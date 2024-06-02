All 8 Jujutsu Kaisen opening and ending themes, ranked worst to best

Jujutsu Kaisen is among one of the most admired animes because of its storyline and strong and diverse characters. Moreover, the opening and ending music are some of the most delightful and fitting for the series. In this article, Team Sportkeeda ranks all the eight themes, which have been observed in the anime from the first and second seasons.

These Openings are comical, musically lively, and full of beautiful animation that captures moments and feelings from the show. Rather, it is from repeating the childhood days with Gojo Satoru or the adventuring part with Yuji Itadori, each theme provides the show with depth and several atmospheres.

Lost in Paradise, SPECIALZ, and other Jujutsu Kaisen opening and ending themes ranked

8) More than Words (Season 2, ending 2)

More than Words (Image via Mappa)

More than Words is season 2's second ending of Jujutsu Kaisen by Hitsujibungaku. The video's progression, with Yuji initially facing forward and ending with his back turned, poignantly signifies his departure from carefree youth. Initially facing forward, Yuji's final stance with his back turned signifies his farewell to innocence as he enters the perilous Culling Games in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The imagery reflects on his transition from tranquillity to the harsh realities of his sorcerer's path, emphasizing the gravity of his journey amidst the loss of mentors and friends. It's a portrayal of Yuji's evolution amidst the backdrop of impending danger.

More Than Words showcases Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara in joyful city escapades, akin to a photo album. Although this theme is rather straightforward, it lacks the same level of action as the others.

7) Vivid Ice (Season 1, opening 2)

Vivid Ice (Image via Mappa)

Who-ya Extended's infectious beats drive the momentum, teasing forthcoming plot twists like Yuji and Todo's clash with Hanami and Gojo's breathtaking Hollow Purple technique. The opening excels in foreshadowing, amplifying anticipation for what lies ahead. It's a dynamic prelude that primes fans for future thrilling episodes.

VIVID VICE, Jujutsu Kaisen's second opening, ignites the latter half of season 1 with zeal. It pulsates with rapid scenes of skilled sorcerers like Yuji, Toge, and Todo locked in intense combat, while the sinister Mahito lurks ominously. Despite ranking lower than other openings, this theme effectively uses foreshadowing to generate incredible excitement for upcoming episodes.

6) Give it Back (Season 1, ending 2)

Give it Back (Image via Mappa)

Jujutsu Kaisen's season 1 ending theme, Give it Back by Cö shu Nie, focuses on the heartfelt bonds between sorcerers, especially Megumi, Nobara, and Yuji. Presented as phone-recorded videos, it portrays tender moments captured by Yuji, evoking a sense of cherished memories. This simple and less action-packed theme provides a refreshing break from Jujutsu Kaisen's typically darker subject matter, ranking it lower

Despite its slower pace and tranquil melody, it offers a refreshing contrast to the series' darker themes. This montage of beach outings and playful laughter showcases the characters' humanity amidst their battles against curses. It's a delightful interlude, reminding viewers of the heroes' youthfulness and camaraderie amid the chaos, offering a much-needed break from the relentless bloodshed.

5) Ao No Sumika (Season 2, opening 1)

Ao No Sumika (Image via Mappa)

At the dawn of Jujutsu Kaisen's highly anticipated second season, Ao No Sumika, or Where Our Blue Is by Tatsuya Kitani, sets a vibrant tone. From biking adventures to battling curses, their bond shines through laughter and shared moments. Centered on the youthful exuberance of best friends Gojo and Geto, the opening presents a blue-tinted montage of their high school escapades.

The catchy tune complements the upbeat visuals, providing a stark contrast to the later heartbreaks of the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death and Shibuya Incident arcs. Despite the impending hardships, it serves as a poignant reminder of Gojo's origin and the joyous times preceding his trials. Yet, this stands out as one of the finest introductions, offering an unforgettable blend of cheerfulness and themes of friendship.

4) SPECIALZ (Season 2, opening 2)

SPECIALZ (Image via Mappa)

While introducing new characters like Choso Kamo. Despite its catchy tune, the opening's lyrics and visuals convey the arc's grim nature. King Gnu's music and vocals elevate it to unforgettable status, making SPECIALZ by King Gnu, a standout in the other themes of this series ranking it higher than half of it, resonating deeply with fans.

SPECIALZ, the second opening of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, has reached iconic status, sparking numerous internet memes. Its red-hued animation perfectly captures the ominous tone of the Shibuya Incident arc, the series's most tragically intense storyline. Action-packed from start to finish, it showcases intense battles between Yuji and the cursed spirit Mahito.

3) Kaikai Kitan (Season 1, opening 1)

Kaikai Kitan (Image via Mappa)

Kaikai Kitan by Eve is Jujutsu Kaisen's inaugural opening and stands out as an exceptional introduction to the series. This memorable opening resonates with fans for its catchy tune, fluid animation, and concise portrayal of each character's demeanor. It effectively hooks viewers with its blend of action, Cursed Techniques, and insights into the sorcerers' lives.

It features all major characters from season one, capturing key moments like Nanami's contemplative reading, Toge unveiling his Cursed Speech technique, and Yuji's struggle against Sukuna's control. Kaikai Kitan sets a high standard for the upcoming themes making it one of the top themes of this series.

2) Akari (Season 2, ending 1)

Akari (Image via Mappa)

Akari, by Soushi Sakiyama, is the season 2 ending theme of the two themes showcasing Gojo Satoru's high school days, and presents charming illustrations of him and Geto Suguru in nostalgic moments, like sharing umbrellas in the rain. This foreshadows the Hidden Inventory arc, including Geto's departure to form a dangerous cult.

Similar to more than words, which signifies Yuji's farewell to childhood, Akari serves as Gojo's poignant goodbye to innocence, making it one of the most poignant endings making it one of the best and most bittersweet endings in Jujutsu Kaisen. Despite the joyful memories, it hints at the impending turmoil. Scenes of them taking selfies and playing in arcades contrast with a poignant moment where they part ways, symbolizing their eventual separation.

1) Lost in Paradise (Season 1, ending 1)

Lost in Paradise (Image via Mappa)

Lost in Paradise by ALI, featuring AKLO is used as the first ending theme which also stands out as one of the most visually captivating endings. Animated in a charming sketchbook style, it features Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and Gojo dancing playfully amidst vibrant colors. This ending artfully showcases each character's personality; Gojo's confident dance moves contrast with Nobara's shopping bags, hinting at her love for shopping.

The catchy song further enhances the experience, ensuring it stays with fans long after it ends. With its unique animation and memorable visuals, LOST IN PARADISE earns its place as the best theme, promising endless enjoyment upon each rewatch.

To Conclude

It is shocking for fans of Jujutsu Kaisen to feel the depth and emotions of the opening and ending song themes. These themes are not just added fluff but rather are elaborated masterpieces that embody the show.

From moments of pure semantic bonding and feelings of camaraderie to intense fight scenes, each theme gives people the atmosphere of the universe Jujutsu Kaisen. Through such themes, people receive breathtaking musicals, amazing animated shows, and touching dramas, which captivate them and make an impression long after watching episodes. They prove that music and visual arts are keys to making a story more captivating and engaging.

