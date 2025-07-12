The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is about to be too personal, and we are all here for it

With the upcoming Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie right around the corner for global releases in September, the fans have been waiting in anticipation for some of the most vital and iconic fights of the series' narrative. However, the fight will no longer be demons against humans, as things are too personal.

The three main fights from the first movie of the series will primarily feature Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and the Insect Hashira, Shinobu. However, their opponents have not been randomly chosen by Gotouge, as he wanted to do more than portray an intense fight. He wanted to convey a narrative of revenge and overwhelming emotions.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle from the anime and manga.

The fights are too personal in the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie

The three major fights in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie feature the Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho vs the Upper Moon Two demon Doma, Zenitsu vs his former co-trainee and the Upper Moon Six demon Kaigaku, and Tanjiro vs the Upper Moon Three demon Akaza. Both manga and anime fans are eagerly awaiting for these fights to unfold.

What makes them even more special and iconic is that all these fights are for revenge and not just a morality battle between demons and humans. To begin with, even since the death of her sister and the former Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho, Shinobu has been planning to exact revenge on the Upper Moon Two demon Doma.

While at the end, her revenge was completed with the assistance of Inosuke and Kanao, she was the main reason for the downfall of Doma. Furthermore, during their fight, Shinobu showed a different side of her, one filled with passion and anger, fueled by the thought of finally being able to avenge her sister, who took care of her after their parents' death.

The second major battle will be between Zenitsu and his former co-trainee, who betrayed the Demon Slayer Corps and became the Upper Rank Six demon, Kaigaku. Both Kaigaku and Zenitsu trained under the former Thunder Hashira from the first generation, Jigoro Kuwajima. While Kaigaku always excelled in the training, Zenitsu was very weak and timid, only being able to learn one move.

However, Kaigaku never spared a moment to humiliate Zenitsu and show him how weak he was, despite Zenitsu holding nothing but respect for him. As Kaigaku betrayed the Corps and Jigoro's trust to become a demon, all senses of respect were thrown out the window. Zenitsu is fighting for retribution and showing Kaigaku what it truly means to be a Demon Slayer, something he casually threw away.

The third and probably the most anticipated matchup will be Tanjiro vs the Upper Rank Three demon Akaza. While Tanjiro did get assistance from the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka, he was locked in from the moment he laid his eyes on Akaza. The only thing going through his mind was avenging the former Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku.

During the Demon Slayer's Mugen Train arc, Rengoku faced the demon Akaza after Tanjiro and the others defeated the Lower Moon One demon Enmu. While both Akaza and Rengoku went to and fro in the battle, Akaza got the upper hand and escaped as the sun started coming out.

Moments later, Rengoku passed away, but not before leaving deep emotions and a sense of justice in Tanjiro with his words. Following those words and the conviction Rengoku passed on to him, Tanjiro has been seeking to fight Akaza ever since. With them finally coming face to face, this battle will be more personal than just following the Corps' duties.

Final thoughts

With the global fans still awaiting in anticipation for the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie to release, the stakes are higher than ever for the Slayers. With personal vengeance mixed with the search for justice, the upcoming movie will be an epic tale, marking the beginning of the end for one of anime's biggest titles in current times.

