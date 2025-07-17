The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 preview teases Subaru Hoshina's anime debut

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, the official website and X handle for the anime series revealed the preview synopsis and images for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3. Titled Kind Person, the episode is set to be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 8:30 am PT, which translates to Sunday, July 20, 2025, 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels.
In the previous episode, Rintaro Tsumugi unintentionally hurt Kaoruko by assuming that she wouldn't visit his store anymore since he was from the Chidori High. Eventually, Rintaro realized that his labeling Kaoruko as a Kikyo Academy girl was the same as others judging him based on his appearance.
After seeing the error of his ways, Rintaro formally apologized to Kaoruko at her school's front gate. Kaoruko told Rintaro that she wanted to learn more about him. Likewise, Rintaro realized that he had already stepped into a world unfamiliar to him.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3.
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 preview hints at Rintaro asking for Kaoruko's help in studies
According to the preview synopsis, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 will focus on slice-of-life moments, with Rintaro and his friend, Shohei, discovering from their teacher that they must pass the midterm tests to participate in the annual sports tournament. Unfortunately, neither Rintaro nor Shohei is good at studies.
As such, they ask their friends, Saku and Kento, for help, but they turn them down. Eventually, the duo decides to study in the library after school to avoid failing on the midterm. There, Rintaro Tsumugi meets Kaoruko, who has also come to study. Thus, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 will focus on Rintaro and Kaoruko's conversation.
Rintaro will likely ask Kaoruko to help him with his studies. Since Kaoruko goes to an elite school, she is a level ahead of Rintaro when it comes to studying. Meanwhile, the preview synopsis for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 reveals that the upcoming installment will introduce Kaoruko's friend, Subaru Hoshina, who spots Kaoruko with Rintaro.
As per the synopsis, Subaru dislikes Chidori High. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Subaru reacts to Kaoruko's acquaintance with Rintaro, a Chidori High student. Moreover, the preview images, released for the episode, highlight Subaru Hoshina's appearance. The pictures also show Kaoruko, Rintaro, Shohei, and Saku.
Based on the preview synopsis and the images, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 3 may cover chapter 3 and a few pages from chapter 4 of Saka Mikami's original manga series. It remains to be seen if CloverWorks changes a few scenes or shuffles them from the manga.
Conclusion
As evident from the preview synopsis, the episode will introduce a new character, Subaru Hoshina, who will add a further layer of complexity to the storyline. The episode will also reveal interesting facts about Kaoruko and her life at Kikyo Private Academy.
Also read:
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 full highlights
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime complete release schedule
- Gachiakuta episode 3 release date and time