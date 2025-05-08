Oda receives exclusive gift celebrating One Piece Live Action's LEGO collaboration

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series post a video of series creator Eiichiro Oda receiving an exclusive gift. Seemingly in celebration of the live-action adaptation’s upcoming collaboration, Oda received a LEGO replica of the Gum-Gum Fruit and the chest it’s first seen inhabiting in-series.
While Oda’s face is blocked out with his Weekly Shonen Jump author comment avatar in typical fashion, he is heard celebrating the gift and clearly very impressed at it. Unfortunately for fans, a tagline in the video does confirm that the gift is a unique item which is not available for sale. As of this article’s writing, a release date for the LEGO and One Piece Live Action collaboration has yet to be officially revealed.
Oda in awe at accuracy of LEGO’s Gum-Gum Fruit recreation ahead of One Piece Live Action collaboration
The video appears to be shot on the set of Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series, and sees Oda’s gift hidden under a towel which he unveils. He’s shown to be in immediate awe, laughing at the sight of the chest and expressing wonder at the LEGO Gum-Gum Fruit inside. He comments on the accuracy of the LEGO replication with respect to the Fruit’s original swirling designs. The video ends shortly thereafter as Oda expresses joy and thanks at the gift.
While this particular replication is said to be a “unique item” which “is not available for sale,” it does likely speak to the accuracy the coming collaboration will have. Although the collaboration’s exact figures and sets have yet to be specified, fans can expect a similar level of quality. It’s also worth mentioning that there appears to be a second item underneath a towel in the video, which may tease Oda’s involvement in the eventual reveal of these collaboration sets.
However, fans’ primary concern above the collaboration is the coming second season of Netflix's live-action series, for which fans are still waiting on an official trailer. Fans also don’t yet have a release date for the series, with the first season having been released roughly two years ago by now. Thankfully, the series has teased major news at Netflix’s TUDUM 2025 event at the end of May 2025. Many fans expect at least the full trailer to be revealed at the event.
Netflix’s live-action series adapts Oda’s original One Piece manga, which began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997. The series is still ongoing with regular serialization today, but is progressing through its Final Saga. Toei Animation’s weekly television anime adaptation began in October 1999 and is also still ongoing today. Netflix is also producing an anime readaptation of the series with Wit Studio titled THE ONE PIECE.
