Orochimaru's twisted philosophy could have saved a lot of trouble in Naruto, and this scene is proof enough

From the very beginning of the Naruto series, Orochimaru has always presented a very intriguing personality. In his quest for immortality and knowledge of all the jutsu in the world, Orochimaru began to develop a twisted sense of philosophy that was cold and distant from human nature, yet calculated.

Even before he betrayed the Hidden Leaf Village and became one of the legendary Sannin, alongside Jiraya and Tsunade, he began exhibiting a personality that lacked empathy and compassion.

One of the best instances of his philosophy was seen when he countered the orphaned group of Nagato, Yahiko, and Konan. While he may appear cold in the scene, his actions, if implemented, could have prevented a major sequence in the series later on.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Naruto anime and manga.

Orochimaru's philosophy could have ended the Pain arc in Naruto

From the very beginning of the Naruto series, Orochimaru has been portrayed as a cold and emotionally distant antagonist. However, this character trait of his isn't something he developed after becoming a villain; rather, it is something he was born with. As the series progressed, he grew colder and more distant towards others.

One instance from before he turned into an antagonist is a perfect example of his cold, yet calculated, attitude. When he was a Shinobi with the Hidden Leaf Village, he was sent to the Hidden Rain Village alongside Jiraya and Tsunade as part of a larger mission to fight in the Second Shinobi World War. After surviving Hanzo's attack, they also gained the title "Legendary Sannin" at this time.

After a while in the Hidden Rain Village, they encountered three orphans- Nagato, Yahiko, and Konan. While Jiraya and Tsunade were considerate towards them, the first thought that crossed Orochimaru's mind was, "Shall I kill these children?" This may have rubbed off on some fans in the wrong direction, but Orochimaru's suggestion had valid reasoning.

Orochimaru was being merciful when he said that he would want to kill all three of them. A group of orphans in the middle of a world with an ongoing war isn't something people can usually manage, let alone three kids who have no one to look after them. Furthermore, to prove the point, the three of them survived because Jiraya decided to stay back with them and train them.

Moreover, no matter how far-fetched it may sound, if Orochimaru's decision were acted upon, the entire Pain Assault arc and the Akatsuki portion of the Naruto series would have been wiped out of the narrative. It would also have a significant impact on the climax of the story, as Obito chose to use the Akatsuki to carry out Madara's plan of Infinite Tsukuyomi.

No matter how cold and emotionally closed off Orochimaru sounded with that dialogue, his actions were very calculative. Whether he foresaw what might happen if the three of them were left alive is up for debate and can only be interpreted by the fans, as Kishimoto left no indication about it.

Final thoughts

The Pain Assault arc and the Akatsuki play a crucial role in the narrative of the Naruto series, especially the Shippuden part. Whether Orochimaru was acting on impulse or was truly a visionary could never be clarified due to the complexity of his character's personality and philosophy.

However, it can be safely concluded that his decision to kill the three orphans would have changed the entire story.

