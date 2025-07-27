To Be Hero X episode 17: Little Johnny's backstory is revealed

To Be Hero X episode 17, titled Whisper Flower, was released on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The episode commenced with The Johnnies Arc, and followed Little Johnny's backstory. It was revealed how his father, Sheng, found the alien beast at the shipwreck site.
Additionally, To Be Hero X episode 17 showcased Little Johnny's tragedy, and his eventual bonding with his new friend, Big Johnny. At the same time, the episode teased the beginning of a captivating battle. Undoubtedly, the narrative has shed more light on Little Johnny's motives and desires.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 17.
To Be Hero X episode 17: Little Johnny befriends the alien creature
To Be Hero X episode 17 opens with Hero Sheng investigating the recently landed alien spaceship in an abandoned ruins. He explores the interiors with a glowing orb in his hand, which illuminates the surroundings. Suddenly, he senses something behind him and turns around. However, the screen goes dark, and the episode cuts to the opening theme.
Following the opening credits, the narrative for the To Be Hero X episode 17 showcases a heartwarming scene between Little Johnny and his mother, who appear slightly sick. Little Johnny's mother tells him that each star in the sky is a baby, and they choose their own parents. At this moment, Johnny's father, Sheng, appears at the scene.
Yet, he leaves shortly after receiving an urgent call from Mr. Shand. Little Johnny's mother asks Sheng if the preparations have been going smoothly, to which he says yes. Moments after, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 17 focuses on Little Johnny with her mother, who is on her deathbed at the hospital.
Hero Sheng has also arrived at the hospital with top-rated doctors. He assures his wife that he is by her side. Little Johnny's mother asks him calmly if everything is going smoothly. Sheng replies that they are indeed. Thus, she asks him not to appear distraught. Unfortunately, the doctors couldn't save her, as he breathed her final breath.
Later, in To Be Hero X episode 17, Little Johnny comes across a strange creature in the storage room, eating some fruits. He tries to chase after the beast, which creates a commotion. Eventually, Sheng appears and tells his son that he found the beast while investigating an alien ship. Apparently, it's a creature from some faraway planet.
Little Johnny looks at the creature again and feels it's his son. He recalls his mother saying that each star is a son, and they come from the sky in search of their parents. He finds a resemblance with the creature, and decides to call it Big Johnny. Thus begins Little Johnny's bond with Big Johnny. Meanwhile, Sheng leaves the hero agency to be with his family.
He talks to the new & current X, Hero Vortex, who happens to be his colleague. Hero Vortex doesn't like Sheng's decision, but the blonde-haired man is absolutely certain about his choice. Thus, Sheng leaves the city and starts living in a secluded, countryside forest, with Little Johnny and the creature. Together, they set up their new house.
To Be Hero X episode 17: A family crashes down due to a conspiracy
While they slowly settle into their new house, Little Johnny's bond with his new friend deepens. However, one day, a group of kids capture Big Johnny and begin bullying it, as they find it odd. At this moment, Little Johnny steps in to protect his friend from the bullies. Little Johnny's emotions of anger somehow resonate with the creature, as its body momentarily glows in a frenzy.
The other kids run away, terrified by Big Johnny's intimidation. Eventually, Little Johnny calms down his friend and says he's going to become a big hero like his grandfather. Afterward, To Be Hero X episode 17 showcases Little Johnny training with his friend, and teaching him various moves.
Meanwhile, Hero Vortex visits Sheng at his new house and urges him to reconsider joining the Commission. However, Sheng declines, saying he doesn't have the same enthusiasm or belief in himself to be a Hero again. Also, he knows that Hero Vortex must want him to join the Commission for his own sake. Eventually, the hero leaves the house after failing to change Sheng's mind.
On the other hand, in To Be Hero X episode 17, the same kids who bullied Big Johnny become friends with Little Johnny after they discover that his father used to be acquainted with Hero Vortex, the current X. Time passes by, and it's almost evening. Little Johnny decides to head home.
Yet, the moment he returns home, he sees his father's lifeless body on the ground. Little Johnny breaks down into tears and swears revenge on the person responsible for his father's death. Little Johnny's vengeance and unimaginable anger empower his friend, Big Johnny, who turns into a gigantic monster. The berserk form of Big Johnny causes chaos in the neighborhood, as it destroys everything in its path.
At this moment, in To Be Hero X episode 17, Hero Vortex appears on the scene. As the current X, he saves a few people from flying rocks. With his powers, he uses various rocks and other pieces of debris to create a vortex against the beast. Meanwhile, Little Johnny is convinced that Hero Vortex has killed his father over their disagreement earlier.
Elsewhere, Ghostblade, the real killer of Sheng, watches the fight unfold. To Be Hero X episode 17 ends with the beginning of a captivating battle between the Johnnies and the Hero Vortex.
Conclusion
To Be Hero X episode 17 witnessed a bittersweet backstory of Little Johnny, who lost his parents in a span of a few months. Although he gained a new friend, whom he called his son, Little Johnny's agonizing tragedy was the major highlight of the episode.
At the same time, the episode captured the moments when Little Johnny bonded with his friend. Overall, the episode has nicely picked up the story from the Ghostblade Arc and started The Johnnies Arc.
