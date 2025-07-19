The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3: Rintaro discovers Kaoruko's pride, as Subaru Hoshina is introduced

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3, titled Kind Person, was released on July 19, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The episode followed Rintaro and Shohei as they discovered that they needed to clear the upcoming midterm exams to participate in the sports festival. Since their academic performance wasn't up to the mark, Shohei and Rintaro were genuinely worried.

With Saku and Yorita declining help, the duo went to the library to study on their own. Interestingly, Rintaro met Kaoruko at the library and discovered a new facet of her that he didn't know about. Furthermore, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 featured a new character, Subaru Hoshina.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3: Rintaro and Shohei's distress and an unexpected meeting with Kaoruko at the library

Rintaro and Shohei (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 opens with Shohei asking Rintaro to turn on the AC in the staff room since it's scorching hot outside. Shohei doesn't want to get up, as it will only get hotter. Sizzled by the heat, Shohei wonders if they can do something fun. At this moment, the duo recalls the upcoming Sports Festival.

Shohei thinks it's going to be grand this year, which Rintaro also agrees with. However, they discover after a meeting with their homeroom teacher, Tsukada, that they won't be allowed to participate in the Sports Festivals if they don't clear the midterm tests overlapping with the event. Shin Tsukada reminds Rintaro and Shohei that they have the worst academic performance in the class.

Yet, Tsukada hopes the boys will do fine. That said, Shohei thinks he is doomed and begs Saku for help. However, Saku declines the request as he doesn't want to go through the "hell" a second time after the previous year, and drag his grades down as well. Rintaro asks Yorita, who is equally confused about a few things. Shohei then snaps at Saku and Yorita, saying they can do better without them.

Shohei and Saku's conflict (Image via CloverWorks)

At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3, Rintaro receives a text from his mother, asking him to invite Kaoruko since there's a discount at their store. Rintaro recalls that Kaoruko hasn't visited their cakeshop in a while. He texts Kaoruko, who replies that she cannot go because she is busy this month. Unsurprisingly, Rintaro becomes a bit disappointed.

Meanwhile, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3, Shohei drags Rintaro to the library to study. Yet, the reality quickly sets in on them, as they realize that they cannot understand anything. Rintaro wonders if they should beg Saku after all. He tells Shohei that Saku might be playing hard to get. Shohei ponders for a bit and then leaves to convince Saku to teach them again.

Kaoruko, as seen in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 (Image via CloverWorks)

After Shohei leaves the library, Rintaro Tsumugi notices two girls near his table in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3. Interestingly, he hears a familiar voice, and it's none other than Kaoruko. Rintaro remembers Kaoruko's text from earlier and realizes that she is busy because of the exams.

Seeing Kaoruko studying with her friend, Rintaro wonders how a dropout failure from Chidori got involved with such an incredible person. He also remembers that he majorly failed the tests last year, even with Saku's help. Rintaro wonders if he should just give up. As he is about to doze off, lying on a bench, Kaoruko peers from above and asks if he is taking a nap.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3: Rintaro learns about Kaoruko's pride

Rintaro and Kaoruko, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Rintaro wakes up with a jolt and says it's been a while. After catching his breath, the boy explains to Kaoruko that he has been trying to study. However, he laments that he cannot understand the problems. At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3, Kaoruko helps Rintaro grasp a question, which he solves. Afterward, Kaoruko apologizes for not being able to visit the cakeshop on the discount day.

Rintaro replies that it's fine since they do it every month. Kaoruko takes note of this and promises she won't miss it next time. Meanwhile, Rintaro discovers in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 that Kaoruko works part-time to pay out of her pocket. Kaoruko explains to Rintaro that she isn't from an affluent family. Moreover, she was enrolled in Kikyo through a scholarship,

To ensure she doesn't lose her scholarship, Kaoruko must keep her grades from dropping. That's how she has managed to keep the top spot for a while. According to The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3, Kaoruko wants to work harder than the other students, as she doesn't wish to waste the opportunity she has got.

Subaru Hoshina in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 (Image via CloverWorks)

Thus, when she starts attending Kikyo, a seed is planted in her, which keeps on growing. She calls it the seed of her pride. Meanwhile, Rintaro Tsumugi realizes that the more time he spends with Kaoruko, the more he realizes how he has been looking at Kikyo through a tinted glass. He wonders when he started acting like the people he hated the most.

As such, he decides to learn more about Kaoruko and get closer to her. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 then shows Rintaro asking Kaoruko if she could teach him during her free time. Interestingly, Kaoruko agrees. At this moment, Kaoruko's friend from Kikyo, Subaru Hoshina, arrives at the scene.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3: The two worlds clash and collide

Subaru shields Kaoruko (Image via CloverWorks)

Subaru Hoshina asks Kaoruko about Rintaro, demanding to know who he is and why they are talking to each other. Meanwhile, Rintaro wonders who Kaoruko's friend is. He notices the girl's silver hair and wonders if she is a foreigner. Once Subaru finds out that Rintaro is a student from Chidori High, she snaps at him and asks him to stay away from Kaoruko.

At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3, Rintaro's friends arrive at the library. Shohei, Saku, and Yorita identify Kaoruko and Subaru as Kikyo students from their uniforms. An argument breaks out as Shohei approaches Kaoruko and asks her why she was talking to Rintaro.

Seeing Subaru getting slightly close to Kaoruko, both Rintaro and Subaru pull them away. Just then, Saku calls the Kikyo students dim-witted and "rich little princesses." As soon as he makes such a remark, Rintaro tells him that he is crossing the line. He reminds Saku that he isn't normally a guy who spews such insults.

Saku, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Moreover, he lies and says he was the one who approached Kaoruko first, when the opposite had happened. Eventually, Shohei realizes that Kaoruko is the same girl from the front gate, and apologizes to her for losing his temper. Kaoruko also apologizes to everyone for being there in the first place. Subaru then quickly tells Kaoruko to lift her head.

However, the girl doesn't do that. Instead, insists that Subaru should apologize too. Yet, Subaru doesn't do that and leaves the scene. Afterward, Rintaro and his friends get back to studying. Saku is still angry at Rintaro for not being honest and letting the Kikyo girls ridicule him. Meanwhile, Rintaro wonders why the silver-haired girl looked at him at the end.

On the way back from the library, Kaoruko reprimands Subaru for her behavior. She tells her that she can't act that way, even though she has trouble interacting with boys. Yet, Subaru mentions that all boys are the same, aggressive, with no sign of remorse for their actions.

Subaru and Kaoruko (Image via CloverWorks)

That said, she still can't get over Rintaro's words to Saku earlier. Subaru asks Kaoruko about what sort of person Rintaro is. With a smile on her face, Kaoruko Wagumi replies that Rintaro is a very kind person. Meanwhile, Rintaro is still struggling with his studies at home. At this moment, he receives a text from Kaoruko, asking if she can call him.

On the phone call, Kaoruko apologizes to Rintaro about Subaru's behavior and says she's truly a kind person. Rintaro assures her that he doesn't blame Subaru, especially after how his friends reacted. Kaoruko also tells Rintaro that he is "cool" when he says that he will protect her. Additionally, she reminds him about meeting up for their study session.

Kaoruko thinks that Rintaro is very kind (Image via CloverWorks)

Afterward, Kaoruko comments that she should be more polite to Rintaro, given how frank she has been with him lately. Rintaro then asks Kaoruko why she's so polite towards him in the first place. Kaoruko slightly stammers and states that it's because she's only a customer at his family's cake shop. Speaking to him as if they had known each other for years is slightly embarrassing.

Rintaro becomes slightly disappointed to learn about Kaoruko's view of him in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3. Just as she is about to cut the call, the boy says that he wouldn't mind if she talked to him frankly. Kaoruko cannot contain her smile as Rintaro says this.

Rintaro on a phone call (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 ends with Kaoruko excited about meeting Rintaro on Saturday. Elsewhere, Subaru seems puzzled about something, as she stares at a photograph of her and Kaoruko.

Conclusion

Kaoruko, as seen smiling in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 revealed some interesting facts about Kaoruko, including her family's financial conditions and how much being a Kikyo student mattered to her. The episode also introduced Subaru Hoshina, who is undoubtedly going to be an integral character in the series.

