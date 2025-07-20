To Be Hero X episode 16: Ghostblade's story momentarily concludes, as Nuonuo finds out his secret

To Be Hero X episode 16, titled The Cure, was released on Sunday, July 20, 2025. In the episode, Ghostblade joined Professor Luo's investigation team at the alien shipwreck site because he was worried about his daughter, Nuonuo's, safety.

However, he encountered an unusual problem at the site, with his comrades believing him to be Nuonuo's lover. Additionally, To Be Hero X episode 16 added layers of complexity to the Fear Particle narrative, with an unexpected cameo. Furthermore, the episode saw Nuonuo figure out the truth about Ghostblade.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the To Be Hero X episode 16.

To Be Hero X episode 16: Ghostblade's journey to the shipwreck site begins with misery

Loli and Nuonuo (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, To Be Hero X episode 16 begins with Loli, Nuonuo, and others heading to the shipwreck site. On the way, Loli sets up an analog signal and tracks Nuonuo's stalker. Interestingly, she finds the person right behind them. Loli doesn't yet know that Nuonuo's stalker is Ghostblade.

Afterward, To Be Hero X episode 16 delves into a flashback and shows the moment when Ghostblade volunteered to join Professor Luo's investigation team. Mr. Rock, the new CEO of MG, was content with it since he could keep secrets. At that moment, Zac from FOMO arrived to assign their hero, Little Johnney, as an escort for the mission.

According to To Be Hero X episode 16, Little Johnney was perfect for a mission that involved exploring an uncharted territory. Professor Luo was pleased to have Little Johnney in his investigation team. That said, Ghostblade was slightly apprehensive about it because he didn't like overly familiar people.

Zac assigns Little Johnney to the mission (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

It turns out, he was right about Little Johnney. The FOMO hero continuously talks to him on their journey to the ruins. Little Johnney notices a whisper flower in Ghostblade's car and mentions that he used to grow them a lot outside his house. Furthermore, he tells him about Big Johnney, whom he calls his son.

Little Johnney clarifies that the creature isn't his biological son, which is obvious to Ghostblade. He also reminisces on his past and recalls his father. Meanwhile, Ghostblade sorely wants the rushing winds to carry away Little Johnney's noisy ramblings. At this moment, he turns on the radio and listens to Lucky Cyan's songs.

Little Johnney and Ghostblade (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Little Johnney wonders if Ghostblade is also a fan of Lucky Cyan and mentions that he is a friend of the hero. Ghostblade badly wants to swear at Little Johnney, as he cannot take any more of his ramblings. Amid such chaos in To Be Hero X episode 16, Loli jumps onto the car, as she thinks Nuonuo's stalker is inside. She wants to punish the stalker for following them even in the ruins.

Elsewhere, the masked man, who was responsible for hiring DJ Shindig for the Fear particle incident, is on a phone call with someone. He assures the anonymous caller that everything is going according to their plan. Interestingly, he is experimenting with the effects of Fear Particles on a person. It appears as if the person is none other than DJ Shindig.

To Be Hero X episode 16: Ghostblade vs. DJ Shindig followed by an epic misunderstanding

A scene from the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Afterward, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 16 returns to the ruins, where Professor Luo reprimands Loli for her impulsive actions. Likewise, he asks Ghostblade if the allegations about his stalking Nuonuo are true. Ghostblade, who cannot speak because of his Trust Value, nods as a yes. He doesn't want to lie to his daughter.

Meanwhile, Nuonuo wonders why Ghostblade would follow her. At this moment, Little Johnney recalls Ghostblade listening to Lucky Cyan's songs and keeping Whisper Flowers in his vehicle, both of which are Nuonuo's favorites. Loli wonders if Ghostblade is trying to immerse himself in Nuonuo's life. Unfortunately, Ghostblade cannot clear their doubts, as he cannot speak.

Ghostblade and Professor Luo (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Things are further complicated when Professor Luo asks him if he truly loves Nuonuo. He admits that men in nature are young. Therefore, it's not unusual for Ghostblade to develop feelings for the girl. Meanwhile, Ghostblade doesn't know how to tell them that Nuonuo is his daughter. Therefore, he has fatherly affections for the girl.

Unfortunately, Professor Luo thinks it's romantic affection and says he will try to create opportunities for him to confess. Later in the evening, the group enjoys a sumptuous meal at a table. Professor Luo tries his best to get Ghostblade to confess to Nuonuo. Meanwhile, everyone starts recollecting their sad experiences and begins to cry.

Somehow, Ghostblade is also affected. At this moment, in the To Be Hero X episode 16, the MG hero senses something unusual. He looks over the other side and sees the other members of the investigation team crying. Suddenly, he senses a chill in the air and notices a figure lurking behind a tree.

DJ Shindig, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 16 then shows DJ Shindig emerging from the shadows. He has developed incredible abilities after being infected by the Fear particle. DJ Shindig's appearance has also changed as a result of the Fear particles ingrained into his body. He wonders how Ghostblade can defeat him with only a kitchen knife.

However, his assumptions are incorrect, as Ghostblade demonstrates impressive abilities with only a small knife. With lightning-fast movements, Ghostblade shreds DJ Shindig's limbs. Yet, the former hero regrows his limbs with his heightened regenerative powers. That said, Ghostblade keeps chopping his limbs, without giving the hero time to regenerate them.

Ghostblade, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Finally, DJ Shindig begs him to show mercy. Just as Ghostblade stops his attacks, DJ Shindig goes for a feint attack. However, Ghostblade anticipates the move and counters with an explosive skill to shred the former hero into pieces. After DJ Shindig's death, the Fear particles remain suspended in the air. Interestingly, one of the particles is absorbed into Ghostblade's skin.

Elsewhere, in To Be Hero X episode 16, Nuonuo finds a diary in Ghostblade's jacket. Interestingly, the diary contains journals about her life. She eventually figures out that her father, whom she used to believe was dead, is alive and that he is none other than Ghostblade, the person she used to think was her stalker. The episode ends with Loli and others realizing that Little Johnney is missing.

Conclusion

Nuonuo, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 16 concludes the Ghostblade Arc, with Nuonuo discovering the truth about her father. Additionally, the episode has perfectly set the stage for the next arc, i.e., the Johnnies Arc. Little Johnney must have also sensed that Ghostblade was the person behind his father's assassination. Therefore, he might go berserk and fight against Ghostblade.

