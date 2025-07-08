To Be Hero X episode 14 review: Suspense intensifies with meticulous direction and new character introductions

Premiered on July 6, 2025, To Be Hero X episode 14 offers another engaging installment, skillfully wrapping up Hero Loli’s arc with impressive storytelling execution and rich world-building. The episode sees Loli take down DJ Shindig while introducing a new hero, Ghostblade, whose entrance marks the beginning of his arc.

At the same time, the narrative teases a new villain seemingly tied to the Spotlight Organization. These significant new developments expand the story in crucial directions, all while raising the stakes for future events. In addition to resolving ongoing threads, the episode weaves in several important plotlines that contribute to the series’ broader design.

These elements build suspense and heighten intrigue with well-developed narrative pacing and direction. Combined with consistently impressive animation and production quality, To Be Hero X episode 14 stands out as another stellar entry in the series.

To Be Hero X episode 14 review: Li Haoling concludes Loli’s arc brilliantly while introducing Ghostblade

To Be Hero X episode 14: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Loli in her new suit in To Be Hero X episode 14 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Under the skilled direction of Li Haoling, To Be Hero X episode 14 presents an expertly crafted narrative, elevated by flawless direction and top-tier production quality.

Titled "Impromptu Counterattack," the episode starts with Nuonuo’s stalker seemingly investigating a mystery that could involve the girl. It’s revealed he’s the one who called her, though she cuts the call short. Meanwhile, chaos breaks out at Glimmer Lab as DJ Shindig launches a surprise attack.

Just as Nuonuo and Loli hang up the phone, an explosion hits. Shindig, using the hypnotic power of his music, begins controlling everyone he encounters in the lab. Elsewhere, the top leaders of all major Hero Agencies, including Micky from DOS, Rock from MG, Shand from Treeman, and Zac from FOMO, assemble for an urgent meeting.

DJ Shindig in To Be Hero X episode 14 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

After mentioning Shindig’s severance, the real reason for the meeting is revealed to be a secret research project known as Project 0, conducted at Glimmer Lab. Professor Luo Tong, Loli’s father, explains recent findings from the orphanage incident, pointing out the substance called Fear as a source of potential hazard.

Back at the lab, the researchers worry about Shindig stealing the Fear samples, which turns out to be exactly what he’s after. News of the attack soon reaches the agency leaders, who immediately send heroes. Rock calls Ghostblade, but his line comes busy.

Meanwhile, believing her stalker is responsible for the attack, Nuonuo locks Loli inside for safety and sets out alone to face him. Desperate, Loli decides to use the new battlesuit. Nuonuo confronts Shindig, and just as he’s about to strike her, Loli arrives in full gear. She engages Shindig and the controlled lab personnel.

A new villain is introduced (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Though Shindig tries to manipulate Loli as well, his powers somehow don’t affect her. During the second round, the empowered-up Shindig initially overpowers her, but with NuoNuo loading her weapon, Loli knocks him into a container of Fear particles. However, this causes Fear to leak and begins to infect him.

Everyone evacuates except Shindig. The lab is sealed off until Professor Luo arrives with backup, the hero Ghostblade, the No. 5-ranked hero. Surprisingly, his appearance subtly resembles Nuonuo’s stalker. Luo scolds Loli for acting recklessly, but Nuonuo defends her, saying Loli is already a hero.

Shockingly, Loli, in her suit, is shown holding a Fear Particle barehanded, without getting effected, which surprises Luo. Later, it’s revealed that although some Fear leaked, a catastrophe was avoided. Luo discovered that the mysterious alien material from a crashed spaceship, which Loli’s suit is made of, can suppress both Fear and Trust, sparking new research and investigations.

Loli in To Be Hero X episode 14 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

In the closing scene, Shindig, infected by Fear, asks for Spotlight's help from a shadowy figure who gave him this task. The figure says he can help Shindig, but he first has to do another mission.

To Be Hero X episode 14 offers a compelling viewing experience, wrapping up Loli’s arc while simultaneously introducing Ghostblade and a mysterious new villain. Her well-executed fight with Shingdig adds to her character and dream.

That said, while Loli is finally accepted and acknowledged by her father as a hero, her journey feels somewhat incomplete as the story doesn’t specifically show her rise into the top-10 rankings or her formal transition into a professional hero.

Shindig after Loli beats her (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Rather than focusing solely on Loli’s development, the episode shifts its attention to broader narrative elements like the exploration of Trust and Fear, secret research projects, hints of alien involvement, and the reveal of deeper personal and organizational arcs.

The discovery of an otherworldly material capable of repelling both Fear and Trust, along with the introduction of alien elements, creates more suspense. The involvement of Spotlight and the revelation that DJ Shindig was merely a pawn manipulated by a higher power suggests a much larger conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes.

Ghostblade is introduced (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Meanwhile, the subtle suggestion that Ghostblade might be Nuonuo’s stalker heightens the tension and mystery, hinting at more intense plots at work. Despite somewhat stepping aside from Loli’s personal arc through To Be Hero X episode 14, the episode remains engaging through its skillful direction and storytelling.

It skillfully weaves in complex themes and narrative threads that not only expand the series’ world-building but also foreshadow pivotal upcoming events, making for a rich, immersive watch.

To Be Hero X episode 14: An overall production criticism

To Be Hero X episode 14 upholds the series’ hallmark cinematic brilliance with its seamless fusion of breathtaking 2D animation and compelling storytelling. The animation stands out with smooth motion, intricate details, and direction that heightens every dramatic beat, especially during the showdown between Loli and Shindig, packed with dynamic sequences.

Every frame is meticulously designed to deliver a visually striking, cinematic experience. The voice performances remain top-tier, while the masterful soundtrack by Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and others, whose compositions elevate each moment.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Continuing its strong run, To Be Hero X episode 14 delivers another compelling watch. It strikes an effective balance between emotion, action, suspense, and plot complexity, all presented with well-paced storytelling and a solid narrative structure. While Loli's story isn’t thoroughly explored, the installment skillfully sets the perfect stage for Ghostblade’s arc.

Overall, the story maintains its momentum and adds a fresh dimension to the overarching story, keeping the narrative dynamic, engaging, and thoroughly enjoyable.

