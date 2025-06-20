Fire Force season 3 episode 12, titled The Madness of the Distant Past, was released on June 20, 2025. The episode witnessed Shinra Kusakabe travel back in time to witness the truth of the world before the first cataclysm. Shinra was coerced into using his ability by Inca. The distant world's sight made Shinra question his sanity.

On the other hand, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 featured a battle between Faerie and Sho, where the former's abilities were revealed. Furthermore, the episode teased Yona's past and explained his journey from the failed Cataclysm to the advent of the second Cataclysm.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 12.

Fire Force season 3 episode 12: Sho Kusakabe fights against Faerie, as the first ritual to the Great Cataclysm is completed

Faerie, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

After a brief recap of the previous episode, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 begins with Faerie evading a fiery arrow. He is confused as to who fired the attack. Suddenly, he sees several arrows approaching. Using his pyrokinetic ability, Faerie stops them mid-air and notices his fellow White-Clad member, Arrow.

Trending

Faerie finds Arrow's attacks sloppy, as most of her arrows go past him. At this moment, in Fire Force season 3 episode 12, the White-Clad member realizes Arrow's plan, as he sees Sho Kusakabe approaching him by using Arrow's arrows as stepping stones. Faerie is thrilled to see the Third Pillar in action.

Following this, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 focuses on Sho Kusakabe's battle against Faerie. As Sho gets closer to Faerie for a close-combat, the latter demonstrates his powers to push him down. Arrow then fires more arrows for Sho to climb up. Sho does just that, but Faerie turns the world upside down for the boy.

Sho cuts down Faerie (Image via David Production)

Yet, Sho Kusakabe sticks to his ploy and uses the arrows as a ladder to return to Faerie. Finally, the Third Pillar manages to cut Faerie in half. However, the attack does nothing, as Faerie only smiles at Sho. Elsewhere, in Fire Force season 3 episode 12, Inca walks through the corridor with her guardian.

Inca seems thrilled about an exciting future. Her guardian wonders whether she has seen a future where she gets slaughtered mercilessly. Inca says it's not happening anytime soon. However, she remarks that something interesting will happen today, which won't let her get bored.

In the meantime, Ogun Montgomery from Company 4 notices Shinra Kusakabe suspended mid-air. He urges his boss, Pan, to give him permission for a rescue operation. Pan remembers that Company 4 doesn't leave anyone behind, so he allows Ogun to carry out the operation. As Ogun heads off to save Shinra, he notices Sho.

Ogun, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

At this moment, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 shifts the focus back to Sho Kusakabe's battle against Faerie. Sho wonders whether Faerie made a part of his body transparent. He's confused by Faerie's ability to not only fly but also deceive others with illusions. As Sho goes closer to Faerie, the White Clad uses his powers again to stop him mid-air.

Sho Kusakabe wonders about the mechanism behind Faerie's powers. At this moment, in Fire Force season 3 episode 12, Faerie reveals the secret behind his pyrokinetic abilities. Apparently, he can manipulate the law of gravity using the powers of Adolla. Sho becomes slightly intrigued by the fact that Faerie can also use an Adolla Burst.

Faerie clarifies that Pillars aren't the only ones capable of using Adolla Burst. As he says this, the White Clad laments that he couldn't be his guardian, even though he was worthy. Faerie thinks Sho wouldn't have been in this position if he were his guardian from the get-go. He also belittles Arrow for hiding in the shadows like a coward, before disappearing into thin air.

Shinra and Sho in the episode (Image via David Production)

Faerie disappears from the scene because he knows that his work is done. Meanwhile, Sho Kusakabe sees Shinra and takes him to a safe zone. He tries to wake him up, but the boy stays unconscious. Meanwhile, Ogun locates Shinra and arrives at the scene. Yet, the moment he arrives, Sho disappears.

Elsewhere, Kurono uses the smoke to crack the Kaiju Infernal from within. As the gigantic Infernal falls apart, an eerie sensation overwhelms Iris. She sees a strange vision, where her face appears distorted. Meanwhile, the massive Pillar absorbs the Kaiju Infernal's remains and turns black.

Fire Force season 3 episode 12: Shinra Kusakabe sees the past world

The Pillar turns black in Fire Force season 3 episode 12 (Image via David Production)

While the Pillar slowly turns black, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 shifts the focus to Yona, rejoicing the moment they have been waiting for. The episode then delves into a flashback, revealing Yona's memories from the past. When the First Cataclysm failed, everything was left in ruins. However, the connections to the Adolla were strengthened.

After the Failed Cataclysm, Yona crossed over with the insects and gained form in the world. However, the humans still perceived their form as "Devil," so they realized that they needed someone with more intelligence. At that moment, they met Amaterasu, the girl they bestowed upon humanity. With Amaterasu's Adolla, civilization kicked off once more.

Yona, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

As time progressed, Yona met the leader of the Caravan, Raffles Smith, who had survived the Cataclysm. Yona killed Raffles and copied his appearance. From then on, he forged a new religion and rebuilt the society. Yona did it all to destroy the world one day. Meanwhile, in Fire Force season 3 episode 12, the Pillar near the port turned pitch black after absorbing the Kaiju Titan's ashen remains.

Faerie stands at the top of the pillar and invokes the pillar to light up the world in flames. As the pillar shoots a massive smoke, the episode transitions to Shinra Kusakabe experiencing an Adolla Link with Inca. Shinra Kusakabe asks Inca why they are linked in Adolla.

Shinra and Inca, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Inca doesn't know, but she asks him if he fainted for some reason. Shinra recalls losing consciousness after stopping Juggernaut's attacks. Meanwhile, Inca thinks the Link to the Adolla has gotten stronger. She remarks that the Great Cataclysm has officially started. Worried, Shinra asks if she can use her future-sight ability to know what will happen.

However, Inca reminds him that she can only see stuff that is "guaranteed" to happen. For example, she knows Shinra Kusakabe will use his powers to look back into the world before the first Cataclysm. Inca hops onto Shinra's back and talks him into using his ability.

Shinra is disillusioned to see the past in Fire Force season 3 episode 12 (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 then shows Shinra Kusakabe running faster than the speed of light to reach the world before the Great Cataclysm. Shinra always imagined the previous world to have a "Tokyo" like place, filled with people like him. However, he becomes disillusioned the moment he witnesses the "Ancient Madness."

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 shows Shinra Kusakabe witnessing a world fundamentally different from the one he lives in. Instead, it's the world where "we" live. A series of images from the previous world flood into Shinra's eyes. He cannot look away from the sight so alien. An overwhelming dread consumes Shinra, as his beliefs are shredded into pieces.

Shinra wakes up after three months (Image via David Production)

Seeing the truth of the past world, Shinra cannot suppress the powerful sense of nausea. It felt as if something had possessed him. Eventually, he couldn't help but fight to keep his madness in check. After witnessing the inexplicable sight, Shinra Kusakabe wakes up in a room. He realizes that he is bound to a bed with chains.

A television is switched on beside the bed. Interestingly, a news reporter mentions that another pillar has risen somewhere, making it the fifth in the last three months. Shinra Kusakabe discovers that he has been unconscious for three months. However, Shinra appears slightly different, as his hair has turned blonde. Fire Force season 3 episode 12 ends with Shinra perplexed by the whole situation.

Conclusion

A scene from Fire Force season 3 episode 12 (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 animated the biggest plot twist from Atsushi Ohkubo's manga, with breathtaking animation and production quality. David Production has done a phenomenal job of capturing the chilling moments from the manga and elevating them a notch higher, using proper OSTs.

The episode also confirmed that we are essentially living before the Failed Cataclysm's timeline. Connecting the real world with the manga's world is stunning, to say the least. Overall, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 served as an epic finale to the first cour. Now, fans will need to wait for January 2026 for the second part to begin.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More