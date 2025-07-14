To Be Hero X episode 15 review: Li Haoling's direction perfectly sets up the Ghostblade Arc

Premiered on July 13, 2025, To Be Hero X episode 15 delivers another highly engaging entry, centering on Hero Ghostblade’s arc while cleverly tying it to Loli’s story. The episode not only confirms Ghostblade as Nuonuo’s stalker but also reveals his true identity as her father, adding emotional weight to both characters' narratives.

With brilliant storytelling and a thoughtful balance of character sentiments and emotional depth, the narrative highlights how public trust and perception can negatively impact a hero’s private life. This theme is handled with nuance, further expanding on the series’ exploration of the heroes’ struggles beyond their public roles.

Through carefully paced plot progression and skillful narrative flow, the story expands seamlessly with impact. Coupled with consistently high-quality animation and production values, To Be Hero X episode 15 proves to be another standout entry.

To Be Hero X episode 15 review: Perfect storytelling direction seamlessly connects Ghostblade and Loli’s arc

To Be Hero X episode 15: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Ghostblade as he assassinates Sheng (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Under the direction of Li Haoling, To Be Hero X episode 15 presents another flawlessly executed narrative, elevated with excellent direction and top-tier production quality.

Titled "Affective Disorder," the episode opens in Year 22 with Ghostblade assassinating Little Johnny’s father, Sheng, who pleads with him to spare "him" (likely implying his son). The episode then shifts to Ghostblade’s past, shedding light on his attachment to silence.

Born Wang Yi, he grew up in a large butcher family, overwhelmed by constant noise. Viewing his family as assassins in their own right, Wang Yi longed for peace. Thinking that assassins should perform in silence, he vowed to become the "coolest assassin."

Ghostblade with his wife and daughter (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

In Year 19, FOMO introduced a program for aspiring heroes. Wang Yi’s skills as a butcher, combined with his unsettling silence, earned him fame as the "Silent Killer," with his Trust Value rising steadily. He was later approached by Mr. Shand, MG’s CEO at the time, with an offer to join MG as a hero.

Accepting the offer, Wang Yi officially became Ghostblade, a name he chose for its cool factor. It’s revealed that he never investigates his targets, firmly believing they’re always in the wrong. Back in the present, after Sheng’s assassination, Ghostblade’s 175th kill, Big Johnny appears behind him in its berserk form.

To Be Hero X episode 15 shifts to Year 23, where Wang Yi meets up with Zhang Lan, a woman he once saved from a hostage situation. Her calmness under pressure captivated him, and they eventually married. When Zhang Lan became pregnant, she expressed a desire for them to change for their child’s sake.

Nuonuo and Loli as Ghostblade stalks them (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

However, Wang Yi’s inability to speak due to his public hero persona made it difficult to express his emotions or embrace a new life. To change would mean to part with his life as a hero. Struggling with these changes, he separated from his wife, who left with their daughter, Wang Nuonuo.

Despite their separation, Wang Yi deeply cared for his daughter and resorted to following her from a distance ever since they separated, effectively becoming her "stalker." To Be Hero X episode 15 shows his inner thoughts as he reflects on his encounter with Loli in the alley while trailing Nuonuo.

He realizes he can only know so much about his daughter’s life from a distance. He wants to cry out in frustration, but can’t. As he continues observing her, he notices that her personality and interests shift after meeting Loli. He tags Loli as a bad influence.

Ghostblade in this episode (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

The narrative then revisits when Rock sends Ghostblade to Glimmer Lab. Watching Loli interact with her father, Ghostblade momentarily appears lost in thought, though his silence keeps his feelings hidden.

Later, Professor Luo gets clearance to investigate the alien spaceship wreckage and informs Rock and Ghostblade that only trusted individuals can join. Ghostblade volunteers, and both Rock and Luo agree he’s ideal for the task, given his ability to keep secrets. To Be Hero X episode 15 concludes with the team set to begin the investigation.

To Be Hero X episode 15 offers a compelling and emotional experience, marking the start of Ghostblade’s arc while seamlessly tying it to Loli’s storyline. Though lighter on action, the episode centers on an introspective and moving narrative about a hero whose journey began as a pursuit of coolness but gradually turned into a source of frustration.

Unable to adapt to change, Ghostblade becomes another casualty of public perception, his personal freedom stifled by the expectations tied to his hero identity. This direction places strong emphasis on emotional depth while expanding on one of To Be Hero X’s core themes – the adverse impact of public opinion on heroes’ private lives.

Ghostblade in his childhood (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

It’s a struggle seen in several characters already, including Moon, Firm Man, Nice, and more, and now gains a new perspective through Ghostblade’s story. Alongside the emotional weight and character ties, To Be Hero X episode 15 subtly builds toward larger developments by linking personal arcs to the broader plot.

Tension and mystery continue to rise as preparations for the alien shipwreck investigation get underway, with Ghostblade joining Professor Luo. His views on Loli as a negative influence on Nuonuo also feel like deliberate foreshadowing. Meanwhile, the looming threat of Fear remains ever-present.

Altogether, To Be Hero X episode 15 deepens and intensifies the narrative while maintaining its engaging quality through brilliant direction, emotional storytelling, and consistent production values.

To Be Hero X episode 15: An overall production criticism

To Be Hero X episode 15 continues the series’ signature cinematic excellence, blending stunning 2D animation with fascinating storytelling. The animation impresses with fluid motion, intricate details, and direction that amplifies every emotional and dramatic moment.

Ghostblade’s backstory scenes, in particular, stand out, capturing his mental decline and emotional struggles with remarkable visual precision and expressive direction.

Each frame is thoughtfully crafted to create a visually immersive, cinematic experience. The voice acting remains consistently impressive, while the dynamic soundtrack by Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and others enhances the emotional and narrative impact throughout the episode.

Final thoughts

To Be Hero X episode 15 continues the series' impressive momentum with another engaging installment. It skillfully blends emotion, suspense, and plot development with well-paced storytelling and a cohesive narrative structure that connects various hero arcs; the stories of Ghostblade, Loli, and the Johnnys this time.

Episode 15 effectively maintains a steady flow while slowly increasing tension, especially with the introduction of the alien shipwreck element. With the investigation about to commence, this entry sets a solid foundation for upcoming story developments.

