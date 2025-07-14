"Worst opening ever made"- Gachiakuta anime's opening theme divides the fandom

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, a post on X regarding the Gachiakuta anime's opening theme instigated a debate and ultimately a split between the fandom. Unlike the modern trend where the characters run around in the intro, Studio Bones chose an abstract approach to the anime's opening theme.
Those who followed the manga were appreciative of the ingenuity and thoughtfulness that went behind the creation of the opening theme. The anime fans, with only two episodes aired so far, couldn't find relativity with the storyline and were not impressed the the approach.
Gachiakuta anime's opening theme created a split in the fandom
As mentioned earlier, the X user @haksall11 reposted the Gachiakuta anime's opening theme, claiming to be unimpressed and dissatisfied with the concept.
Unlike the traditional anime opening themes where the main character(s) are seen throughout the sequence, Gachiakuta chose a creative and different approach to the opening.
The opening sequence focused less on the characters from the series, including Rudo, the protagonist, and mainly focused on an abstract theme showing garbage and waste.
While the anime fans, who have only seen two episodes so far, could not relate to the intention of the scene, the manga fans surely understood and appreciated the unique approach.
The Gachiakuta anime series revolves hugely around the world setting of garbage and a dumpsite known as "The Pit", where both trash and human beings who are deemed criminals are dumped.
Bones Film, under the direction of Fumihiko Suganuma, has perfectly captured the essence of the original manga series written by Kei Urana.
While the X user who originally posted the comment showed her dissatisfaction, the manga fans of the series joined the comments in opposition and claimed that the opening followed the manga narrative and theme.
The division between the Gachiakuta anime fandom was evident from all the comments.
"You didn’t read the manga I think"- Fans' reaction to the X post
After the post made by the user @haksall11 started gaining viewership, the Gachiakuta manga fandom came in the comments, explaining why it was like that and how well it fit with the narrative.
The unusual and unique choice of Bones Film resonating with the manga fans can also be evident from the comments:
"You’re the most stupid person I’ve ever met and I hate you", reacted a fan.
"I mean da anime is about garbage, I'm not surprised man but im hoping they did this to focus more on the actual animation", added another.
"“Random bullsh*t” and you couldn’t pick up on the themes it’s portraying parallel to the manga", added a third.
"Stfu at least it's not a slideshow", said a fourth.
The split that was caused between the Gachiakuta fandom can very clearly be seen as some anime fans supported the user with comments of their own, claiming the justification of their calling the anime opening bad:
"'But u didn't read the manga, it suits the series' Just a bunch of morons trying to justify this trash lmao, I've also read the manga and I don't like this at all", said one user.
"Thought i was the only one who wasn’t fw it", added another.
