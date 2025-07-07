Can Studio Bones turn Daemons of the Shadow Realm into the next Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood?

During the Anime Expo 2025, the Daemons of the Shadow Realm manga by Hiromu Arakawa was announced as an anime adaptation by Studio Bones. The announcement took the fandom by storm as Hiromu Arakawa is world-famous for her Fullmetal Alchemist series.

Furthermore, Arakawa has seemed to turn towards Studio Bones once again for her anime adaptation, which makes it even more thrilling, knowing that the upcoming adaptation won't disappoint. There is a high possibility that Daemons of the Shadow Realm will turn into the next big thing, just like the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood series.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions.

Can Daemons of the Shadow Realm become the next Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood? Explored

As mentioned earlier, the Daemons of the Shadow Realm manga series has been announced to have an anime adaptation by Studio Bones, revealed during the Anime Expo 2025 Crunchyroll panel. Created by the mangaka of the Fullmetal Alchemist series, Hiromu Arakawa, the series has been highly anticipated by fans since the news got out.

However, one of the bigger questions that arises with the announcement is whether Daemons of the Shadow Realm will turn out to be the next big thing, like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood for Studio Bones, or will it be lost among several other upcoming anime series. To answer the question, an analysis of each factor needs to be carefully curated to come up with a conclusion.

Looking at Studio Bones' track record, it seems the Japanese animation studio barely has any negative comments regarding its production quality and attention to adaptation in the past instances. Multiple world-renowned titles like My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist, Mob Psycho 100, Bungo Stray Dogs, and recently Gachiakuta are all produced by the animation studio.

Each of the previously named titles has received critical acclaim from the fandom as a significant success of their time. From the quality of animation to every attention to detail provided for each series, Studio Bones has always ranked high for their works. The perfect example of their success can be considered as the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood series.

Released as a remake of the original 2003-2004 series, the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood series (2009-2010) has only received praise from the fandom and holds the highest place for one of the most beautifully executed anime series. The famous American review aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes, holds the series an 8/10 and also comments on their works as:

"With impeccable world-building, rollicking action, and emotionally intelligent themes, all the elements come together to make this Fullmetal Alchemist reboot a pristine distillation of the shounen genre.", reads the site's critic consensus

Daemons of the Shadow Realm have a high chance of success under Studio Bones

There is a high chance that the Daemons of the Shadow Realm anime will become one of Studio Bones' next big titles. While more information is yet to be released by Bones, the ones already in hand show an impressive and thoughtful approach towards the project. The staff for the upcoming anime adaptation are experienced veterans who have some of the most iconic resumes under their belts.

Masahiro Andō (Sword of the Stranger) will direct the anime, while Noboru Takagi will be in charge of the series scripts, known for his works like Kingdom (seasons 3-6) and Golden Kamuy (first four seasons). Nobuhiro Arai (Bungo Stray Dogs) is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro (Golden Kamuy and the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World) is composing the music.

In Conclusion

With all the big names for the upcoming series' staff, backed by a studio that had an impeccable reputation, the upcoming Daemons of the Shadow Realm anime series has a high chance of success, becoming the next big thing. Furthermore, Arakawa's impressive story will also play a key role in the series' popularity gain.

Whether or not it will be as successful as the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood series is too early to say, with only limited information in hand. Furthermore, the success of the series will also depend on the fans' reaction and not individual opinions. However, Studio Bones is not sparing any changes with the series, and that is pretty much clear.

