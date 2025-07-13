10 anime characters who look scary but aren't

In the lively realm of anime characters, appearances often reveal just part of the narrative. Many of the most intimidating individuals, those hidden in darkness, characterized by their scars or exuding an essence of sheer threat, prove to be surprisingly kindhearted beneath the exterior. From fire-crowned demons to individuals with beastly glances, these anime figures may seem sinister at first, yet they frequently embody kindness, fidelity, and heartfelt belief.

But what truly defines a "scary" anime character? Not fangs, not burning eyes, but the power, the aura, the burden they carry that instill fear. Characters like Shinra Kusakabe with his nervous grin in Fire Force, or Obanai Iguro with his snake-eyed intensity in Demon Slayer, may look like they could level cities. Yet, their humanity runs deeper than most.

This list shines a light on 10 such anime characters who may terrify at first glance but prove to be surprisingly endearing.

Disclaimer: The listicle is solely based on the author's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

From Obanai to Tomoe: anime characters who look terrifying but carry hearts of gold

1) Shinra Kusakabe (Fire Force)

Still of Shinra (Image via David Production)

A nervous grin that appears at the worst moments, blazing feet that scream chaos, Shinra Kusakabe is one of those anime characters who unsettles people before uttering a single word.

Known across the Fire Force as the “Devil’s Footprints,” his eerie smile makes him seem unstable. However, in the Netherworld arc, his courage and drive to rescue his brother Sho show just how deeply he values family and camaraderie. His terrifying grin veils a selfless, protective spirit.

2) Obanai Iguro (Demon Slayer)

Still of Obanai (Image via Ufotable)

Obanai, with his wrapped face, dual-colored eyes, and ever-present snake companion, cuts the silhouette of a villain. Among anime characters from the Hashira ranks, Obanai's intimidating demeanor keeps others at bay.

However, during the emotionally devastating Infinity Castle arc, his sacrifice alongside Mitsuri Kanroji reveals a tender and devoted heart. His haunting appearance contrasts with the purity of his love and loyalty.

3) Rintaro Tsumugi (The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity)

Still of Rintaro (Image via Studio Blanc)

Towering and stone-faced, Rintaro Tsumugi is often mistaken for a school delinquent. His sleepy, unreadable expression doesn't help. But fans of Kaoru Hana wa Rin to Saku know him as one of the most respectful and warm anime characters around.

During the cultural festival arc, his subtle encouragement of Kaoruko and gentle protectiveness upend every assumption based on his looks. Rintaro is a soft-hearted guardian in disguise.

4) Killer Bee (Naruto)

Still of Killer Bee (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Killer Bee storms onto the scene wearing sunglasses, showcasing bulging muscles, delivering unpredictable rhymes, and radiating wild confidence. He seems to be a random force of nature.

However, Bee plays an essential role as a mentor to Naruto, guiding him in learning to live in harmony with the Nine-Tails. He is also a protector cloaked in eccentricities and one of those anime characters that is thoughtful, humorous, and constantly supportive.

5) Reiner Braun (Attack on Titan)

Still of Reiner (Image via Wit Studio)

With a stone-cut frame and the burden of his Armored Titan identity, Reiner Braun is one of those anime characters who projects fear. Especially in the Battle of Shiganshina arc, his power and presence are overwhelming.

However, the Marley arc reveals his inner torment. Reiner is not a heartless killer but a young soldier crumbling under guilt and dual loyalties. His stoic face masks a soul gasping for redemption.

6) Koro-sensei (Assassination Classroom)

Still of Koro (Image via Lerche Studio)

With a tentacled body, a huge smile, and being capable of taking down the Earth, Koro-sensei appears to be the ultimate anime villain. A yellow octopus with tentacles that move at Mach 20 and a grin that could haunt nightmares, after all, he did vaporize 70 per cent of the moon. Koro-sensei is the best of the teachers who takes care of his outcast students patiently and meticulously.

He’d rather grade papers than destroy worlds, using his powers to educate. His speed and strength make him unreachable, yet his talent is to transform a group of outcasts into heroes, which makes him a badass for sure.

7) Franken Stein (Soul Eater)

Still of Franken Stein (Image via Bones)

With a screw through his head, stitched-up clothes, and a mad scientist vibe, Stein’s unhinged grin and dissecting tendencies scream “creepy.” Yet, he's a dedicated teacher who guides his students with surprising care.

His loyalty to his friends keeps his madness in check, making him a quirky ally. A master meister with insane combat skills, Stein can take on any foe while casually smoking a cigarette. His blend of brains and brawn is pure cool.

8) Tomoe (Kamisama Kiss)

Still of Tomoe (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Tomoe’s design practically screams danger, fox ears, sharp fangs, and a frigid stare make him one of the most intimidating yokai anime characters. Among characters with supernatural origins, few balance fearsome allure and emotional depth like Tomoe.

Initially cold and dismissive, he gradually softens as his bond with Nanami grows. In the episode where Nanami falls ill, he steps up with a quiet, affectionate protectiveness that reveals his true nature. Underneath the wild power and supernatural glare lies a spirit shaped by longing and vulnerability.

9) Thors (Vinland Saga)

Still of Thors (Image via Wit Studio)

Thors was once a warrior feared on every battlefield, and his imposing frame and piercing eyes still echo that reputation. Among older anime characters known for their sheer strength, Thors stands out for the depth of his transformation. When he appears early in Vinland Saga, his fearsome presence turns heads.

Yet, he chooses pacifism for the sake of his son, Thorfinn. In his duel with Askeladd, he teaches that real strength lies in not taking life. Thors is a philosopher hidden in the armor of a legend.

10) Hakuryuu Ren (Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic)

Still of Hakuryuu Ren (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Hakuryuu is one of the anime characters whose dark aura and corrupted Djinn form, complete with sinister energy and a vengeful glare, make him look like a villain ready to burn it all down.

But beneath the rage, Hakuryuu’s a prince who loves his family and friends. His struggle to balance revenge and loyalty shows his human side. Wielding Zagan’s life-manipulating powers, Hakuryuu is a fierce warrior. His emotional depth and redemption arc make him a standout.

Final Thoughts

Anime characters have always played with duality, tough exteriors shielding wounded hearts, monster designs hiding nurturing souls. Each of these characters here embodies that contrast to perfection.

Their visual intimidation is undeniable, but their stories tell something deeper: that strength and softness are not opposites, but reflections of each other.

