Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo's Past Arc film confirms July 2025 US release date

Thursday, May 8, 2025 saw GKIDS announce that it had acquired the Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s Past Arc film for screening in North American theaters starting on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. GKIDS also confirmed that the film will screen both in the original Japanese audio with English subtitles, and in an English-dubbed version.

GKIDS also uploaded the English-subtitled trailer for the Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s Past Arc film to its official YouTube channel shortly after announcing its acquisition of the film. While an English dubbed trailer has yet to be revealed as of this article’s writing, it’s likely that GKIDS will release one as the film’s North American release date approaches.

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s Past Arc film confirms US release dates, but no other international availability

As of this article’s writing, the Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s Past Arc film has only confirmed its North American information in terms of international releases. While it is expected that the film will screen in additional international territories, this information has yet to be officially confirmed. If the film does announce additional international availability, fans can expect this news to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The film did previously confirm its Japanese release date of Friday, May 30, 2025. The film also confirmed that Tatsuya Kitani will perform the film’s theme song, which will be an acoustic version of “Ao no Sumika.” Kitani’s original song was used as the opening theme song for the second season story arc which the film’s material will correspond to. In the anime, this story arc was titled Hidden Inventory/Premature Death.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s Past Arc film is the franchise’s first compilation film, but the second film overall to the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. The franchise’s first anime film adapted the events of the 0 manga volume, which serve as a prequel to the mainline series’ story which follows Yuji Itadori. The prequel’s protagonist is Yuta Okkotsu, a major character in the mainline series who first appears in it at the end of season 2’s events.

The second season of MAPPA Studios’ television anime adaptation off the film first aired in July 2023, running for two continuous cours for a half-year run in total. The season adapted the manga’s Gojo’s Past Arc (under the aforementioned new title) and the Shibuya Incident Arc. The anime’s first season premiered in October 2020, and ran for 24 episodes total. The second season ran for a total of 23 episodes. A third season is confirmed to be in production.

Gege Akutami’s original manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, where it ran until its end in September 2024. The manga’s 271 total chapters and epilogue were collected into 30 compilation volumes. Of these 30 volumes, 28 are currently available or planned for official release in English.

