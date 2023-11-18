10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who would make a great best friend

Jujutsu Kaisen characters have captivated anime fans across the world with their unique personalities, strengths, and their personal relationships. The series is considered one of the best new-generation anime due to its gripping storyline, stunning animation quality, and diverse characters.

Among all the characters shown throughout the series, several stand out as individuals who would make exceptional best friends due to their loyalty, reliability, and likable personalities. With that said, here is a list of the top 10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who would make great best friends, ranked in no particular order.

Kento Nanami, Nobara Kugisaki, and more Jujutsu Kaisen characters that would make excellent best friends

1) Kento Nanami

Kento Nanami, one of the most beloved Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA)

In the Jujutsu Kaisen series, it was once revealed that Kento Nanami chose to be a Jujutsu sorcerer to help people. This, along with his pragmatism, reliability, and sense of duty make him a great friend and an even better mentor.

Furthermore, Nanami's calm and collected nature, paired with his dedication to his responsibilities would provide a stable presence in a friendship. He has also been seen to put his life on the line for his students, which makes him one of the best people to rely on in any situation.

2) Miwa Kasumi

Miwa Kasumi is one of the most kind-hearted Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA)

Despite not having many appearances in the anime, Miwa Kasumi has become a favorite among fans ever since she was first introduced in season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Miwa is a second-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High and is apparently a huge fan of Satoru Gojo. She has been shown to be rather down-to-earth and often calls herself 'useless Miwa' due to not possessing any powerful skills. However, her hardworking and kind personality made her one of the most well-liked characters in the series.

Miwa is one of the few relatable characters in the series and would undoubtedly make a great best friend.

3) Toge Inumaki

Toge Inumaki is one of the most genuine Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA)

Although his vocabulary is limited to rice ball ingredients due to his Cursed Speech technique, Toge Inumaki's kindness and sincerity shine through. Despite his limited vocabulary, some characters understood what he was trying to say, with Yuta Okkotsu being one of the few.

Inumaki has been shown to be a kind, compassionate, and genuine person in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. He deeply cares for his underclassmen and his loyalty and unwavering support for his friends would make him a heartwarming presence in any friendship.

4) Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin, one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA)

Although she may come off as a cold and harsh person at first, Maki Zenin is a kind-hearted and genuine individual who recognizes her friends' potential and wants to help them reach it.

Maki aspires to become an effective Jujutsu sorcerer despite possessing little Cursed Energy. She solely relies on her strength and combat abilities to take out curses and has often received a considerable amount of praise for her resilience and determination.

All these qualities would make her an admirable friend, as her dedication and relentless pursuit of her goals would motivate and inspire those around her.

5) Panda

Panda is one of the friendliest Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA)

Despite looking like a panda, the character is actually a friendly cursed corpse created by Principal Masamichi. Making his first appearance in season 1, Panda became a fan-favorite due to his compassionate and hilarious personality.

His friendly appearance and positive attitude establish him as one of the best characters in the series. His loyalty and genuine care for his peers make him an ideal choice for a best friend.

6) Nobara Kugisaki

Nobara Kugisaki is one of the main Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara Kugisaki might have appeared to be a snappy and abrasive person at first. However, over time, she has proven to be someone who would do anything to protect her friends and stick up for them in times of need.

Her confidence, independence, and straightforward personality would make her a fiercely loyal friend. Furthermore, she is not afraid to speak her mind and stands up for what she believes in, making her an excellent companion, who would support her friend through thick and thin.

7) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu, one of the most kind-hearted Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA)

Despite being haunted by the spirit of his dead childhood friend throughout his life, Yuta Okkotsu is an extremely kind-hearted and empathetic person. When he first met Yuji Itadori, Yuta could relate a lot to him and ended up saving his life when the higher-ups ordered Yuji to be executed. Yuta has also proven to be an extremely reliable person.

His empathy would make him an understanding and supportive friend who's always ready to lend a hand. Furthermore, he is extremely loyal to his friends and values their safety over everything else.

8) Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro is one of the most genuine Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA)

Megumi Fushiguro is someone who, at first, appears to be quiet and indifferent. However, as we see throughout the series, he cares about his friends and other people far more than he lets on. Megumi hides his deeply caring nature behind his stoic and stern demeanor

His dedication to protecting others and his friends has made him a standout character in the series. He is a reliable and trustworthy friend, who would prioritize one's well-being above all else.

9) Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo is the most popular and one of the funniest Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA)

Perhaps the most popular character in the series, Satoru Gojo is a carefree and cheerful person who lights up every scene he appears in. As one of the strongest sorcerers, Gojo exudes confidence and charisma. Despite his carefree and playful attitude, he possesses wisdom, which makes him an irreplaceable friend and mentor.

Gojo is also one of the funniest characters in the show and has shared quite a lot of hilarious moments with his student, Yuji Itadori. He is a wonderful teacher as well, as he constantly encourages and supports his students, believing they will surpass him one day.

Therefore, Gojo would undoubtedly be a great best friend, as he possesses a unique ability to cheer anyone up, no matter the situation.

10) Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori is one of the friendliest and funniest Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the series, is without a doubt, one of the most beloved main characters in the modern generation of anime. No matter what hardships life throws at him, Itadori always finds a reason to smile.

His optimistic nature and hilarious personality make him an ideal best friend for anyone. He has proven to be someone who always has his friends' back, no matter the circumstances. Despite his immense physical abilities, Itadori remains humble and caring, which are qualities that would make him a beloved friend.

To conclude

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen includes vibrant characters, each possessing unique traits and qualities that would make them exceptional best friends. Whether it's Itadori's unwavering loyalty or Gojo's charisma, each character brings something valuable to the table.

Friendship, at its core, relies on trust, support, and understanding, which are qualities that deeply resonate with the above-mentioned characters. Their loyalty, empathy, and determination to protect those dear to them mirror the values people usually seek in a friendship.

