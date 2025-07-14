Demon Slayer fans are wrong about Muzan being unintelligent, and the reasons are quite simple

The Demon Slayer fans have always considered Muzan as someone who acted cowardly and one of anime's most unintelligent villains. While it might be true that there were several instances in the series where things could have been different, that does not necessarily qualify Muzan as less intelligent.

Throughout the series, Muzan has made some calculated choices that lead to a better outcome than if he acted stereotypically in the limelight. Muzan's goal in the series is quite different from the typical villain genre, and he acts according to his main goals.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.

Muzan's way of acting in Demon Slayer was calculated, and the series proves it

Muzan's sole quest in the Demon Slayer series was to acquire the Blue Spider Lily, to be able to walk under the sunlight, one of the most significant drawbacks of being a demon. However, several fans of the series have accused him of being too passive to be the main villain.

Firstly, there was a lot of debate among fans as to why Muzan did not kill Tanjiro the first time they met in Asakusa. There are a few things to consider going down this path and accusing Muzan. During their meeting in Asakusa, Muzan was with his family and among several other humans.

Just because of someone wearing the same earrings that resembled someone he feared, he wasn't ready to give up his cover. To search for the Spider Lily, Muzan has worked pretty hard, and meeting Tanjiro wasn't worth blowing his cover for. Also, it was not like Muzan let the matter go; immediately after leaving Asakusa, Muzan sent Yahaba and Susumaru to go after Tanjiro and kill him.

Many have accused Muzan of showing unintelligence for searching for a flower for over 1000 years, which only blooms in the sunlight, a time when the demons cannot go out. First, based on the narrative, the flower was discovered only 120 years before the current timeline, and then it was also extremely hard to keep alive for research. Muzan barely had any knowledge of the flower's properties.

Muzan was also accused of not sending his top three Upper Moon demons to the Demon Slayer Corps to defeat them. First and foremost, the Corps or the Slayers wasn't Muzan's primary goal to begin with. Second, what he did was better than sending the demons. Muzan teleported the entire Corps into his domain, the Infitty Castle, to give himself a massive advantage.

Muzan was also considered dumb for killing Nakime, the Upper Moon Four demon who controlled the Infinity Castle. During that time, Yoshiro used his Blood Demon Art to take Nakime under his control. Leaving Nakime alive not only meant that she was gone, but that the entire control of the Infinity Castle would go to the Slayers. Killing Nakime was the only correct and logical thing to do.

Final thoughts

Muzan, the main antagonist of the Demon Slayer series, has been dimmed down by the fandom for being unintelligent for someone who lived thousands of years. However, Muzan's passiveness was purely because of his goals, and his actions made complete sense. Time and time again, Muzan has proven his intelligence throughout the series, despite the fans' opinions.

