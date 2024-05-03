Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc may need some anime filler

Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc is arguably one of the most anticipated anime releases this year. Ufotable has set exceptionally high standards with respect to the quality of animation. Furthermore, the series has also progressed considerably well over the past few years and fans are eager to see how the characters fare against the tougher Upper Moon Demons.

However, there is an underlying concern among the fans regarding the length of the Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc. This series, which has a reputation for faithfully adapting the manga, could potentially resort to using filler content.

Understanding why Demon Slayer Hashira Training

arc could feature filler content

The Pillars who will make an appearance in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc (Image via Ufotable)

One of the main concerns that fans have with the upcoming season of the series is the length of the arc. The mentioned arc might not pack as much action, but it certainly is quite important to the story, even if there are only nine chapters. This has left the fans wondering about how the series will have an entire season's worth of episodes with only nine chapters in the arc.

Moreover, if we take a look at Demon Slayer's adaptation rate, each episode covers about 2-3 chapters. Given that the first episode is a 1-hour special, the entire arc can be covered in about 3 episodes. Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc has listed eight episodes which means fans can expect anywhere between 16-24 chapters' worth of content in it.

However, this doesn't adhere to logic unless Ufotable decides to adapt the next arc as well, which isn't the case. The only logical explanation for this is the possibility of filler episodes. This is something that the anime series can capitalize on, given that Ufotable has been quite crafty with anime-original moments in the series.

Those who have read the manga might have felt that the character interactions in this arc were rather brief. For the series adaptation, the studio could elaborate and flesh out these interactions, especially when character dynamics play a crucial role in how viewers perceive the series.

As the name suggests, the Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc will focus on the new training regime that the Pillars have curated to help the demon hunters attain the Demon Slayer Mark. In the manga, readers only got glimpses of the training routines that each Pillar created.

The anime, however, could allocate more time to each segment of the training routine. This would also serve as an opportunity for Ufotable to flex their creative muscles and show just how good they can be at their job. They could also have episodes that completely stray from the source material, wherein episodes would focus on certain character interactions resulting in hilarious moments Demon Slayer is known for.

However, only time will tell whether or not the Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc will have filler episodes. We urge the fanbase to patiently wait for the fourth season to see whether or not the series will have anime-original episodes.

