Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Nanami Die in the Shibuya arc? Explained

With Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc slowly moving towards its end, things have become progressively worse for the Jujutsu sorcerers. With Satoru Gojo sealed away, the cursed spirits are wreaking havoc and causing irreparable damage throughout the city.

In the past couple of episodes, things have started to look even more bleak for the Jujutsu sorcerers, especially Kento Nanami. After Toji took out Dagon, Jogo arrived at the scene and began mourning the cursed spirit. He went on to attack Nanami and Maki, covering them with flames before either one of them got a chance to react. This turn of events has left fans questioning Nanami's survival, and if he did survive the attack, will he eventually meet his end in the ongoing arc?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and the upcoming episodes of the series. Reader's discretion is advised.

Does Nanami die in the Shibuya Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Kento Nanami is, without a doubt, a favorite among fans due to his stoic attitude and genuine concern for his students, who he vows to protect at the cost of his own life. However, the Shibuya arc seems to be the last that we see of him, as Nanami dies at the hands of Mahito.

In chapter 120 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Nanami was shown to have survived Jogo's attack. However, he's gravely injured and is almost at death's door. Despite half of his body suffering major burns, Nanami could be seen walking around the station. As he was confronted by multiple cursed spirits, the sorcerer began reflecting on the life he could have had.

However, he quickly snapped back to the present and proceeded to deal with the cursed spirits before him. Suddenly, he could feel the tap of someone's hand on his chest, and it was then revealed to be Mahito, whom Nanami had previously overlooked. At the same time, Yuji Itadori enters the station and sees his mentor on the verge of death. Nanami smiles at Itadori and tells him that he has got it from here. With that, Mahito kills him right in front of Itadori, who then proceeds to engage in a brutal fight with him.

What happens to Maki Zenin in the Shibuya arc?

In Season 2 Episode 15 of Jujutsu Kaisen, a reincarnated Toji Fushiguro appeared in Dagon's domain and singlehandedly defeated the Special Grade cursed spirit all by himself. Following his victory, he took Megumi along with him and disappeared from the scene.

Shortly afterwards, Jogo arrives at the scene and begins mourning the loss of Dagon. Before the sorcerers got a chance to react, Jogo swiftly lit both Maki and Nanami on fire. Naobito Zenin, on the other hand, tried to put on a fight but was mercilessly killed by the cursed spirit. Following the attack, fans of the anime have been questioning if Maki survived the attack.

Fortunately for her fans, Maki did manage to survive despite suffering major burns that resulted in marks and scars all over her body. Moreover, she was one of the few sorcerers to survive the catastrophic Shibuya Incident and is currently alive in the manga as well.

To conclude

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc looks to mark the first time in the series where the antagonists would emerge as the victors of the conflict. Not only did it raise the stakes of the world by removing Satoru Gojo from the narrative, but it also saw the tragic deaths of several fan-favorite characters.

With the current arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime slowly nearing its end, the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident is bound to have a significant impact on the overall story. It leaves an everlasting mark on both the characters and the viewers, as it is a pivotal and unforgettable turning point in the story.

