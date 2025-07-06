To Be Hero X episode 14: Loli shatters the stereotypes with her new battlesuit, while Ghostblade is introduced

To Be Hero X episode 14, titled Impromptu Attack, was released on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The episode concluded the Loli Arc, with Loli's emergence as a hero. She demonstrated courage and resilience against a formidable opponent and earned her father's trust.

Additionally, To Be Hero X episode 14 laid the groundwork for the next arc, i.e., the Ghostblade Arc, with the white-haired hero's introduction. The episode also revealed shocking facts that could change the way we know the series so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 15.

To Be Hero X episode 14: Loli confronts DJ Shindig in a new battlesuit

Nuonuo's stalker (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 14 begins with a scene in a dimly-lit room, where Nuonuo's stalker has elaborately structured a board, with several pictures of the girl. It appears as if he is trying to draw a connection between an incident and Wang Nuonuo. Stressed by everything that has happened thus far, the mysterious figure calls Nuonuo once more. However, the voice on the other side shuts him up and cuts the call.

Meanwhile, DJ Shindig brings chaos to the Glimmer Lab, turning the lab scientists into his puppets. To Be Hero X episode 14 showcases Dj Shindig's powers, as he can easily manipulate his targets using his tunes. Whoever approaches him turns into a party animal, uncontrollably flailing their hands. Apparently, DJ Shindig has infiltrated the lab to search for something.

Elsewhere, the CEOs of every Hero Agency, including Mr. Rock from MG, Mr. Shand from Treeman, and Mr. Zac from FOMO, are urgently summoned for a meeting. On the way to the meeting room, Rock meets Zac and asks him about DJ Shingdig's contract severance.

Zac and Rock (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Zac reveals that DJ Shingdig belongs to the past era, and now the agency is thinking beyond the likes of him. The two CEOs then discuss the ideals they have regarding the concept of hero. Mr. Rock feels one should always have an iron-clad grip over the heroes, while Zac wants to give everyone a chance.

Nonetheless, they enter the meeting room and take their respective seats. Meanwhile, Loli's father, Professor Luo from the Glimmer Lab, reveals the latest findings from the orphanage incident. According to To Be Hero X episode 14, the scientists at the Glimmer Lab have discovered and extracted a new substance called Fear.

They stored the substance and conducted research on it for a whole year. Elsewhere, Dj Shindig runs amok with his violent manipulations. He leads the scientists to destroy various gadgets while searching for something specific. Meanwhile, Nuonuo and Loli hear sounds of explosions from upstairs. In a drunken state, Nuonuo heads out to find the source of the sound.

DJ Shindig, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

She feels it must be the stalker. Unfortunately, the door gets locked once she exits the room, so Loli is left stranded. Elsewhere, DJ Shindig locates the room where the Fear substance is stored. To Be Hero X episode 14 confirms that the former number one ranked hero wants to steal the substance from the lab.

When several scientists at the spot resist his demands, DJ Shindig controls their movements using music. At this moment, in To Be Hero X episode 14, Nuonuo appears at the scene. She is unable to think straight because of alcohol's effects. She finds DJ Shindig's "Disco Ball" strange and makes many crude comments on his appearance.

Nuonuo's comments infuriate DJ Shindig, who finally runs out of patience. When he is about to hit Nuonuo, Loli appears at the scene and stops the hero from committing the reckless deed. To Be Hero X episode 14 shows Loli dressed in a new battlesuit. She wants to test the battlesuit in a real match.

To be Hero X episode 14: Ghostblade shows up for a clean-up job after the Loli vs. DJ Shindig battle

Nuonuo and DJ Shindig (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Elsewhere, in To Be Hero X episode 14, a security personnel interrupts the high-profile meeting and informs everyone about the Glimmer Lab being under attack. He adds that multiple explosions have been heard from the lab. With such an emergency, the Commission asks the CEOs to send heroes to the location to render aid.

Interestingly, Mr. Rock calls Ghostblade for the job, but the hero is on another call. Zac then questions Rock's "Iron-clad grip" over the heroes he mentioned earlier. Meanwhile, at the Glimmer Lab, Loli fights against DJ Shindig's puppets, i.e., the scientists. Although she attacks them, none of them seems to show any sign of fatigue.

Eventually, she succeeds in incapacitating the puppets. Following this, in To Be Hero X episode 14, Loli kicks DJ Shindig's Disco Ball. The helmet then comes off, revealing the former successful hero's real face. DJ Shindig then tries to put Loli under his command using his unique ability. Strangely, his powers don't work against Loli.

Loli vs. DJ Shindig (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Instead, Loli slaps him and asks why he is destroying the place. Without answering her, DJ Shindig uses his powers on himself to amplify his moves. With heightened physical strength, the hero counterattacks against Loli, who experiences difficulty in keeping up with the onslaught. Eventually, Nuonuo comes to her aid by loading a baseball bat into her armory.

With a clean strike, Loli sends DJ Shindig crashing into the glass container of the Fear particle. DJ Shindig experiences immense pain as the Fear particles seep into his body. Meanwhile, Loli's father, Luo, and others from the Commission arrive at the scene and escort the girls outside.

Professor Luo is shocked when he finds out that the hero inside the battlesuit is none other than his own daughter. He tells him that it will be fine now since Ghostblade has come to clean up the scene. To Be Hero X episode 14 showcases Ghostblade, the number 5 hero, for the first time. His appearance slightly matches that of Nuonuo's stalker.

Ghostblade, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode also has a moment when Nuonuo and Ghostblade are in the same key frame. Nevertheless, Professor Luo tells his daughter that she should cut the hero act, as it's dangerous. However, Nuonuo stands up for Loli and says that she and her colleagues would have been in danger if it weren't for Loli's rescue act.

At this moment, Luo sees something astonishing. Loli appears to be holding a fragment of a Fear particle, without it affecting her. The next day, he gives a report to the Commission. The professor reveals his latest discovery, a special type of material that can completely suppress Fear.

Apparently, he gathered the material from the wreckage of an alien spaceship that crashed many years ago. After inspecting it, the professor has come to realize that the alien material defies the world's laws and energy, including Fear and Trust. By using the alien materials, Luo is convinced they can isolate the features of Trust and Fear.

Loli, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Elsewhere, DJ Shindig is seen reeling from pain. He desperately wants to keep his identity and recognition as a hero. At this moment, an unknown figure approaches him. To Be Hero X episode 14 introduces the figure as the person who hired DJ Shindig to discover the Glimmer Lab's secret experiment.

Now, he wants the person to give him another spotlight. The person replies that he has the perfect solution for him. Meanwhile, the Commission allows Luo Tong permission to survey the spaceship wreckage. To Be Hero X episode 14 ends with Luo Tong ready for the operation.

Conclusion

DJ Shindig gets affected by the Fear Particles (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 14 has perfectly concluded the Loli Arc, with the young girl discovering a new identity for herself. She was able to prove her father's notions wrong, with her ingenious skills and brave heart. Furthermore, the episode teased the beginning of the Ghostblade Arc.

