times for The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime series. The timings as per Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST) are as follows:

Episode Date Release Time (PDT/BST/IST) 1 (Released) July 5, 2025 8:30 am/4:30 pm/8:30 pm 2 July 12, 2025 8:30 am/4:30 pm/8:30 pm 3 July 19, 2025 8:30 am/4:30 pm/8:30 pm 4 July 26, 2025 8:30 am/4:30 pm/8:30 pm 5 August 2, 2025 8:30 am/4:30 pm/8:30 pm 6 August 9, 2025 8:30 am/4:30 pm/8:30 pm 7 August 16, 2025 8:30 am/4:30 pm/8:30 pm 8 August 23, 2025 8:30 am/4:30 pm/8:30 pm 9 August 30, 2025 8:30 am/4:30 pm/8:30 pm 10 September 6, 2025 8:30 am/4:30 pm/8:30 pm 11 September 13, 2025 8:30 am/4:30 pm/8:30 pm 12 September 20, 2025 8:30 am/4:30 pm/8:30 pm

Please note that all these dates follow the advanced screening time, which will end the series with the final episode released on Saturday, September 20, 2025. For the TV broadcast and other streaming services (excluding ABEMA Premium and Crunchyroll), the final episode of the anime will air on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Where to watch The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime episodes?

As mentioned previously, Japanese fans of the series will be able to stream the episode on Abema Premium every Saturday, one week before the release on TV networks and other streaming platforms. Meanwhile, global fans will be able to do the same on Crunchyroll, as per their summer 2025 anime streaming lineup and schedule.

Non-premium members will be able to watch the episode alongside the television broadcast on channels like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS11, NCB, HTB, Tochigi TV, and AT-X. Other streaming services like Prime Video, Hulu, d Anime Store, and DMM TV will also stream the episodes on the latter date.

What to expect from The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime series?

Expand Tweet

With the premiere of The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 1 on July 5, the main premise of the series can be concluded as pure comedy and adventure. The series mainly focuses on the life of Toto, a strong and intimidating adventurer who is very shy underneath. The three princesses- Ciel, Anemone, and Gore- join his party with the sole mission of assassinating him.

No matter what they try, Toto leaves unscathed. Rather contrastingly, the girls fall into danger during their attempts, and Toto is the one who saves them. The series also has several comic reliefs throughout, making it a very pleasant viewing experience. A must-watch anime for fans who enjoy the action and comedy fantasy anime genre.

