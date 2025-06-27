Demon Slayer's most disliked demon may deserve more sympathy, and it's not Kokushibo

The Demon Slayer animanga universe offers some of the most unique and iconic characters, ranging from humans to demons. While the narrative portrays the demons and the main villains of the series, they have been given depth by the mangaka with some of the most extensive backstories to justify or connect their intentions.

Ad

The most iconic among the demons, the Twelve Kizuki members are often hated by the fandom for their actions, but some of their backstories make sense as to why they chose to take that path. While some are more hated than the others, one member deserves a little more sympathy than what the fandom offers to the Upper Moon One demon, Kokushibo. The character in question here is Doma.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga series.

Ad

Trending

Doma deserved more sympathy than Kokushibo from the Demon Slayer fandom

Expand Tweet

Ad

When it comes to the Twelve Kizuki from the Demon Slayer narrative, especially the Upper Moon demons, the mankaga- Koyoharu Gotouge has always provided an extensive flashback of their past that helped in better storybuilding and understanding why they chose to become demons. Furthermore, the flashback also assists the fans in understanding their role in the series.

After thorough analysis, it can be safe to say that the Upper Moon Two demon Doma does not get enough sympathy from the Demon Slayer fandom in comparison to someone like Kokushibo. In contrast, Kokushibo is probably the least deserving of all the Twelve Kizuki of any sympathy from the fans.

Ad

Other members of Muzan's elite group of demons had some understandable reason for choosing to become a demon. To save his dying sister Daki, Gyutaro decided to turn into a demon, and during Akaza's worst moments, Muzan deceived him. Even the Lower Moon demon Rui was also caught off guard, and didn't realize what he was agreeing to.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Kokushibo, on the other hand, knew exactly what he was doing and chose to become a demon just for selfish reasons and his envy towards his brother, Yoriichi Tsugikuni. Meanwhile, Doma's choice of becoming a demon simply originated from bad parenting and a childhood god complex.

When Doma was born, there was something wrong with him as he was unable to grasp an understanding of what emotions and feelings were, something completely out of his control. Instead of helping him out with his inability, his parents chose to treat him like a god and started a cult surrounding him. With Doma already being a sociopath, this greatly influenced his upbringing negatively.

Ad

Additionally, Doma genuinely felt that he was helping his followers and was unable to understand the evil he was doing due to his sociopathic nature. The pain of others and the destruction he caused did not affect his thought process. Doma's genuine inability to comprehend the evil he did is far more sympathetic than Kokushibo's selfish and envy-driven reasons for becoming a demon.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Demon Slayer fandom has always shown a preference towards Kokushibo over Doma, especially because of the former's narrative in the series and connection to Yoriichi. However, Dome does have a more compelling reasoning for all the evil he did, especially more than someone like Kokushibo, whose reason was straight up his selfishness and envy.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More