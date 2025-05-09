Leaked Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer teases Zenitsu's biggest moment, Tanjiro and Giyu vs. Akaza, and more

On May 9, 2025, a new Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer was exclusively shown near the end of the Mugen Train revival screenings in Japan. Although the trailer hasn't been officially posted by the staff yet, several fans have been circulating the leaked footage online.

Produced by Ufotable, the new Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer features exciting scenes featuring Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu, Giyu Tomioka, Sanemi, Obanai, Mitsuri, and others. Moreover, it confirms that the first movie will feature Giyu and Tanjiro's battle against Akaza, along with Zenitsu's hyped moment from Gotoge's original manga series.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie serves as the first film of the trilogy adapting the final arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's manga series. The film will premiere theatrically in Japan on July 18, 2025, followed by a global release beginning in August 2025. Screenings in the US and Canada will commence on September 12, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Demon Slayer manga.

The latest Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer showcases Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Hashira preparing for the battle

On Friday, May 9, 2025, the 4K remastered version of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was theatrically screened in Japan. Near the film's ending, a new Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer was exclusively revealed. The same trailer will also be shown during the North American re-release of the Mugen Train revival screenings on May 14, 2025. Meanwhile, the leaked trailer of the movie has surfaced online.

The latest Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer begins with a panoramic view of the Infinity Castle—an alternate dimension consisting of endless rooms and moving corridors. In the trailer, Tanjiro Kamado is separated from Giyu Tomioka as the dimension of the room they are in changes. Following that, the video transitions to Zenitsu, standing in front of a menacing door.

Tanjiro, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The trailer hypes up Zenitsu's battle against Kaigaku, the Upper Moon Six. Although the clip only shows Zenitsu from behind, it manages to capture the intensity emanating from him. Following this, the trailer shows a scene where Akaza dashes through the corridors, destroying the suspended rooms in the process. This scene confirms that the film will include Giyu and Tanjiro vs. Akaza.

Furthermore, the latest Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer showcases Obanai demonstrating his blade to aid Mitsuri, who confronts several demons. Likewise, the video highlights Shinobu Kocho preparing for a battle. Additionally, the trailer features Sanemi meditating.

Zenitsu, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The trailer transitions again to Zenitsu heading towards Kaigaku's room. Moreover, the short clip features a Kasugai Crow carrying a message for someone. The video ends with stunning shots of the Infinity Castle and the confirmation that the film will be released on July 18, 2025, in Japan.

Overall, the latest Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer has heightened the anticipation for the film's release while teasing many important battles. Moreover, the trailer gave fans a glimpse of Ufotable's crisp and clear production quality.

Additional information

Haruo Sotozaki directs the film, with Hikaru Kondo serving as the chief director. Akira Matsushima is the character designer and chief animation director, while Go Shiina and Yuki Kajiura handle the music composition.

The titular film continues the adaptation, with Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps being transported to the Infinity Castle after encountering Muzan. The movie trilogy will showcase the final battles from the manga's concluding arc.

