Don't like Nezuko in Demon Slayer? Don't worry, no Hashira would have liked her as well if she were on Muzan's side

As a main character in the series, Nezuko plays a key role in the Demon Slayer narrative. While at some points she may have been overshadowed by other characters, the true testament of her strength was first put on display during the Entertainment District arc.

This article purely focuses on a hypothetical theory as to why Nezuko would become a trouble for the Hashira and the Demon Slayer Corps to deal with, if she were on the other side helping Muzan. By the understanding of the narrative, the only thing holding her back was her conscience and Tanjiro's conviction.

Disclaimer: This article may reflect the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.

The Hashira would hate to face off against Nezuko in Demon Slayer

When it comes to the Demon Slayer narrative, the power division within the demons is pretty straightforward. With Muzan as the King of Demons, he has an elite group of subordinates known as the Twelve Kizuki. They are further subdivided into two categories, the Upper Moon and the Lower Moon, based on their powers and strengths.

While Nezuko has no intentions of flipping the sides, her show of strength during the Entertainment District arc should clear the air as to how the Hashira would hate her if she did. For centuries, no one was ever able to defeat an Upper Moon demon, with the latter adding Hashira names instead to their kill counts.

However, Nezuko just comes in and dominates someone like Daki, the Upper Moon Six demon. While this provides a brief about just how powerful Nezuko's demon form is, it also acts as a cautionary break in the series that Nezuko might just have been one of the strongest demons Muzan had created. Furthermore, her Blood Demon Art also helps her case in proving how strong she is.

To begin with, Nezuko could not be beheaded as shown during her fight with Daki in the Demon Slayer's Entertainment District arc. As per the series' narrative, beheading a demon is the primary and most reliable known method of neutralizing them, and it was also taught to the Slayers by the Corps. With Nezuko's immunity to death by beheading, it already boosts her position among the ranks.

Furthermore, one of the biggest advantages the Demon Slayer Corps has against the demons is the Sun. At the end of the Swordsmith Village arc, Nezuko also proves that she is immune to sunlight, something that even Muzan could not achieve. This would have also posed a threat to the Hashira by cutting off their recuperating time.

Moreover, while the Hashira are very skilled swordsmen and swordswomen with incredible skills, Nezuko is immensely strong and has great speed and reflexes, which would have aided her in battle.

Nezuko, being a demon, also possesses regenerative power, which would have healed her scars and the hits she took in the battle, but the Hashira, being humans, might not have that long to find a solution to defeat her.

Final thoughts

While Nezuko fighting against the Hashira in Demon Slayer is something which is likely to never occur, thinking about the hypothetical scenario is quite intriguing in itself. With the upcoming Infinity Castle arc films, she is teleported alongside the others into the castle, where she will play a vital role in turning the tide for the humans against Muzan.

