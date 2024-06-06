 7 strongest Demon Slayer characters from the Hashira Training arc ranked

The cornerstone of the acclaimed anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba lies in its strongest Demon Slayer characters. These exceptional warriors, prominently featured in the Hashira Training Arc, epitomize the series' apex of strength and expertise.

From the strongest Demon Slayer characters like the formidable Gyomei Himejima to the swift and agile Sanemi Shinazugawa, each Hashira possesses a unique blend of abilities that sets them apart. This article explores the list of the seven strongest Demon Slayer characters from the Hashira Training arc.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Tanjiro Kamado, Giyu Tomioka, and others are among the strongest Demon Slayer characters from the Hashira Training arc

7) Obanai Iguro

Trending

Obanai Iguro (Image via Ufotable )

Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Hashira, excels with his unique and lethal combat style. His proficiency in Serpent Breathing enables him to execute rapid, sinuous attacks that emulate a serpent's movements. Obanai's agility and flexibility render him a challenging foe to restrain.

His distinctively curved katana adds to the unpredictability of his fighting technique. Obanai's steadfast loyalty to the Demon Slayer Corps and dedication to his duty shine through every encounter. Although he may not match the raw strength of some of his fellow Hashira, his cunning and precision make him a formidable opponent.

6) Nakime

Nakime in Infinity Castle (Image via Ufotable )

Nakime, a member of the Upper Kizuki, is shrouded in mystery due to her defensive abilities. Her Blood Demon Art isn't overwhelmingly powerful; however, it makes contact with her difficult. Nakime's primary technique involves altering the layout of her Dimensional Infinity Fortress by playing her biwa, allowing her to escape or disorient opponents.

As the controller of the Infinity Castle, she can manipulate the environment, creating a deadly battlefield. Her teleportation ability and structural control of the castle give her a significant tactical advantage, making her a formidable opponent even for the strongest Demon Slayers.

5) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka (Image via Ufotable )

Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, epitomizes stoicism, preferring efficient victories over prolonged battles. His Eleventh Form, Dead Calm, showcases his formidable prowess, capable of dismantling Lower Moons effortlessly. Facing Muzan underscores his unwavering resolve, although he requires aid against Akaza.

Despite this, Giyu ranks among the Corps' elite. Mastering Water Breathing grants him precision and power, complementing his composed demeanor in combat. His astuteness allows him to analyze and counter adversaries effectively. Giyu's experience and skill solidify his importance in the Demon Slayer Corps, marking him as one of the strongest Demon Slayer characters, crucial in the fight against demons.

4) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro comes to train under Tokito (Image via Ufotable )

Tanjiro Kamado's entry into the world heralds a significant shift for humanity, yet he remains unaware of the trials awaiting him. His journey takes a tragic turn with the slaughter of his family by Muzan, fueling a deep-seated guilt and a quest for Nezuko's forgiveness. While his sturdy skull offers advantages, Tanjiro transcends brute force through the rediscovery of Sun Breathing, making him one of the strongest Demon Slayer characters in this arc.

Despite his youth, he emerges as the story's preeminent Demon Slayer, mastering Water Breathing and the rare Hinokami Kagura. His acute olfactory senses grant him a strategic edge, aiding his adaptation to diverse combat scenarios. Tanjiro's growth epitomizes resilience and skill, positioning him as a pivotal figure against demonic forces.

3) Muchiro Tokito

Muchiro Tokito (Image via Ufotable )

Muichiro Tokito, among the youngest Hashiras, boasts lineage from Kokushibo, the Upper Rank One. Despite a cold demeanor, his dedication to the Corps and his teammates is unwavering. In direct combat, he swiftly overpowers Tanjiro, showcasing formidable strength and making him one of the strongest Demon Slayer characters.

His defeat of Gyokko and pivotal role in vanquishing Kokushibo highlight his prowess. Praised even by demons, Muichiro's Mist Breathing enables stealthy, consecutive strikes, making evasion difficult. While his future potential remains untapped, his demonstrated skills mark him as one of the strongest Demon Slayers.

2) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi Shinazugawa (Image via Ufotable )

Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira, displays exceptional prowess akin to a whirlwind. His combat versatility impresses even Kokushibo despite his human limitations. Sanemi, among the strongest Demon Slayer characters, whose agility borders on teleportation, allowing for lightning-fast strikes that overwhelm foes. His battle scars attest to his resilience and determination.

Additionally, his unique blood possesses intoxicating effects on demons, enhancing his offensive capabilities. Renowned for his ferocity and tactical brilliance, Sanemi is among the most feared Hashira, capable of defeating even the most formidable demons.

1) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima (Image via Ufotable )

Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira, is the epitome of the strongest Demon Slayer characters in the Hashira Training arc. His unmatched endurance, martial prowess, and patience make him a formidable force. Gyomei's unique fighting style, Kusarigamajutsu, utilizing a massive chained spiked flail and axe, showcases his precision and power.

Despite his blindness, his heightened senses compensate, allowing him to detect even the slightest movements of his foes. His Stone Breathing technique is potent enough to challenge the most formidable demons, such as Kokushibo. Gyomei's ability to confront Upper-Rank demons solidifies his status as the strongest member of the Corps, demonstrating unparalleled skill and prowess in battle.

To conclude

Demon Slayer illustrates the diverse nature of strength, presenting a spectrum of the strongest Demon Slayer characters. Through its intense battles and memorable cast, the series has garnered widespread acclaim, attributed in part to the stellar work of renowned studio Ufotable and the exceptional voice actors.

While the Hashira often take center stage for their impressive abilities, the anime emphasizes that strength encompasses more than raw power. Every character, regardless of prominence, contributes to the intricate storytelling fabric, ensuring Demon Slayer remains an enduring and captivating anime for fans around the world.

Related Links:

Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc proved the true importance of a long-dead character

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1: Hashira Training Arc begins as Demon Slayer Marks are explained

Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc may need some anime filler

Every backstory revealed in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc