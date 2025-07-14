Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie's pre-release sales cement the power of Ufotable's animation

With the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie's pre-release in Japan just around the corner on this Friday, July 18, 2025, the tickets have already started to sell. However, for someone looking to buy the tickets in Japan, the tickets sold out within 15 minutes across all 24 theatres in Japan.

The highly anticipated fantasy anime series' upcoming part, by Koyoharu Gotouge and produced by Ufotable, the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie, has broken all records in terms of sales. With the hype created for the movie and sublime animation by Ufotable, the film is already on its way to becoming the big thing of 2025.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie ticket sales in record time say it all about the film

The official Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie's account @DemonSlayerSc announced on X on July 13, 2025, that the tickets for the pre-release in Japan were sold out within 15 minutes across all 24 theatres. The hype and craze of the fandom for watching the movie have clearly been illustrated by this act, as was also intended by Ufotable.

The production studio has proven time and time again that they are aiming for the Demon Slayer franchise to reach a point of supremacy, backing it with their impeccable animation work. Ever since the theatrical trailer for the movie was released, the fandom was even more hyped, not just for the obvious animation quality, but also for the turn the narrative takes.

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is probably the most important part in the series' narrative, as it not only marks the beginning of the final saga but also introduces several character developments that the fans didn't expect. The ticket sales have broken all records, as no other film was as hyped as this before, not even the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

To top it off, Ufotable's reputation for creating some of the most detailed and beautiful animation known in the modern industry also boosted the sales, as the fans already know the quality experience they are going to receive. With everything in mind, the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is on its way, if not already, to become the biggest thing of 2025.

Fans' reaction to the sales news, as well as the Western fans' thoughts on the pre-release

While the first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is pre-releasing in Japan this Friday, July 18, 2025, the Western fans and the rest of the world will be able to watch the film on September 12, 2025, as it releases globally. While they are hyped after hearing word about the record-breaking sales in Japan, they are equally worried about spoilers and the situation carrying over to global releases.

The fans' fears and inquisition regarding spoilers were reflected in the comments they made on the announcement post by @DemonSlayerSc on X:

"Question: how do we survive the spoiler apocalypse? Those of us outside Japan are living in fear", said one fan

"Thinking I need to mute demon slayer and every main character name until September", added another

"What else besides muting the trigger word lol, but I'm sure it won't be useful because just like Mugen Train Movie, spoilers are still scattered everywhere", claimed a third

"My biggest fear about Canada tickets, i fear it'll be sold out too", expressed a fourth

The hype for the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is clear, and the global fans are awaiting with anticipation for September 12, 2025, as the film hits the global theatres. Keeping aside the potential threat of spoilers on social media platforms after the movie is released in Japan, the movie is going to be a worthy experience and a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

